Assam’s dropout decline: Progress made, promise ahead

Assam's dropout rates, though falling, remain above the national average, reminding policymakers that the road to universal education is far from over – Siddharth Roy

The latest 2024-25 Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report brings encouraging news for Assam. The state has recorded a significant fall in school dropout rates across all levels: primary, upper primary, and secondary. This marks a positive turn for Assam's education system, which has long battled the twin challenges of access and retention. Yet, while the progress is clear and commendable, it is also incomplete. Assam's dropout rates, though falling, remain above the national average, reminding policymakers that the road to universal education is far from over.

The steady reduction in dropouts reflects years of effort by the Assam government, education workers, and community organizations. From midday meals and free textbooks to scholarships and school infrastructure development, a wide range of initiatives have begun to take effect. The Gunotsav programme, designed to assess and improve learning outcomes, has helped create greater accountability among schools. Similarly, the Samagra Shiksha scheme, with its focus on holistic education, has strengthened both access and quality. The success seen in this year's UDISE+ report is therefore not accidental but the result of sustained intervention and community engagement.

Still, the challenge remains serious. Dropout rates may be declining, but they remain stubbornly higher than the national average at the secondary level. Many students, particularly in rural and tea garden areas, continue to leave school after Class 8 or Class 10. Girls are more vulnerable, often dropping out because of early marriage, social barriers, or lack of transportation to higher-level schools. For boys, economic pressure to work and support their families continues to be a major reason for leaving education early. These social and economic realities mean that the problem cannot be solved by schools alone; it requires a comprehensive approach that goes beyond the classroom.

To understand why children drop out, one must look closely at the daily lives of Assam's families. Many parents, especially in rural areas, depend on irregular or seasonal incomes. When a child's labour can bring in a small but essential addition to the household, education takes a backseat. Others live far from schools, with poor roads or limited transport. Some children lose interest because the classroom feels disconnected from real life. Girls, in particular, face challenges related to safety, social expectations, and inadequate sanitation facilities in schools. These problems, while complex, are not insurmountable. Assam's progress so far shows that when government policy, community support, and local participation come together, even deep-rooted issues can be addressed.

The government's decision to improve school infrastructure has already made an impact. The construction of boundary walls, toilets, and safe drinking water facilities has helped increase attendance, especially among girls. The provision of bicycles to students, the free distribution of uniforms and books, and scholarships for students from economically weaker sections have all encouraged families to keep their children in school. Yet, these measures must reach every district consistently. The state's tea garden regions, hilly areas, and flood-prone zones still need greater attention, as schools there often face disruptions due to natural calamities or difficult terrain.

At the same time, improving the quality of education must remain a priority. A classroom that only focuses on rote learning fails to engage students, especially when they see no connection between lessons and their future. Teachers must be trained to use modern methods that encourage creativity, problem-solving, and discussion. Assam's teacher training programmes under the National Education Policy 2020 framework need to be expanded and monitored closely. Regular assessments of learning outcomes can help identify students who are falling behind, allowing early intervention before they drop out.

Technology also has a role to play. The COVID-19 pandemic revealed both the power and the limits of digital learning. While urban schools adapted quickly, many rural children were left behind because of poor connectivity or lack of devices. Going forward, Assam must invest in closing this digital divide. Setting up community digital learning centres, providing tablets to government schools, and developing offline learning content in Assamese and other regional languages could make learning more accessible and inclusive. Technology should be used not as a replacement for teachers but as a tool to support them and keep students engaged.

The fight against dropouts also depends heavily on social awareness. Parents and communities must understand the long-term value of education, especially for girls. Campaigns that promote the importance of completing school can make a difference if they are rooted in local culture and language. Assam's strong network of self-help groups, women's organizations, and community clubs can play a key role in spreading this message. Schools should also strengthen their relationship with parents through regular meetings and outreach programmes. When families feel involved, they are more likely to support their children's education.

Economic support systems are equally vital. Conditional cash transfer schemes, which offer financial incentives to families who keep their children enrolled through higher classes, have shown success in other states and could be scaled up in Assam. Linking education with skill development and vocational training would also make schooling more meaningful. When students see a clear path from classroom learning to job opportunities, they are more likely to stay. The Assam Skill Development Mission, if closely aligned with school education, could help create such pathways.

The government must also pay special attention to the psychological and emotional well-being of students. Many dropouts are not caused by poverty alone but by a sense of isolation or failure. Schools must become safe and supportive spaces where students can talk about their challenges. Appointing trained counsellors and introducing life skills education can help children navigate social and personal pressures.

While Assam's achievement in reducing dropout rates deserves recognition, it must serve as a beginning, not a conclusion. The data points to improvement, but progress must now move from numbers to impact, from getting children into classrooms to ensuring they stay, learn, and thrive. The state government's focus must shift toward sustaining these gains through consistent funding, monitoring, and innovation.

Education is not only about literacy; it is about opportunity. Every child who stays in school represents hope for a stronger and more equal Assam. When children drop out, the state loses more than a student; it loses a future teacher, scientist, artist, or community leader. The fact that Assam has managed to bring more children back to classrooms despite economic and social challenges shows that change is possible.

The next goal should be clear and uncompromising: no child left behind. To achieve this, Assam will need not just policies but partnerships between government, teachers, families, and communities. If that collective effort continues with the same spirit seen in recent years, the day is not far when Assam's dropout rates will not only fall below the national average but also become an example for others to follow.

