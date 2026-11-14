Assam needs stricter traffic discipline

The frequent occurrence of fatal road accidents along highways in Assam highlights the lack of awareness and enforcement of road safety measures. The devastating head-on collision in Kaziranga on Friday is a grim reminder of the bitter reality that lessons from past road fatalities have been forgotten too soon. Reckless driving still prevails and jeopardises the safety of passengers, a grim reminder that safety continues to be the lowest priority for transporters and state transport authorities. Poorly maintained highways and unattended black spots, which increase accident risks, expose glaring lapses on the part of the National Highways Authority of India in maintaining the roadworthiness of highways in the state. It is common to see drivers of public and private vehicles, including commercial trucks, violating traffic norms and overspeeding between two wildlife corridors that are not monitored by the sensor cameras deployed to regulate speed limits. Such speed violation escaping the attention of enforcement authorities speaks volumes about safety audits along highway stretches being put on the back burner. Along many stretches of the national highways in the state, passing by a town or a semi-urban settlement, wrong-side driving has become more rampant. Drivers resort to such safety violations to shorten their travel distance to a nearby market or institution, thereby avoiding the longer route through the service lane. Such drivers not only put their lives and those of their co-passengers at risk, but they also jeopardise the safety of drivers and passengers in vehicles travelling correctly on the right side of the highway by increasing the likelihood of a head-on collision. When a vehicle moving along the outer lane or the left lane is compelled to suddenly move to the fast lane closer to the divider to avoid colliding with a vehicle coming from the wrong side, it increases the risk of being hit by a vehicle cruising in the fast lane. The alarming rise in incidents of wrong-side driving highlights the critical gap in awareness of safe driving along highways. These incidents also raise questions about the effectiveness of routine road safety awareness programmes and highlight the need for a comprehensive review of existing safety communications, along with necessary revisions and additions to improve compliance with safety regulations. Repeated violation of road safety norms by reckless drivers highlights crucial enforcement gaps. Increasing revenue cannot be the priority of enforcement of safety norms and traffic regulations, and the primary objective must be detecting every single violation and imposing a penalty as a deterrent. The objective of deploying Traffic Interceptor Vehicles on a highway is to spot a vehicle violating traffic regulations and catch the violators on the spot using laser speed guns and high-resolution cameras that automatically scan license plates and record video evidence of driving. This process must not be reduced to the mere issuing of e-challans to violators. The interceptors are meant for mobile patrolling, and keeping them stationary in one particular stretch to detect speed violations can only detect violations in that stretch, while highway stretches beyond that stretch will remain excluded from mobile highway patrolling. Deploying more interceptor vehicles alone is not going to bring any qualitative change to enforcement of road safety norms if they are kept stationary and not used for mobile patrolling. It is alleged that drivers of many public transport vehicles slow down in stretches where interceptor vehicles are regularly kept parked in the state but overspeed in most other stretches of highways, as they know speed violations go undetected in those stretches. The alarming rise in fatal accidents along the highways in the state demands strengthening of highway patrolling through deployment of mobile teams of enforcement personnel, conducting frequent surprise checks of vehicles to check overloading, and compliance with the wearing of mandatory safety gear such as safety belts by vehicle drivers and passengers, helmets by two-wheelers and pillion riders, and prevention of drunken driving. It is important that the observance of road safety awareness week is also utilised to review the performance of traffic police and enforcement officials in enforcing safety norms to make highways and other roads under their jurisdiction safer. Fixing the accountability for incidents of traffic norm violation can play a crucial role in improving driving discipline. The pressure on drivers of commercial vehicles to maximise earnings per trip and achieve turnaround time targets, which leads to overspeeding and unsafe overtaking, cannot be ignored. Making road travel safer for every user is a collective responsibility, and the buck cannot be passed to a single department or agency. In addition to enforcement agencies ensuring compliance, it is crucial for individual motorists to adopt disciplined road behaviour to prevent accidents caused by human error and to protect the most vulnerable road users—pedestrians, cyclists, and two-wheelers. Assam needs a stricter traffic discipline to curb preventable road accidents across highways and traffic-dense areas.