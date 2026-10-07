Assamese language in the digital age

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

(himangshur1989@gmail.com)

The digital age has changed the way languages survive, grow and reach people. For Assamese, this change creates both opportunities and serious challenges. The language now exists not only in books, newspapers and classrooms but also on websites, social media platforms, messaging applications, digital archives, online newspapers and artificial intelligence systems. Unicode has played an important role in this transition because it allows Assamese text to be stored, searched, copied and shared across modern digital platforms. Earlier, non-Unicode fonts created serious limitations because text written in such fonts could not always be searched or processed properly by modern applications. Today, people can type Assamese using phonetic keyboards, InScript keyboards and browser-based tools, making digital writing considerably easier than it was in the past. Several contemporary tools also provide Assamese spell-checking, word prediction, transliteration and voice-based typing. This has reduced one major barrier to using Assamese online. Yet technology alone cannot guarantee the strength of a language. A language becomes strong in the digital world when people actually use it for education, journalism, entertainment, public communication, professional work and everyday conversation. Assamese, therefore, needs to move beyond the idea that digital language use simply means typing Assamese letters on a mobile phone. The real question concerns whether Assamese can become a complete working language in the digital environment. If people continue to use Assamese only for informal social media posts while depending on English for serious information, professional communication, research and technology, digital expansion will remain incomplete. The digital age has given Assamese a new space, but Assamese speakers must decide how effectively they will use that space.

The greatest strength of the digital age lies in its ability to make Assamese content available beyond geographical boundaries. A newspaper article, literary work, educational lesson, interview or cultural discussion can now reach readers across Assam and outside the region within seconds. Social media has also created opportunities for writers, teachers, journalists and independent creators who previously depended almost entirely on traditional publishing institutions. Digital platforms have lowered the cost of publication and allowed individuals to create their own Assamese audiences. This development matters because a language grows through the continuous production of new content. However, quantity alone cannot create a healthy digital language environment. Assamese needs reliable, well-written and diverse digital content covering science, technology, economics, law, education, history, medicine, culture and contemporary social issues. Search engines also need properly structured Assamese content so that users can discover information easily. Earlier discussions on Assamese electronic platforms identified the importance of correct Unicode use, language identification and better spelling and grammar tools for improving the visibility and quality of Assamese content online. Digital publishing also creates an important opportunity to preserve older Assamese materials. Optical character recognition technology can convert printed and scanned documents into searchable digital text, and current Indian language technology initiatives include Assamese among the languages targeted for printed, handwritten and scene-text OCR. This could help libraries, researchers and cultural institutions preserve newspapers, manuscripts, books and historical documents that may otherwise remain difficult to access. The digital world, therefore, should not simply become another place where Assamese is displayed. It should become a large, searchable and growing knowledge base in Assamese.

The more difficult challenge has emerged with artificial intelligence. AI increasingly influences how people search for information, translate languages, generate text, interact with computers and access education. If Assamese remains poorly represented in these systems, its speakers may gradually face a digital disadvantage. Assamese is still considered a relatively low-resource language in natural language processing, and researchers have identified shortages of high-quality datasets and standardised linguistic resources as major challenges. This problem goes deeper than translation. Modern language technology requires large and reliable collections of written text, speech recordings, dictionaries, grammatical resources and annotated datasets. Such resources help machines understand Assamese more accurately and develop applications such as speech recognition, text-to-speech, optical character recognition, machine translation and language models. Some encouraging developments have already appeared. Assamese AI initiatives are working on voice typing, OCR, spell-checking and other language technologies, while community projects are developing lexical databases, speech resources and datasets for future research. Assamese text-to-speech projects have also begun making digital Assamese content more accessible through browser-based reading tools. These developments show that Assamese can participate in the AI era, but they also reveal how much work remains. Universities, researchers, technology companies, publishers and ordinary language users need to contribute to building reliable digital resources. Without sustained investment in language data, Assamese may remain present on the internet while remaining weak within the technologies that increasingly control digital communication.

Education will determine whether this digital transition becomes meaningful. Young Assamese speakers already spend considerable time on smartphones and digital platforms, so language education cannot remain completely separate from their digital lives. Students should encounter quality Assamese content on websites, educational applications, digital libraries and learning platforms, not merely in traditional textbooks. Teachers also need access to reliable Assamese digital resources so that technology can support rather than weaken mother-tongue education. At the same time, Assamese digital education must avoid becoming a simple translation exercise from English. Students need original Assamese explanations of mathematics, science, technology, social science and contemporary issues. That will require writers and subject experts who can create modern Assamese terminology without making the language unnecessarily complicated. Technology can help here through predictive typing, dictionaries, spell-checkers and other language tools. C-DAC, for example, has developed Unicode-based typing tools with predictive features that include Assamese among the supported Indian languages. The availability of such tools, however, does not automatically create good language habits. Writers must learn to use Unicode correctly, editors must maintain linguistic standards, and institutions must create more Assamese digital material. There is also a need for better digital typefaces because Assamese has historically had fewer screen-oriented typeface options than some larger Indian languages. Research presented through IIT-related work has specifically highlighted the need for Assamese typefaces suitable for digital screens. A modern language needs modern visual presentation as well as modern technological support.

The future of Assamese in the digital age will ultimately depend less on technology itself and more on the choices made by its speakers. No software can preserve a language if its users stop creating meaningful content in it. The responsibility, therefore, belongs not only to governments and technology companies but also to writers, journalists, teachers, students, publishers, researchers and ordinary users. Assamese needs more digital books, quality journalism, educational resources, reliable dictionaries, searchable archives, podcasts, subtitles, audio material and original content on contemporary subjects. It also needs stronger participation in AI research so that future language models, voice assistants and digital services can understand Assamese properly. The emergence of Assamese-focused AI tools demonstrates that technological possibilities are expanding, while research on Assamese NLP shows that the shortage of quality language resources remains a central weakness. The digital age should therefore be seen neither as a threat to Assamese nor as an automatic solution to its problems. It is a new arena in which the language must prove its usefulness. If Assamese enters every important digital field, it can gain a stronger position among India’s modern languages. If it remains confined largely to cultural expression and informal communication, its digital presence may grow without its real influence growing at the same pace. The objective should be clear: Assamese must not merely survive on the internet. It must become a language in which people can read, learn, work, create, communicate and build technology. That is the real test of Assamese in the digital age.