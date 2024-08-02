Assam’s SDG journey: Progress, challenges, and the path forward

Dipak Kurmi

The recently released fourth edition of the SDG India Index 2023–24 report by NITI Aayog offers a comprehensive overview of India’s progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This index, encompassing 16 goals, 70 targets, and 113 indicators, provides a detailed assessment of each state’s performance in the context of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development adopted by the United Nations in 2015. The SDGs are a global framework for development that outlines 17 goals aimed at fostering sustainable and inclusive progress worldwide.

Overall Performance and Assam’s Standing: India’s composite score in the SDG India Index stands at 71, reflecting a notable achievement with 10 states now classified in the frontrunner category (scores between 65 and 99). Among these, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have emerged as new entrants with a score of 65. Assam has shown significant improvement, being recognized as one of the top gainer states between 2018 and 2023–24. Despite this progress, Assam continues to face challenges, particularly in providing quality education, which remains a concern under SDG-4.

The 2030 Agenda and Localized Implementation: The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development established 17 SDGs, which guide global development efforts and policymaking. These goals are designed to be localized, ensuring that they resonate with specific regional needs and challenges. The SDG India Index report plays a crucial role in motivating states and union territories to deepen SDG localization at both district and local levels.

Regional Performance: Northeastern States: In the current rankings, several Northeastern states have performed relatively well. Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura have achieved commendable scores, reflecting their effective progress towards the SDGs. However, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, along with Meghalaya and Nagaland, have room for improvement in the coming years.

Performance Analysis by SDGs: Among the 28 states, Assam’s performance varies across different SDGs. The state has scored lower in SDGs 2 (zero hunger), 4 (quality education), 5 (gender equality), and 9 (industry, innovation, and infrastructure). Conversely, Assam has performed better in SDGs 1 (no poverty), 6 (clean water and sanitation), 7 (affordable and clean energy), 11 (sustainable cities and communities), and 12 (responsible consumption and production).

Education Sector: Areas of Concern: Education, particularly under SDG-4, remains a significant challenge for Assam. The state’s performance in critical indicators such as the average annual dropout rate at the secondary level (classes 9–10) reveals a high dropout rate, ranking 25th among states. This high dropout rate adversely affects the gross enrollment ratio (GER) in higher secondary (classes 11–12), where Assam ranks 26th, with Nagaland scoring the lowest. Additionally, Assam ranks the lowest in GER for higher education among individuals aged 18–23 years.

Infrastructure in schools is another area of concern. While 75.46% of schools in Assam have access to electricity and drinking water, ranking 23rd, only 18.9% have computers, ranking 26th. The state also has 63.5% trained teachers at the secondary level, placing it 27th among states. However, Assam’s performance in terms of student proficiency in grade eight is relatively better, with 72% achieving at least minimum proficiency, close to the national index of 77.23%, ranking 21st among states.

Public Expenditure and CSR Initiatives: Public expenditure plays a pivotal role in achieving sustainable development objectives. Direct taxes, GST, and digitizing tax administration, along with increased capital spending, have bolstered domestic resource mobilization. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives have also contributed significantly, with Assam’s CSR spending amounting to INR 1837.53 crore from 2014–21, including INR 695.83 crore dedicated to sectors like education and livelihood.

Technological Advancements and Data Collection: Improving data collection and integrating new technologies like AI and machine learning with traditional data sources are essential for enhancing data-driven decision-making. The SDG India Index underscores the importance of transforming data into actionable intelligence for public good and addressing gaps in the bottom-up approach to development.

The Role of Education in Sustainable Development: Education, as a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution, is crucial for achieving a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India). The SDG index not only benchmarks progress but also fosters competition and enhances performance through cooperative federalism. The targets set by the SDGs are not solely the responsibility of governments but also require active participation from the people to ensure successful achievement.

The SDG India Index 2023–24 report highlights both progress and challenges in India’s pursuit of sustainable development. Assam’s achievements and areas needing improvement underscore the importance of targeted efforts in education, infrastructure, and other key sectors. As India continues its journey towards the 2030 Agenda, the role of state and local governments, along with active citizen participation, remains crucial in achieving the SDGs and ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth for all.