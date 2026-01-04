Assam Book Fair: Keeping the joy of reading alive   

Siddharth Roy

As winter settles gently over Guwahati, the Assam Book Fair, which began on De- cember 24, 2025, has once again transformed the Khanapara Veterinary College playground into a vibrant meeting ground of ideas, imagination, and dialogue. For 14 days, this open space has become more than just a venue for stalls and shelves; it has turned into a living reminder of why books still matter in an age dominated by screens, speed, and shrinking attention spans.

Book fairs have always held a special place in Assam’s cultural life, and the Assam Book Fair is among the most cherished of them. It is not merely a commercial event where books are bought and sold. It is a celebration of reading as a habit, of writing as a craft, and of knowledge as a shared public good. In a society facing rapid technological and social change, such spaces acquire even greater importance.

The timing of the fair is significant. At a moment when digital content is abundant but often fleeting, book fairs slow us down. They encourage people to browse, pause, reflect, and engage. Families arrive together, children discover their first storybooks, students search for exam guides and reference works, and older readers revisit authors they have grown up with. This intergenerational presence is one of the fair’s greatest strengths. It quietly reminds us that reading is not confined to classrooms or age groups; it is a lifelong companion.

For Assam, the book fair plays a vital role in nurturing regional language and literature. Assamese books, journals, and magazines occupy a central space, giving visibility to local writers, poets, and publishers. In a globalized market where smaller languages often struggle for attention, such fairs provide a much-needed platform. They help ensure that Assamese literature continues to grow, adapt, and reach new readers, especially the younger generation.

At the same time, the fair opens doors to the wider world. Stalls featuring books in English, Hindi, and other Indian languages introduce readers to diverse perspectives and ideas. This balance between the local and the global is crucial. It allows readers in Assam to stay rooted in their own cultural traditions while remaining connected to national and international thought.

The Assam Book Fair also serves as an informal classroom. Beyond books, it hosts discussions, readings, cultural programmes and interactions with authors. These events make literature accessible and personal. When readers listen to writers speak about their work, struggles, and inspirations, books stop being distant objects and become human experiences. Such interactions can spark curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking, qualities essential for a healthy democracy.

From an educational perspective, book fairs play a quiet but powerful role in strengthening learning beyond textbooks. Students exposed to a wide range of books are more likely to develop better language skills, broader understanding, and independent thinking. Schools and colleges often encourage visits to the fair, recognizing that learning does not end with syllabi. In this sense, the Assam Book Fair complements formal education by offering choice and exploration.

There is also an important economic dimension to book fairs. For small and medium publishers, especially local ones, the fair is a crucial marketplace. It allows them to reach readers directly, understand preferences, and survive in a competitive publishing environment. Authors, printers, designers, and booksellers all benefit from the ecosystem created by such events. In an era when independent publishing faces pressure from large digital platforms, book fairs help keep diversity alive in the publishing world.

Equally significant is the fair’s role as a public cultural space. Entry is affordable, the atmosphere is informal, and people from different backgrounds mix freely. In a time when social spaces are increasingly fragmented, either commercialized or confined online, the book fair offers a rare inclusive environment. Conversations happen naturally, ideas are exchanged, and differences are negotiated through dialogue rather than division.

The location of the fair at Khanapara has added to its accessibility. With good connectivity, it draws visitors not only from Guwahati but also from nearby towns and districts. This wide participation reinforces the idea that reading culture is not limited to elite circles but belongs to everyone. The large crowds seen each evening are evidence that interest in books has not disappeared; it simply needs the right space to flourish.

The Assam Book Fair also carries a symbolic message. At a time when misinformation spreads rapidly and public discourse is often polarized, books encourage depth, context, and patience. Reading trains the mind to question, to empathize, and to understand complexity. By promoting books, the fair indirectly strengthens democratic values and informed citizenship.

However, to fully realize its potential, book fairs must evolve with changing times. Greater inclusion of children’s activities, regional authors from marginalized communities, and discussions on contemporary issues can further enrich the experience. Integrating digital tools, without replacing the physical charm of books, can help reach younger audiences who live online. Policymakers, educational institutions, and cultural bodies should see book fairs not as isolated events but as part of a broader reading and literacy strategy.

The Assam Book Fair of 2025 is therefore not just a year-end cultural attraction. It is a reminder of the enduring power of books to connect people, preserve culture, and shape minds. In a fast-changing world, such fairs offer continuity without stagnation and tradition without rigidity. As visitors walk through its aisles, carrying books home in bags and ideas in their minds, they carry forward something far more valuable than printed pages: the habit of thinking.

As the fair continues till early January, its success should encourage similar initiatives across the state. If nurtured consistently, book fairs can help Assam build not only a stronger reading culture but also a more thoughtful, informed, and connected society. In that sense, the Assam Book Fair is not just about books; it is about the future.