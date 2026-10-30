Hitesh Kalita

(hitesh.kalita@gmail.com)

The BJP's victory in the April 2026 Assembly election strengthened its position in Assam. Months later, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is once again in the political spotlight as a debate over the Election Commission brings together youth protests, opposition criticism and a statewide BJP campaign.

The youth-led Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. The Congress and other opposition groups have also questioned the Election Commission's handling of the process, raising concerns about voters' rights. The Commission, however, has defended its procedures against allegations of political bias.

On October 12, Dr Sarma announced that the BJP would organise peaceful rallies at district headquarters across Assam from October 13 to 31. The stated aim was to counter the Congress campaign and defend constitutional institutions against what the BJP considers politically motivated attacks. The move shifted the debate from political statements to public rallies, giving the party an opportunity to explain its position directly to people across the state.

The campaign also highlights the BJP's organisational network which connects state leaders with district units and local party workers. For Sarma, the challenge is to ensure that the party's message reaches people clearly while keeping the debate focused on the issues at hand.

The CJP protests have brought young people into the debate over voter registration, electoral fairness and accountability. Their participation reflects the importance many young citizens attach to the protection of democratic rights.

The disagreement raises an important question: how can electoral institutions maintain public trust while responding to concerns about their decisions?

The allegations made by protesters and opposition parties should be examined on the basis of evidence and transparent procedures. At the same time, peaceful protest and the right to question public institutions are important parts of a democratic system.

However, the debate is not simply about which party can attract larger crowds. Its wider significance lies in whether citizens receive clear answers about electoral procedures and whether disagreements are handled through peaceful and lawful means. The Election Commission plays a central role in conducting elections in India. Maintaining its independence is important, as is ensuring that legitimate concerns about voter registration and electoral processes receive proper attention.

The strength of a democracy lies not in the absence of disagreement, but in its ability to address disagreement fairly. As the political debate continues in Assam, the real measure of success will be whether public engagement leads to greater transparency, stronger accountability and lasting confidence in the electoral process.

Under the leadership of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam government has placed a strong focus on law and order, public safety and stable governance. His supporters believe that a firm administrative approach has strengthened public confidence in the government and its ability to manage the state. For many people, the expectation is simple: a government that protects citizens, responds to their concerns and creates a safe environment for families, businesses and young people to build their future. Ultimately, public trust will continue to depend on safety, fairness and effective governance for every community across Assam.