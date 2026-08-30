Assam’s Towns in the Monsoon: Living with Water, Hills and Change

Joopi Bordoloi

(jupibordoloi@gmail.com)

As Assam's towns grow, preparedness and respect for the natural environment are becoming increasingly important.

The monsoon has always been an integral part of life in Assam. The rains fill rivers and wetlands, nourish agricultural fields and bring much-needed relief after the heat of summer. Yet, for many people living in the towns and growing urban centres of the State, the monsoon also brings a familiar set of concerns-waterlogging, overflowing drains, disruption of traffic and, in hilly areas, the possibility of landslides.

From Guwahati to Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, Tezpur, Nagaon and Silchar, and from the hill towns of Diphu and Haflong to numerous smaller towns and semi-urban settlements, Assam's urban landscape is changing rapidly.

With this growth comes a need to understand the relationship between our towns and the natural environment around them.

A changing landscape

Assam's towns have traditionally developed around rivers, wetlands, ponds, agricultural land and natural drainage channels. These features were not merely part of the landscape; they also helped manage rainwater.

As towns expanded, open spaces gradually gave way to houses, roads, markets and other infrastructure. In many places, ponds and low-lying areas have become smaller, while natural drainage paths have been altered. Such changes do not necessarily cause flooding by themselves, but they can influence how quickly rainwater accumulates during intense rainfall. The experience of Guwahati provides an important example. A study of landslides and urban flooding in the city found considerable changes in land use over the years, including an increase in built-up areas and a reduction in agricultural, forest and marshy areas.

The same pattern of urban expansion, although different in scale and character, can be observed in many growing towns.

When heavy rain meets a growing town

Assam receives substantial rainfall during the monsoon. Normally, water finds its way through drains, streams, ponds, wetlands and rivers. The challenge arises when very heavy rain falls within a short period. A town's drainage system may then come under considerable pressure. If drains are carrying silt or waste, or if natural channels have become narrower or interrupted, water may take longer to recede. This is why waterlogging can occur even in places that have not traditionally experienced serious flooding. Regular maintenance of drains, protection of natural water channels and responsible disposal of waste can therefore make a meaningful difference.

The importance of wetlands and ponds

Across Assam, wetlands, beels, ponds and low-lying areas have traditionally formed part of the natural water-management system. They provide temporary storage for rainwater and help regulate the movement of water during heavy rainfall. In smaller towns too, ponds and wetlands may appear insignificant when viewed individually. Collectively, however, they can form an important network for managing excess rainwater. Protecting such spaces is therefore not simply about conserving nature. It is also about making our towns better prepared for heavy rainfall.

Hills and the risk of landslides

The situation is different in Assam's hilly and foothill towns. Places such as Haflong and Diphu, as well as other settlements located near hills, have terrain that requires special attention during prolonged rainfall. Heavy rain can saturate soil and increase the possibility of slope instability. Changes to natural slopes, removal of vegetation and construction in vulnerable areas can further increase the sensitivity of such locations. For people living in hilly areas, awareness is particularly important during periods of continuous rain. Residents should pay attention to official advisories and report any unusual changes in slopes or surrounding terrain to the appropriate authorities.

The role of citizens

Disaster preparedness is often associated with Government agencies and emergency services. Their role is undoubtedly important, but preparedness also begins at home and within the community. Simple actions can contribute to safer neighbourhoods.

Avoiding the disposal of plastic and other waste into drains, keeping local surroundings clean, avoiding unnecessary travel through severely waterlogged areas and following official advisories during extreme weather are practical steps that everyone can take. Residents living near hills should exercise additional caution during prolonged rainfall. Families in vulnerable locations can also keep emergency contact numbers readily available and discuss in advance what they would do if temporary evacuation becomes necessary. Schools, resident associations, youth groups and community organisations can play an important role in spreading awareness and encouraging responsible behaviour.

Planning for growing towns

The growth of Assam's towns is both necessary and inevitable. Urban centres provide employment, education, healthcare, markets and other essential services. Development therefore cannot be viewed separately from the needs of a growing population.

Understanding these local characteristics can help in better planning. Maintaining drainage channels, protecting water bodies, preserving vegetation in vulnerable areas and ensuring that construction takes account of local terrain are practical components of resilient urban development.

Preparedness before the rain

One of the most important aspects of disaster management is preparedness before an event occurs.

Weather information and early warnings have become increasingly accessible. Local-level awareness programmes, school-based preparedness activities, community volunteers and regular communication during periods of heavy rainfall can strengthen the ability of towns to respond. Preparedness does not always require elaborate measures. Sometimes, knowing where to seek assistance, whom to contact and when to avoid a particular route can make a significant difference.

Towards resilient towns across Assam

Assam's towns are changing. New infrastructure and expanding populations are transforming the State's urban landscape. This transformation presents an opportunity to build towns that are not only modern and economically vibrant but also safe and environmentally responsible. The natural features surrounding our towns-the hills, ponds, wetlands, streams and open spaces-should be regarded as valuable assets.

For the towns of Assam, the broader message is one of preparedness and balance. We cannot control the monsoon, but we can prepare for it. We cannot prevent every flood or landslide, but we can work towards reducing their impact.

A shared responsibility

A safer Assam will not be built only with stronger roads and drains. It will also be built through informed communities, responsible development and respect for the natural systems that have always been part of the State's landscape.

The monsoon will continue to shape Assam. Our task is to learn to live with it-better prepared, more aware and more resilient.