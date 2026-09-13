Assam’s silent epidemic: How drug abuse is consuming a generation

Nihar Ranhan Bhuyan

(niharranjanbhuyan4176@gmail.com)

Beneath Assam’s reputation for tea gardens, wildlife sanctuaries and riverine calm, a far more troubling story has been unfolding for the better part of this decade. The state has emerged as one of India’s most acute fronts in the battle against narcotics, not primarily as a producer, but as a transit corridor sitting at the edge of the ‘Golden Triangle,’ and increasingly, as a place where the drugs passing through are also staying behind and finding their way into the hands of the young. What was once dismissed as an urban, fringe problem has become, in the words of officials and public health experts alike, a public-health and social emergency touching households across both cities and villages.

A crisis that keeps widening

The scale of the seizures tells its own story. In mid-July 2026 alone, Assam Police recovered 10,000 Yaba tablets worth roughly Rs 1 crore in Sribhumi district, followed days later by another haul of 5,800 tablets near the Assam-Bangladesh border. These are not isolated incidents but part of a sustained pattern: officials have arrested 1,493 drug peddlers and registered 874 criminal cases as part of an intensified crackdown, and cumulative narcotics seizures since 2021 are now estimated at more than Rs 3,001 crore, a nearly seven-fold jump over historical levels.

What makes this especially alarming for Assam is not just the volume of drugs being intercepted, but what officials describe as a qualitative shift in the problem itself. At an event marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Kamrup Metropolitan’s district development commissioner, Parijat Bhuyan, put it bluntly: the crisis is not simply growing, it is tightening its grip, with injecting drug use emerging as a critical public health concern in the state. That detail matters enormously, injecting drug use carries with it a cascade of secondary health risks, from HIV and Hepatitis C transmission through shared needles to overdose deaths that a purely law-and-order response cannot address.

The substances involved span a wide spectrum. Beyond the synthetic Yaba tablets now flooding the border districts, seizures increasingly include opium, morphine, amphetamine-type stimulants and cocaine, alongside more familiar substances such as alcohol, tobacco, inhalants and cannabis that remain the entry point for many young users. Research on street children in Guwahati found that a striking proportion, most of them abusing solvents, had already been exposed to substance use, while smaller studies from border districts have documented adolescents as young as ten already using alcohol or drugs such as heroin. The Assam State Report of the National Mental Health Survey of India has gone so far as to flag adolescent substance use disorder as an urgent public health problem in its own right, distinct from the broader adult narcotics crisis.

Why Assam, and why now

Geography is central to understanding why this crisis has taken root so deeply in Assam specifically. The state’s location along established trafficking routes from Myanmar and the wider Golden Triangle have made it both a conduit and, increasingly, a destination market. Porous stretches of the international border, weak surveillance infrastructure in remote districts, and the sheer volume of contraband passing through create conditions in which diversion into local circulation becomes almost inevitable.

But geography alone does not explain why so much of this burden falls on the young. Public health researchers point to a mix of social pressures unique to Assam’s rapid, uneven modernization: a state propelled quickly from an agrarian base into contemporary economic and educational pressures, without a matching expansion in life-skills support, mental health infrastructure or structured recreational opportunities for adolescents. Peer pressure, the desire to project independence, high-stakes academic competition, and in many cases genuine structural inequality and lack of opportunity are cited repeatedly as root drivers. For vulnerable groups viz. street children, school dropouts, adolescents from economically fragile households, the exposure is even more acute, with some studies finding substance use rates among street children far higher than in the general youth population.

The human cost extends well beyond addiction itself. Alongside the obvious risks of mental illness, HIV/AIDS transmission and long-term organ damage, drug abuse among the young is closely tied to rising school dropout rates, educational setbacks, and a documented uptick in petty crime and violence in affected communities, a cycle in which the drug crisis and broader social breakdown reinforce one another.

The state’s response so far

To its credit, the Assam government has not treated this as a marginal issue. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly reaffirmed a zero-tolerance approach, and the state’s “Assam Against Drugs” mission has become one of its most visible and successful governance campaigns, explicitly aligned with the central government’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (Drug-Free India Campaign). Enforcement has been aggressive: police have been given wide operational latitude to conduct anti-narcotics operations, resulting in more than 24,000 drug-related arrests since 2021 alongside the seizure figures cited above.

Importantly, the state’s public messaging has begun to shift, at least rhetorically from a purely punitive framing toward a public-health one. Officials have spoken of the need to move public perception of people struggling with addiction “from criminals to individuals in need of medical and psychological help.” On the ground, this has translated into a network of Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) centres now operating in Guwahati, Silchar, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Golaghat and Diphu, alongside Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts, school-based awareness programmes, and community-level outreach involving NGOs, educational institutions and community elders. Nationally, the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’s 24x7 toll-free helpline (14446) offers counselling and referral services, and the campaign, originally piloted in 272 vulnerable districts in 2020, has since been extended across the entire country.

Where the gaps remain

Despite these efforts, experts and civil society voices converge on a consistent critique: enforcement has outpaced rehabilitation. Seizures and arrests make for strong headlines, but the infrastructure needed to actually treat addiction, trained counsellors, adequately staffed de-addiction centres, sustained school programming, and long-term reintegration support, remains thin relative to the scale of the problem. Stigma continues to suppress open conversation about addiction within families and communities, discouraging early intervention and driving users further underground, where risks like needle-sharing and untreated overdose become more likely. And because Assam’s crisis is fundamentally cross-border in nature, purely state-level policing can only ever address part of the pipeline; without deeper coordination with central agencies, neighbouring states and international partners along the Myanmar border, supply will keep finding new routes even as individual seizures mount.

What a genuine solution requires

A durable response has to hold both halves of this problem together, supply and demand, rather than treating enforcement as a substitute for public health investment. That means several things happening in parallel rather than in sequence.

First, treatment infrastructure needs to expand well beyond the current six OST centres, with satellite facilities and mobile outreach reaching rural and border districts where access is weakest and where injecting drug use appears to be growing fastest. Second, school-based prevention education needs to move from one-off awareness campaigns to sustained, age-appropriate curricula, paired with accessible school counselling, recognising that peer pressure and academic stress are named repeatedly as proximate triggers. Third, targeted programmes for the highest-risk groups, particularly street children and adolescents who have already dropped out of school, deserve dedicated funding rather than being folded into general awareness drives. Fourth, harm-reduction measures, needle-exchange access, HIV testing linked to OST centres, naloxone availability for overdose reversal, should be scaled alongside treatment, since injecting drug use carries transmission risks that abstinence-only messaging does not address. Finally, destigmatisation has to be treated as policy, not sentiment: training for police, teachers and healthcare workers to route young users toward treatment rather than prosecution where appropriate would meaningfully change outcomes for a population currently caught between shame and neglect.

Assam’s drug crisis did not emerge overnight, and it will not be resolved by seizure statistics alone. The state has demonstrated it can mobilise enforcement at scale. The next, harder test is whether it can build, and sustain, the quieter, less headline-friendly public health system that actually determines whether a generation of young Assamese gets a path back from addiction, or not.