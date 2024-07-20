Assam’s relentless battle against child marriage: A model for change

Dipak Kurmi

In a groundbreaking initiative that has caught the nation’s attention, the state of Assam in northeastern India has emerged as a beacon of hope in the fight against child marriage. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state government has launched an unprecedented crackdown on this deeply rooted social evil, yielding remarkable results and setting a potential template for other states to follow.

The Crusade Begins: In February 2022, the Assam government, led by Chief Minister Sarma, initiated an intensified campaign against child marriages across the state. This multi-pronged approach combined legal interventions with widespread awareness campaigns, signalling a zero-tolerance policy towards the practice. The government’s commitment was clear: to eradicate child marriage and empower the state’s women and girls.

The impact of this crusade has been nothing short of transformative. According to a recent report by India Child Protection (ICP), there has been an astounding 81% reduction in child marriage cases across 20 districts of Assam between 2021–22 and 2023–24. This dramatic decline is attributed directly to the state government’s emphasis on legal intervention in such cases.

The numbers speak: The ICP report, titled “Towards Justice: Ending Child Marriage,” provides a comprehensive overview of the campaign’s success. The study, which covered 1,132 villages across 20 districts with a total population of 21 lakh (including 8 lakh children), revealed some striking statistics:

1· 30% of the surveyed areas reported complete eradication of child marriage.

2. 40% witnessed a significant decline in the practice.

3. In 12 out of 20 districts, over 90% of respondents believe that legal action, such as arrests and filing FIRs, can effectively address child marriage cases.

These figures underscore the efficacy of the government’s approach, which combines stringent law enforcement with community engagement and awareness.

The Chief Minister’s Commitment: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been vocal about his government’s unwavering commitment to this cause. In a recent video message, he stated, “Our campaign and tough action against child marriage will continue. Every six months, a special drive will be conducted.” He further revealed that the Director General of Police has been instructed to conduct a preliminary survey for the next crackdown scheduled for November-December 2023.

Sarma’s resolve is clear in his statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter): “This exceptional report by @IndiaCPOrg is a shining testament to our sustained efforts in empowering Nari Shakti. With over 3,000 arrests, our zero-tolerance approach has led to an 81% decline in child marriages since 2021. We will not rest till we eliminate this social evil.”

Changing Perceptions: One of the most significant outcomes of this campaign has been the shift in public perception. Initially met with some resistance, the crackdown has now garnered widespread support, even in minority areas traditionally resistant to such interventions. This change in attitude is crucial for the long-term success of the initiative and speaks to the effectiveness of the government’s awareness campaigns.

National Recognition and Support: The success of Assam’s model has not gone unnoticed at the national level. Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, praised the state’s approach, saying, “Prosecution is definitely the key to ending this crime against children, and the Assam model to end child marriages has shown the country the way forward.”

Kanoongo also emphasised the supremacy of laws protecting children over personal laws, stating, “The commission is extremely clear on its stand that no child can be married under the guise of religion. Both POCSO and PCMA laws are secular laws and supersede all personal laws.”

A model for the nation: Child rights activists see Assam’s approach as a potential blueprint for nationwide action. Bhuwan Ribhu, founder of Child Marriage Free India, lauded the state’s emphasis on legal action as “the best public awareness message to create the deterrence of child marriage.” He added, “Most people in Assam today believe that prosecution is the key to ending child marriage. This message must go from Assam and spread across the country to create a child marriage-free India.”

The Road Ahead: While the progress made is commendable, the Assam government recognises that the battle is far from over. The commitment to conduct special drives every six months demonstrates a long-term strategy to ensure sustained change. This persistence is crucial to addressing deeply ingrained social practices.

Moreover, the government’s approach goes beyond mere law enforcement. By combining legal action with awareness campaigns and community engagement, Assam is addressing the root causes of child marriage, including poverty, a lack of education, and cultural norms.

Assam’s crusade against child marriage represents a paradigm shift in tackling social evils in India. By prioritising legal action, fostering community support, and maintaining unwavering political will, the state has shown that significant change is possible even in the face of entrenched practices.

As the campaign continues and evolves, its impact extends beyond Assam’s borders, offering hope and a practical model for other states grappling with similar challenges.

The success in Assam serves as a powerful reminder that with determined action and a comprehensive approach, it is possible to bring about meaningful social change and protect the rights and futures of children across the nation.