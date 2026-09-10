Assam’s Green Cess must become a price on ecological damage

Siddharth Roy

(siddharth001.roy@gmail.com)

Assam’s decision to operationalise a Green Cess Policy marks an important

shift in environmental governance. The State Cabinet has approved a framework for levying the cess on stone-crushing units, brick kilns, imported timber, pollution-index-based industrial units, transfers of pre-owned motor vehicles and commercial extraction of groundwater. The proceeds are intended for embankment repair, solar power and other environmental investments. Activities that impose costs on nature and society should help finance their remediation.

But a green cess can become either ecological correction or merely another tax. Its success will depend on what Assam does after collecting the money.

The urgency is already stark today. Assam’s official data show that 4.27 lakh hectares have been lost to riverbank erosion since 1950, equivalent to 7.4% of the state’s area, with nearly 8,000 hectares disappearing annually. Its flood-prone area is 31.05 lakh hectares, or 39.58% of the state’s land, nearly four times the national proportion. The Water Resources Department has built 4,473.82 km of embankments and completed 911 anti-erosion and town-protection works, yet it acknowledges that long-term solutions have not been adequately implemented.

The fiscal logic is compelling. Environmental degradation is already generating a public expenditure burden. If poorly regulated mining, construction materials, groundwater extraction and polluting industries accelerate that burden, the state should not make the general taxpayer bear all of it.

Yet the polluter-pays principle must be applied carefully. A cess imposed without a transparent estimate of environmental damage can become arbitrary. Rates should reflect pollution intensity, resource consumption and ecological sensitivity. A stone crusher near a fragile river corridor should not face the same liability as a facility operating under strong safeguards. Groundwater extraction should be priced according to aquifer stress, not merely volume.

Assam’s groundwater position looks comfortable overall but hides local vulnerabilities. The Central Ground Water Board’s 2024 assessment puts annual extractable groundwater resources at 20.89 billion cubic metres and total extraction at 2.63 billion cubic metres, with an average extraction stage of only 12.61%. Yet Guwahati’s assessment unit is already classified as semi-critical. Aggregate abundance can conceal urban and industrial hotspots where groundwater is under pressure.

The cess should consequently be designed as a behavioural instrument, not simply as a revenue instrument. Higher charges for excessive extraction, cleaner production incentives for compliant industries, rebates for verified pollution-control investments and escalating penalties for repeat violations would make the levy economically meaningful. The state should publish a pricing schedule so businesses can anticipate costs and invest in cleaner technologies.

Equally important is where the money goes. Assam’s environmental revenue is already substantial. The Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department’s revenue rose from Rs 392 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 604 crore in 2025-26, while the state operates around 200 minor-mineral concession areas. The cess should not disappear into consolidated finances. It needs a ring-fenced Green Resilience Fund with disclosed receipts, project-wise expenditure and measurable outcomes.

First should come prevention. Assam has suffered 421 reported embankment breaches since 2011, according to the Union government. Spending only after a breach is economically inferior to maintaining embankments, restoring wetlands, protecting river corridors and improving drainage before disasters occur. A portion of cess revenue should therefore finance asset-condition surveys, independent safety audits and predictive maintenance.

Second should be nature-based resilience. Assam cannot engineer its way out of every flood. Wetlands, floodplains, riparian vegetation, and natural drainage channels also qualify as infrastructure. Restoring them can reduce peak flood impacts while supporting biodiversity. Cess revenue should protect ecological buffers, restore degraded wetlands and compensate communities that conserve them.

Third should be clean energy. Assam possesses a major untapped solar opportunity. A 2025 iFOREST study estimated the state’s rooftop solar technical potential at 13,428 MW, more than seven times the 1,900 MW target under the Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2025. If Green Cess receipts help finance rooftop systems on public buildings, schools, health centres and small enterprises, the levy could simultaneously reduce emissions and electricity costs.

Another challenge is political economy. Brick kilns, stone crushers and small industrial units provide livelihoods. A poorly calibrated cess could push compliant enterprises into informality, encourage evasion or raise construction costs. The answer is transition support, not exemption. Smaller firms should receive technical assistance, access to cleaner equipment and time-bound incentives for compliance, while habitual violators face meaningful financial consequences.

The new policy also offers Assam an opportunity to solve a chronic weakness: fragmented environmental data. Every cess-paying unit should receive a digital environmental account recording its extraction, emissions, compliance history and payments. GPS tracking, electronic weighbridges and pollution monitoring can make assessment harder to manipulate. The state has already proposed GPS for vehicles carrying minor minerals, along with weighbridges and CCTV networks. The same architecture should underpin the Green Cess.

Transparency will determine legitimacy. Citizens should know how much was collected, where it went, which projects were done, and what environmental indicators improved. An annual Green Budget Statement, audited independently and tabled in the Assembly, would be a powerful safeguard. Assam should resist the temptation to measure success by the amount of cess collected. The better metric is environmental damage avoided per rupee spent. If groundwater extraction falls, riverbanks stabilise, pollution loads decline, solar capacity expands and flood infrastructure becomes more resilient, the policy will have worked.

A green cess is not green merely because it carries the word “green”. It becomes green when it changes incentives, makes ecological damage visible in economic decisions and converts revenue into measurable resilience. Assam has an opportunity to build precisely such a model. It should use the levy as the financial backbone of a transition from paying for environmental disasters to preventing them.