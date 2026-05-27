Assam as an anchor of India-Bhutan ties

Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan has visited Assam, signalling the strategic importance of the state in deepening bilateral cooperation between India and Bhutan. The Bhutanese PM’s visit, just over a year after King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck’s visit to the state in April 2025, highlights Assam’s immense economic potential. For centuries, Bhutan and Assam have shared deep socio-cultural ties and exchanges, which provide a solid foundation for anchoring people-to-people exchange and deepening trade and commerce between India and Bhutan. As Assam shares the longest stretch of the India-Bhutan border, economic activities on both sides of the international border can be mutually beneficial. Bhutan has attracted global attention from investors for its Gelephu Mindfulness City project located just across the Assam-Bhutan border, while Assam is also fast becoming a preferred destination for Indian and global investors. Besides, the Kokrajhar-Gelephu rail link has positioned Assam as a critical enabler for cross-border growth and driving economic development across India-Bhutan border regions. The cross-border connectivity and infrastructure push by both the neighbouring countries have renewed hopes of transforming the landlocked border regions into a well-connected economic zone. Once these connectivity projects are fully commissioned, it will catapult the Bodoland Territorial Region into a key economic hub of Assam. The Bhutanese King, during his visit to the state last year, inspected the facilities at the Inland Waterways Terminal and the Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Jogighopa. The IWT port at Jogighopa is a key port for Bhutan’s export to third countries, including Bangladesh, and, therefore, the enhanced connectivity facilitated by the modernisation of the port and the MMLP has boosted the confidence of the Himalayan Kingdom to make Assam a key destination for high-level exchanges with India. Bhutan’s growing confidence in engaging with Assam has stemmed from the state’s spectacular success in restoring and maintaining complete peace and normalcy in BTR that lies along the entire stretch of the Assam-Bhutan border, paving the way for accelerated infrastructure development. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma played a key role in the transformation of BTR, once a hotbed of insurgency and ethnic conflict, into a hub of economic development. Chief Minister Sarma’s four-day visit to Bhutan in 2024 to hold discussions on bilateral issues, including cooperation in the energy sector, trade and commerce, education and healthcare, says a lot about the centrality of his role in strengthening India-Bhutan relations and leaving no stone unturned to position Assam as a pivotal anchor in India’s Neighbourhood First policy. The Bhutanese PM visiting the state just a month after Chief Minister Sarma assumed office for a consecutive term and meeting him and Assam Governor Lakshman Acharya has sent a clear message about the priority and importance the Himalayan kingdom places on projecting Assam as a key global destination for their investors and policymakers. The Assam Cabinet under Chief Minister Sarma, during his previous term, through approval of the reservation of five seats in medical colleges in the state for Bhutanese nationals, conveyed a clear message on positioning Assam as a key player in socio-economic engagement instead of a mere facilitator of trade and commerce. Bhutanese PM reaffirming their “shared commitment to further strengthening the close and enduring ties between Bhutan and Assam” has generated new optimism of taking the cooperation to the next level in multiple sectors. Both Assam and Bhutan can offer niche tourism products to each other, and expeditious completion of cross-border connectivity projects could catalyse a major expansion in Assam’s tourism sector. Bhutan considering relaxation of the sustainable development fee for tourists from Assam can facilitate more people from the state to explore the breathtaking natural landscapes and rich cultural heritage of the Himalayan kingdom. Strengthened cooperation between Bhutan and Assam is also critical for India and Bhutan jointly addressing issues of environmental protection, wildlife conservation, addressing climate change impact, and water resource management in the basins of tributaries of the Brahmaputra flowing from Bhutan hills, especially better management of flood and erosion in the downstream areas. Even though these are issues of bilateral discussions at the level of the Ministry of External Affairs, the increasing importance of Assam as the fulcrum of the bilateral engagement has opened new opportunities for the state to push its agenda at the high table and gain maximum advantage from bilateral and multilateral projects in the region. Assam’s acceleration of its own infrastructural development projects and other economic activities will remain crucial for sustaining the momentum. Synchronising the development goals of the Bodoland Territorial Council with this state’s broader strategic agenda of deepening engagement with Bhutan will also be crucial for creating new economic opportunities for people in BTR. The renewed dynamism in Assam-Bhutan engagement now offers the state a crucial opportunity to transform diplomatic momentum into concrete economic gains on the ground.