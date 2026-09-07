Assam’s role in India-China relations

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

(The writer can be reached at himangshur1989@gmail.com)

In the geopolitical equation between India and China, Assam has emerged as an extremely important defence and economic focal point. Known as the gateway to the Northeast, this state is geographically situated at the centre of the conflict and cooperation between the two major neighbouring countries. Connected with mainland India through the Siliguri Corridor, or the ‘Chicken’s Neck’, Assam serves as the backbone of the defence system of the Line of Actual Control and Arunachal Pradesh. During the India-China war of 1962, Chinese troops crossed Arunachal Pradesh and reached close to Tezpur in Assam, an event that even today reflects the security sensitivity of the state and the depth of its future military preparedness. At present, the Ministry of Defence is giving maximum attention to developing infrastructure across the Northeast with Assam at its centre, so that troops and supplies can be transported rapidly during wartime situations. The roads, bridges, railways and airports of Assam are no longer merely means of ordinary transportation; rather, the capability and speed of the armed forces depend entirely upon them. Bridges such as Bogibeel, Saraighat and the new Kaliabhomora bridges connecting the northern and southern banks of the Brahmaputra, as well as modern and strong bridges like Dhola-Sadiya, have provided the Indian Army with a strong foundation for building resistance against any Chinese aggression. This strategic infrastructure has played a decisive role in India’s defensive preparedness against China’s growing military strength while keeping essential communication systems uninterrupted. The way the air bases at Tezpur, Chabua and Jorhat have been upgraded to handle Sukhoi fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force in any future military crisis proves how deeply Assam is positioned at the centre of India’s military strategy. Rather than the possibility of a major war, the policy of building a wall of deterrence adopted by India is founded upon Assam’s geographical position and the comprehensive strengthening of its transportation system.

Another major, long-term and sensitive issue in India’s relations with China is the distribution of the waters of the Brahmaputra River and the large hydropower projects built on it. Known as the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet, this mighty river is the foundation of Assam’s economy, agriculture, environment and public life. The series of large hydropower projects and dams constructed by China in the upper reaches of Tibet has created a definite possibility of a serious environmental crisis in Assam, which lies downstream. If the natural flow of water is obstructed, Assam may face severe water shortages during the dry season, while the release of excess water during the monsoon without prior warning carries a widespread risk of causing devastating floods in downstream areas. Particularly, if such large concrete dams constructed in earthquake-prone areas are damaged for any reason, vast areas of Assam could be completely reduced to ruins within moments. In the field of water diplomacy, the carefully planned strategy adopted by China to use water as a silent weapon has directly affected Assam’s water security. Occasional incidents of the Brahmaputra becoming unusually muddy or changes in the flow of the water have exposed the seriousness of China’s construction activities. Therefore, in any bilateral dialogue between New Delhi and Beijing, the exchange of satellite data on the Brahmaputra’s water flow and transparency regarding dam construction have become indispensable priorities. Preventing China from exercising exclusive control over this river is an extremely important part of India’s foreign policy in order to ensure Assam’s future economic prosperity, fisheries and ecological balance. To counter this neo-imperialist thinking of controlling a neighbouring country through the use of water, India has to strongly raise Assam’s geographical rights and natural security concerns on international platforms.

The foundation and driving force of India’s Act East Policy, adopted by the Government of India to diplomatically counter China’s rapidly expanding economic and commercial influence, is Assam. Assam is being developed as a strong regional centre for establishing robust trade, cultural and diplomatic relations with the countries of Southeast Asia. Through increasing commercial exchanges with Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and other ASEAN countries, India has been continuously attempting to create an effective alternative economic corridor to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Throughout this process, Assam’s industrial development, improvement of road transportation infrastructure and expansion of international trade have played a decisive role. Clear objectives have been set to transform Guwahati into an international-level commercial and transportation hub, activate and modernise border trade centres, and expand the transportation system throughout the region. Through this, not only have avenues for Assam’s economic development and employment been opened, but India’s business influence in the markets of Southeast Asia has also increased manifold. In contrast to China’s competition to dominate Asian markets with its cheap products, India has been able to build a strong and reliable supply chain with Assam as its principal base. This economic awakening has indirectly stood as a major obstacle to China’s dream of expanding its geopolitical dominance and has helped India attain a respectable position in the balance of power in Asia.

Alongside military and economic expansion, the overall situation in Assam in the field of internal security is also deeply influenced by India’s relations with China. Allegations have repeatedly been raised that China had secretly provided arms, training and financial assistance to various armed insurgent groups in the Northeast in the past. It would not be unusual for Beijing to believe that keeping Assam and neighbouring states unstable and disturbed could weaken India’s internal defence system. Therefore, maintaining long-term peace, social harmony and political stability in the state is extremely important in the interest of India’s overall national security. Any deterioration in law and order in Assam could directly create serious obstacles to the movement of military assistance and essential supplies to the border areas of the Northeast. At present, the peaceful environment established in the state and the return of insurgent groups to the mainstream have provided the Government of India with a major advantage in focusing more attention on the Chinese border instead of internal problems. At the same time, the grave possibility of collecting confidential information about important institutions, oil refineries and military bases in the state through the misuse of modern technology, cyberattacks and espionage cannot be ignored at any level. In this context, the administration of Assam, the police force and other security agencies have to work closely with the Central Government to make intelligence-gathering systems and cyber-security infrastructure stronger and more modern. Only a secure, united and strong Assam can provide real success to India’s military and diplomatic strategy against a powerful and formidable rival like China.

The relevance of Assam’s industrial development cannot be ignored in the national effort that has begun to reduce economic dependence on China. If materials required for defence and infrastructure construction can be produced within Assam, the supply system will become considerably safer during emergencies. The expansion of small and medium enterprises in Assam as an alternative to China’s dominance in the markets for electronic goods, medicines and other essential commodities has become the need of the hour. Strengthening telecommunication networks in border areas is another important issue. While advanced 5G networks and other facilities are available in Chinese villages along the border, the weakness of communication systems on the Indian side creates difficulties for both the armed forces and ordinary citizens. Therefore, mobile towers and internet services are being rapidly expanded in the border areas of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. This has not only benefited military intelligence systems but has also increased public confidence in the administration among local people. Moreover, the modernisation of inland water transportation through the Brahmaputra has opened a new and affordable route for the transportation of military and economic goods. The use of waterways reduces pressure on road transportation and can serve as a reliable alternative during any disaster. All these factors together have established Assam as an integral part of India’s overall preparedness against China.

In the days ahead, any ups and downs, conflict or friendship in India-China relations will have direct and far-reaching effects on every level of public life, economy and environment in Assam. In the race for increasing international power competition and establishing dominance in the Asian continent, the state has acquired the status of an important and decisive partner. To firmly resist China’s baseless, unilateral and aggressive claims over Arunachal Pradesh, India needs to send a clear message through its military preparedness from the soil of Assam. At the same time, protecting the state’s valuable natural resources such as agricultural products, tea, coal and crude oil from external threats has become essential for economic self-reliance. To adopt a successful, active and firm diplomatic position against China, the Central Government must give the overall development of Assam, modernisation of its transportation system and internal security the highest national priority. Alongside education, healthcare and industrial development, increasing geopolitical awareness among the people is extremely necessary so that civil society can fully cooperate with the administration in any emergency situation. The more the border dispute, competitive attitude and commercial rivalry between the two major countries increase, the more rapidly Assam’s strategic and geographical importance will continue to grow.

In such a complex and sensitive situation, Assam is no longer merely an ordinary state or a geographically enclosed territory; rather, it has been transformed into a very important and impregnable fortress for protecting the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the entire Indian nation.