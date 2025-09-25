Assam Weeps as One: A People’s Farewell to Zubeen Garg

Mowsam Hazarika

(mowsam2000@yahoo.co.in)

The sudden death of Zubeen Garg has left Assam, and indeed the entire nation, in a state of profound shock. It was not merely the loss of a celebrated singer, composer, and actor, but the loss of a cultural icon who had become the voice of a generation. The reactions that poured in from every section of society — from the common villager to the Prime Minister of India — testify to the depth of his influence and the unique place he held in the hearts of millions.

Zubeen Garg was not just an artist; he was an institution, a bridge between tradition and modernity. The outpouring of grief after his passing revealed not only how deeply he was loved but also how his work shaped the social and cultural consciousness of Assam and beyond. This article explores the expressions of grief, remembrance, and tribute that came from all quarters of life in the wake of his untimely demise.

Grief on the Streets: The

People’s Mourning

The first and most visible expression of loss came from ordinary people. Across Assam, spontaneous gatherings took place where people lit candles, held placards, and sang Zubeen’s songs in unison. In Guwahati, thousands thronged the streets, many of them weeping openly. Traffic stood still near Zubeen’s residence, as people waited patiently to catch a final glimpse of their beloved singer. In rural Assam, villagers organized prayer meetings and shraddhanjali sabhas, playing his songs on loudspeakers and offering floral tributes.

In towns like Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Tezpur, and Silchar, young people painted murals of Zubeen Garg on public walls, symbolising their wish to keep his memory alive. In Majuli, the satradhikars and bhakats offered naam-kirtan for the departed soul. In Barak Valley, both Bengali and Manipuri communities organized cultural evenings in his memory, demonstrating how Zubeen’s music transcended linguistic and ethnic boundaries.

Artists and Musicians:

A Family in Mourning

The music and film fraternity expressed their grief in deeply personal ways. Fellow singers and musicians shared emotional tributes, recalling how Zubeen had encouraged newcomers and supported struggling artists. Young singers spoke of how Zubeen’s mentorship had inspired them to dream big.

Music studios across Assam fell silent for a day in homage. In Mumbai, where Zubeen had recorded many of his Bollywood hits, several playback singers and composers posted heartfelt messages on social media. Prominent figures from the Hindi film industry, including actors and directors who had worked with him, expressed shock and admiration for his unique contribution to Indian music. Theatre groups performed special shows dedicated to him, blending live singing of Zubeen’s songs with dramatic enactments of his life. Cultural organizations across the state planned year-long events to celebrate his legacy, indicating that his absence would continue to be felt for generations to come.

Political Leaders and Public Figures: Cross-Party Tributes

One striking aspect of the public reaction was the unity among political leaders. Rival parties set aside their differences to mourn his passing. The Chief Minister of Assam announced a state funeral and declared a day of mourning, with the national flag flying at half-mast. Leaders from opposition parties joined the condolence meetings, acknowledging Zubeen’s fearless voice in favour of secularism, social justice, and Assamese identity.

Messages of condolence came from the Prime Minister and the President of India, who praised Zubeen’s contribution to India’s cultural landscape. Leaders from neighbouring states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland expressed solidarity, remembering Zubeen as an artist who had sung in multiple languages and connected the Northeast with the rest of India.

Youth and Students:

Their Hero is Gone

Perhaps the most emotional expressions came from the youth, who saw Zubeen not only as a singer but as a voice of rebellion and hope. University campuses across Assam organized candlelight marches, open-mic poetry sessions, and song circles where students sang Zubeen’s hits late into the night.

Social media platforms were flooded with posts — reels, artwork, and fan-made videos celebrating Zubeen’s life. Hashtags remembering him trended for days. Many young people shared how Zubeen’s songs had helped them through heartbreak, stress, or loneliness. To them, his death was not just the loss of an artist but the loss of a friend who had been with them through every emotional phase of their lives.

Religious and Spiritual Tributes

What made Zubeen Garg unique was his ability to move people across religious boundaries. Temples, mosques, and monasteries offered prayers for his soul. In Guwahati, a special aarti was organized at Ugratara Temple. In Nagaon, an imam spoke about Zubeen’s message of peace and brotherhood during the Friday prayers, while Christian youth groups sang hymns for him in church gatherings. This interfaith mourning highlighted Zubeen’s universal appeal — a man whose music taught people to love, not divide.

Media and Public Intellectuals: Reflecting on His Legacy

Newspapers and television channels ran special coverage for several days, replaying his interviews, songs, and live concert footage. Editorials reflected on how Zubeen had used his celebrity status to speak about issues like drug abuse, social injustice, and cultural preservation. Writers and scholars described him as the “cultural conscience-keeper of Assam.” Columnists noted that Zubeen’s sudden death was a reminder of how deeply artists shape a society’s identity. Some even called for the creation of a permanent cultural centre in his name, to nurture future talent and preserve his works for posterity.

Global Tributes: Assamese Diaspora in Mourning

The grief was not confined to India. Assamese associations abroad—in the USA, UK, UAE, and Australia—held memorial services and streamed them online for the community. Messages from fans worldwide poured in, demonstrating Zubeen’s reach beyond borders. His Bollywood songs and independent albums had found listeners globally, and many international fans expressed how his music had introduced them to Assamese culture.

A Collective Catharsis

The expressions of grief after Zubeen Garg’s passing were not just individual acts of mourning; they became a collective catharsis for a society that had lost one of its brightest cultural ambassadors. His death united people across caste, creed, language, and political affiliations. In an era often marked by division, the shared mourning over Zubeen’s demise was a rare and powerful reminder of the unifying force of art.

Keeping the Legacy Alive

The mourning gradually turned into a resolve to keep Zubeen’s work alive. Schools announced music competitions in his memory, NGOs planned drug-awareness campaigns — an issue Zubeen passionately spoke about — and fans pledged to continue spreading his message of peace and cultural pride.

Zubeen Garg may no longer be physically present, but the collective expressions of grief and love after his death suggest that his spirit will continue to inspire Assamese society for decades to come. His music will remain the soundtrack of Assam’s hopes, struggles, and celebrations..