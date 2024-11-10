Assamese Language: From ancient roots to classical glory

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

(himangshur1989@gmail.com)

The Assamese language, with its deep historical roots, stands as a testament to the cultural richness of Assam. A part of the Eastern Indo-Aryan group of languages, Assamese has evolved through centuries, reflecting the region’s interactions with various cultures and languages. Its journey from early linguistic forms to receiving the classical language status in modern India is not just recognition of its antiquity but also of its vast literary contributions. This achievement highlights the language’s historical significance and ensures its preservation for future generations.

Assamese traces its origins to the Magadhi Prakrit, a language spoken in eastern India during the early centuries of the Common Era. Over time, it evolved, influenced by Sanskrit, Tibeto-Burman, and Austro-Asiatic languages, which shaped its distinct vocabulary and grammar. The earliest evidence of Assamese as a distinct language appears in the “Charyapada,” a collection of mystical Buddhist songs composed between the 8th and 12th centuries. Although written in an archaic form of Assamese mixed with early Bengali, the “Charyapada” marks the beginning of Assamese literature.

The mediaeval period was pivotal in the development of Assamese, especially during the Bhakti movement in the 15th and 16th centuries. Srimanta Sankardeva, a saint-scholar, played a crucial role in shaping the language through his extensive literary work. His plays, songs, and religious writings helped standardise Assamese and spread it across the region. His disciple, Madhavdeva, continued this legacy, further enriching Assamese literature with devotional songs and philosophical writings. Sankardeva’s influence in making the language a tool of cultural and religious unity was profound, helping Assamese gain prominence as the primary language of the region.

During the rule of the Ahom dynasty, which lasted from the 13th to the 19th century, Assamese became the administrative language of the state. The Ahoms, originally speakers of a Tai language, gradually adopted Assamese, which solidified its position as the dominant language of Assam. The Ahom rulers also contributed to the development of Assamese literature by patronising scholars and writers. This period saw the creation of various literary works, including chronicles, historical texts, and religious writings, which helped shape the Assamese language in its classical form.

The colonial era brought both challenges and opportunities for the Assamese language. In 1837, the British colonial administration replaced Assamese with Bengali as the official language of Assam, under the mistaken belief that Assamese was merely a dialect of Bengali. This decision was met with resistance from the Assamese intelligentsia, who saw it as an attack on their linguistic and cultural identity. Prominent figures like Anandaram Dhekial Phukan and Hemchandra Barua led the movement to reinstate Assamese as the official language, emphasizing its distinct linguistic features and rich literary history. After sustained efforts, Assamese was restored as the official language of Assam in 1873, marking a significant victory for language preservation.

The 19th and early 20th centuries saw the revival and modernization of Assamese literature. Writers like Lakshminath Bezbaroa and Hemchandra Goswami emerged as key figures, blending traditional forms with modern literary styles. Lakshminath Bezbaroa, often regarded as the father of modern Assamese literature, introduced new genres such as the novel, short story, and modern poetry. His works, along with those of his contemporaries, helped elevate Assamese literature and established a modern literary canon that continues to inspire writers today.

The post-independence era further solidified Assamese as a major language in India. Recognised as one of India’s official languages under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, Assamese enjoyed significant state support. The Assam Official Language Act of 1960, which made Assamese the official language of the state, further strengthened its position. Educational policies promoting Assamese as the medium of instruction in schools and universities also played a crucial role in ensuring its transmission to future generations.

Despite its official status, Assamese has faced several challenges in the modern era. The rise of English as a global language, coupled with the increasing influence of Hindi as India’s national language, has led to concerns about the declining use of Assamese, particularly among younger generations. In urban areas, English-medium education has become more prevalent, and many Assamese-speaking families are choosing to educate their children in English. This shift in language preference has raised concerns about the long-term survival of Assamese as a spoken and written language, especially in urban settings.

In response to these challenges, efforts to preserve and promote Assamese have intensified in recent years. The recognition of Assamese as a classical language is a significant milestone in this regard. The classical language status, awarded to languages with a rich historical and literary tradition, brings with it several benefits. It allows for greater funding and resources for research on Assamese language and literature, the establishment of research centres, and the promotion of the language at national and international levels. This recognition not only validates Assamese’s rich linguistic heritage but also ensures that it receives the necessary support for preservation in the modern era.

The classical language status also emphasises the importance of Assamese literature in the broader Indian and global context. Assamese has produced a wide range of literary works across genres, including poetry, fiction, drama, and philosophical treatises. Writers such as Indira Goswami, Birendra Kumar Bhattacharya, and Homen Borgohain have gained national and international recognition for their contributions to Assamese literature. Their works have brought Assamese literature to a global audience, showcasing the depth and diversity of the language’s literary tradition.

In recent years, there has been a renewed interest in promoting Assamese among younger generations. Digital platforms such as social media, podcasts, and online literature forums have emerged as important tools for the dissemination of Assamese language and literature. These platforms provide a space for young writers and poets to share their work and engage with a broader audience. Cultural organizations and literary societies are also playing an active role in promoting Assamese through literary festivals, workshops, and publications.

The role of education in preserving the Assamese language is crucial. Several initiatives have been introduced to promote Assamese in schools and universities, ensuring that future generations remain connected to their linguistic heritage. Government policies mandating the teaching of Assamese in schools have helped in this regard, but there is still much work to be done to ensure that the language continues to thrive in the face of modern challenges.

At last, the Assamese language, with its ancient roots and rich literary heritage, has played a vital role in shaping the cultural identity of Assam. Its recognition as a classical language underscores its historical and literary significance, ensuring that it receives the attention and support it deserves. While the Assamese language faces challenges in the modern world, the concerted efforts to preserve and promote it, both at the institutional and community levels, offer hope for its future. Through continued investment in education, literature, and digital platforms, Assamese can remain a vibrant and dynamic language, enriching the cultural fabric of Assam for generations to come.