Assam’s Soil Conservation Department needs a new mandate

The problem in Assam is not the absence of a soil conservation department. It is the limited scale and fragmented institutional role assigned to the department – Siddharth Roy

Assam's floods are usually discussed as a problem of rivers, embankments and drainage. Increasingly, however, they are also a problem of what happens to the soil before the water reaches the river. From a civil engineer's perspective, this distinction is crucial. A watershed that loses vegetation, topsoil and natural storage becomes a faster conveyor of runoff, sediment and debris. Assam therefore needs to rethink its Soil Conservation Department-not as a narrowly agricultural agency, but as a central institution for flood, erosion and climate-resilience planning.

The urgency is difficult to exaggerate. Official data put Assam's flood-prone area at about 31.05 lakh hectares, or 39.58% of the State's geographical area. The average annual area affected by floods is about 9.31 lakh hectares. Since 1950, river erosion has consumed an estimated 4.27 lakh hectares, at an average rate of about 8,000 hectares a year. These are not merely agricultural statistics. They represent disappearing land, damaged infrastructure, displaced communities and an expanding public cost of adaptation.

The Soil Conservation Department already possesses a mandate that touches the heart of this problem. Its official programmes include contour bunding, field bunding, drainage channels, gully control, check dams, riverbank stabilisation, protective afforestation and water harvesting. The department itself recognises that sedimentation can worsen flooding and that conservation measures can reduce soil loss and retain water.

The problem, therefore, is not the absence of a relevant department. It is the limited scale and fragmented institutional role assigned to it.

Assam's flood management architecture remains heavily oriented towards responding to rivers after water levels rise. The Water Resources Department understandably dominates this space through embankments, anti-erosion works, river training and drainage interventions. But flood risk begins much earlier-in hills, catchments, wetlands, agricultural fields and urban slopes. By the time sediment reaches a river or stormwater overwhelms a city drain, much of the damage has already been engineered into the landscape.

Recent floods underline this point. In July 2026, Assam experienced exceptionally destructive flooding, with more than 100 deaths and over 700,000 people displaced according to recent reports. Experts pointed to intense rainfall, deforestation, wetland degradation, urbanisation and inadequate drainage as factors amplifying the disaster. A study also suggested that intense rainfall in neighbouring hill States generated hill torrents that overwhelmed parts of Assam, demonstrating why flood management cannot stop at the State's riverbanks.

This is where soil conservation must evolve into watershed management.

A modernised department should map every major catchment according to slope, soil type, drainage density, erosion susceptibility, land use and rainfall intensity. Geographic Information Systems, LiDAR, satellite imagery, drone surveys and hydrological models can identify erosion hotspots before they become disasters. Such maps should be integrated into district development plans, road alignments, urban master plans and infrastructure approvals.

The department should also become the State's lead agency for nature-based flood mitigation in vulnerable catchments. Restoring degraded slopes, planting appropriate native vegetation, protecting wetlands, constructing check dams and recharge structures, and improving farm-level drainage can slow runoff before it reaches rivers and cities. This does not mean abandoning embankments or structural engineering. It means combining grey infrastructure with green infrastructure.

Urban Assam requires an even broader mandate. Guwahati's flooding demonstrates how soil, drainage and urbanisation are interconnected. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation acknowledges that rapid construction has increased impervious surfaces while shrinking wetlands and clogging drainage systems, contributing to recurrent waterlogging.

A revamped Soil Conservation Department could establish urban watershed cells working with municipalities, the Public Works Department and development authorities. Their task would include mapping natural drainage channels, identifying infiltration zones, protecting urban wetlands, regulating construction on slopes and requiring stormwater-retention measures in large developments. Every major urban project should answer a basic hydrological question: where will the rainwater go?

The department also needs stronger engineering capacity. Soil conservation can no longer be treated simply as contour trenches and plantation drives. Assam requires hydrologists, geotechnical engineers, geomorphologists, GIS specialists, environmental scientists and data analysts working alongside agricultural experts. Its field offices should function as watershed observatories, continuously measuring rainfall, soil moisture, sediment movement, groundwater recharge and erosion.

There is also a case for institutional convergence. The Soil Conservation, Water Resources, Environment and Forest, Agriculture, Public Works and Disaster Management departments should share a common flood-risk database. Assam's rivers operate as connected systems; government departments should do likewise.

Finally, funding must change. Prevention is politically less visible than reconstruction, but economically more rational. Every rupee spent stabilising a vulnerable catchment, restoring a wetland or improving drainage can reduce future expenditure on breached roads, damaged bridges, crop losses and relief operations. The State should therefore create a dedicated watershed-resilience fund with measurable outcomes.

Assam cannot prevent every flood. Nor should it attempt to defeat its rivers through concrete alone. But it can influence how rapidly rain becomes runoff, how much sediment enters rivers and how much water landscapes can temporarily store.

The Soil Conservation Department should be rebuilt around that understanding. Its future should not be confined to saving soil for agriculture. It should be about conserving the landscape that protects Assam from water.

In a State where flood and erosion threaten both livelihoods and infrastructure every year, soil conservation is no longer a peripheral environmental concern. It is foundational disaster management. Assam needs to recognise this before the next monsoon does it for us.

(The author is a consultant to Rashtriya Raksha University under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Civil engineer and a Columnist. The Views are personal. He can be reached at (siddharth001.roy@gmail.com)

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