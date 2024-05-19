Assam’s shift towards the green energy transition: Progress and impact

Madhurjya Saikia

(madhurjyatu15@gmail.com)

Green energy refers to electricity generated from renewable, sustainable sources with minimal environmental impact. These sources include sunlight, wind, water (hydropower), and biomass. Unlike fossil fuels, which emit harmful pollutants and contribute to climate change, green energy sources produce little to no greenhouse gases during operation. Solar panels convert sunlight into electricity, wind turbines harness wind energy, hydroelectric dams use flowing water, and biomass power plants convert organic materials like wood and agricultural waste into energy. By providing a cleaner alternative to traditional fossil fuels, green energy helps combat climate change and promote environmental sustainability.

Green energy assumes a critical role as an energy source for various compelling reasons. Primarily, it stands as a vital instrument in our fight against climate change and the reduction of the global carbon footprint. Through the utilisation of renewable resources such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power, green energy makes substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and pollutants. Additionally, it plays a significant role in diversifying the energy portfolio and reducing dependence on fossil fuels and hydrocarbons. This diversification enhances energy security and resilience, shielding against supply disruptions and crude price fluctuations. Moreover, green energy boosts economic growth and job creation by encouraging investment in renewable energy sectors and fostering innovation. The sector encourages green finance, investment, and trade to mobilise resources and incentives for low-carbon and climate-resilient activities and products. It provides affordable and sustainable energy alternatives, particularly benefiting marginalised communities and promoting energy equity and climate justice. By advocating for energy access and self-sufficiency, green energy empowers individuals and communities towards a sustainable future.

India, as a committed signatory nation to the Paris Agreement, has started a transformative journey towards sustainable development by embracing green energy initiatives. India aims to meet its renewable energy targets and carbon emissions reduction goals in line with its nationally determined contributions under the Paris Agreement. India has set itself a target of achieving 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030 as part of its commitment under this agreement. India, at the 26th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 26), announced its target to achieve net zero by 2070. Again, future growth will demand resilience on multiple fronts, such as energy system design, urban development, industrial growth, and internal supply chain management. India’s manufacturing process and technology leadership will demand high-end self-sufficiency in green energy to stand as a globally competitive export hub. The Indian government has initiated several schemes and policies to promote green energy, including the National Solar Mission, the Wind Energy Mission, and the Green Energy Corridor Project. These efforts aim to increase renewable energy capacity, reduce carbon emissions, and achieve energy security and sustainability. The ‘Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana’ is a pioneering government initiative aimed at installing rooftop solar power systems in one crore households across the nation. The Production-Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) scheme is another initiative of the Government of India with respect to enhancing the manufacturing sector for the production of raw materials for renewable energy. The PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri-Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) aims to provide financial and water security to farmers through harnessing solar energy capacities. The ethanol blending (E-20) in hydrocarbons will reduce the carbon footprint and have the potential to increase farmers income. Again, in the international paradigm, the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA) and the Green Grids Initiative (One Sun, One World, One Grid), an initiative by the International Solar Alliance, are significant steps to build a global green energy production hub to reduce regional disparities in energy accessibility.

The Assam government is actively pursuing green energy initiatives to transition towards a more sustainable energy landscape. Through various policies and schemes, it aims to promote the adoption of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power. The government encourages investment in green energy projects, provides subsidies and incentives to promote renewable energy adoption, and facilitates the development of infrastructure for clean energy generation and distribution. These efforts not only reduce the state’s carbon footprint but also contribute to energy security and create job opportunities. In budget 2024–25, the Assam government has announced an initiative that all new private and public buildings constructed in Assam will have to mandatorily install rooftop solar facilities. Northeast’s first floating solar power plant of 10.50 kW capacity was successfully installed by Bhurbandha Gaon Panchayat on a pond in Thanagarha village in Morigaon district, Assam, in association with the Assam Energy Development Agency (AEDA). Again, a solar power plant was installed at Amguri in Sivasagar district, and the estimated total power generated by the plant will be 70 MW.

Assam’s transition towards green energy marks a significant stride towards sustainability and environmental awareness. Through proactive policies and initiatives, the state government has laid the foundation for a cleaner and more resilient energy future. By embracing renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydroelectric power, Assam aims to reduce its carbon footprint, enhance energy security, and boost economic growth. The constant efforts to promote green energy adoption not only mitigate environmental degradation but also create employment opportunities and drive innovation. Assam continues on this path towards a greener tomorrow, demonstrating that a transition to sustainable energy is not only feasible but imperative for building a prosperous and resilient society.