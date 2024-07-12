Assam’s agriculture and floods: Challenges and strategies for resilience

Mowsam Hazarika

Assam, a state in northeastern India, is characterized by its fertile Brahmaputra Valley, which supports a rich agricultural sector. The state’s agriculture is primarily based on rice, tea, and jute, and it benefits from the regular monsoon rains that sustain its crops. However, the same natural water resources can also lead to devastating floods, which have a profound impact on the agricultural landscape. This article explores the relationship between agriculture and floods in Assam, highlighting the challenges faced and strategies for building resilience, supported by relevant data.

Agricultural Overview of Assam

Agriculture is a cornerstone of Assam’s economy. Key crops include rice, tea, and jute. Here are some statistics from recent years:

Rice: Assam is a major rice-producing state. In the 2022–23 crop year, the state produced approximately 2.6 million metric tonnes of rice from around 1.9 million hectares of paddy fields.

Tea: Assam is India’s largest tea producer. In the 2022–23 fiscal year, the total tea production in Assam was about 580,000 metric tonnes.

Jute: Assam also contributes significantly to jute production. In the 2022–23 season, the state produced around 130,000 metric tonnes of jute.

Impact of floods on agriculture

Floods in Assam are primarily caused by the annual monsoon rains, which bring heavy rainfall to the region. Other factors include glacial melt from the Himalayas and the overflow of the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries. The following data illustrates the severe impact of floods:

Extent of flooding: In 2022, floods affected approximately 200,000 hectares of agricultural land in Assam.

Crop loss: The 2022 floods led to the destruction of around 60,000 hectares of rice fields, resulting in an estimated economic loss of about Rs 250 crore (approximately $30 million).

Infrastructure damage: The floods of 2022 caused damage to around 400 km of embankments and breached more than 100 flood control structures.

Economic loss: The overall economic damage from the 2022 floods was estimated to be around Rs 5,000 crore (approximately $600 million), which includes damage to agriculture, infrastructure, and other sectors.

Livestock loss: Floods in 2022 also resulted in the loss of approximately 20,000 livestock, further straining the livelihoods of rural communities.

Challenges faced by agriculture due to floods

Crop destruction: Floodwaters inundate fields, causing significant damage to crops. For example, in 2022, the flooding destroyed approximately 25% of the total rice crop area.

Soil erosion: Prolonged flooding leads to the erosion of fertile topsoil. In the 2022 floods, about 15,000 hectares of farmland suffered severe soil erosion.

Infrastructure damage: Floods damage critical infrastructure, such as irrigation systems, roads, and storage facilities. The 2022 floods resulted in the repair of 1,200 km of embankments and significant damage to roads connecting agricultural markets.

Livestock loss: Livestock are also affected by floods, which can lead to disease outbreaks and the loss of grazing land. In 2022, the floods caused an estimated Rs 10 crore (about $1.2 million) loss due to livestock deaths and disease outbreaks.

Economic impact: The economic losses from floods are substantial, affecting both the immediate livelihoods of farmers and the long-term sustainability of agricultural practices.

Strategies for Building

Agricultural Resilience

To mitigate the effects of floods and enhance resilience, several strategies can be employed:

1. Improved flood management systems

Infrastructure Development: The Assam government has allocated Rs 1,200 crore for the construction and maintenance of flood control infrastructure, including embankments and flood barriers, for the 2023–24 period.

River management: Initiatives such as the Brahmaputra River Management Plan aim to enhance the management of river flows and reduce flood risks.

Sustainable agricultural practices

Crop varieties: The introduction of flood-resistant rice varieties such as ‘Sali’ and ‘Kalamati’ has been promoted. In 2023, around 50,000 hectares were sown with these varieties.

Soil conservation: Techniques like agroforestry and contour farming are being encouraged. In 2023, approximately 20,000 hectares were converted to agroforestry systems.

Early warning systems

Flood forecasting: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority has invested Rs 25 crore in the development of advanced flood forecasting and early warning systems that provide alerts up to 3 days in advance.

Community-based Approaches

Local initiatives: The ‘Community-Based Disaster Management’ project was launched in 2023 to enhance local capacity for flood management in 100 selected gram panchayats.

Government support and policies

Insurance schemes: The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) covers around 56% of the farmers in Assam as of 2023. This scheme provides insurance coverage against crop losses due to natural calamities.

Financial aid: The state government allocated Rs 1,000 crore in 2023 for financial assistance to farmers affected by floods.

Research and innovation

Agricultural research: Assam Agricultural University (AAU) has been allocated Rs 50 crore for research into flood-resistant crop varieties and innovative irrigation methods.

Conclusion: Floods in Assam pose significant challenges to the agricultural sector, impacting crop production, infrastructure, and the livelihoods of farmers. However, the state is actively pursuing a range of strategies to mitigate these impacts and build resilience. By investing in improved flood management systems, adopting sustainable agricultural practices, and enhancing community-based approaches, Assam is working towards a more resilient agricultural sector. The successful implementation of these strategies, supported by government initiatives and community involvement, will be crucial in addressing the challenges posed by floods and ensuring the long-term sustainability of agriculture in the region.

(Shri Hazarika is the former director of the Assam Seed and Organic Certification Agency and Retired Joint Director of Agriculture, Assam)