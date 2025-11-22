Assam’s vanishing local fish and silent erosion of rural water heritage

Local fish embody memory, tradition, health, and the generosity of nature itself. Yet, today, many of these fish are vanishing, and with them, the stories, livelihoods, and nutritional security they have supported for centuries –– Heramba Nath

World Fisheries Day is anannual occasion that calls on humanity to recognise the profound bond between people and aquatic ecosystems. It is a moment to celebrate, reflect, and act. For Assam, a land shaped by the majestic Brahmaputra and dotted with thousands of beels, swamps, rivulets, and ponds, this day resonates far beyond fishery statistics. It is a recognition of cultural identity, the lifelines of rural communities, and the age-old knowledge that generations have cultivated about the waters that sustain them. Fish in Assam is more than sustenance. They embody memory, tradition, health, and the generosity of nature itself. Yet, today, many of these fish are vanishing, and with them, the stories, livelihoods, and nutritional security they have supported for centuries.

Across Assam, communities are witnessing the decline of species that were once commonplace. Beloved local species-the Spotted Snakehead (Channa punctatus), Striped Snakehead (Channa striata), Climbing Perch (Anabas testudineus), Walking Catfish (Clarias batrachus), Stinging Catfish (Heteropneustes fossilis), Pool Barb (Puntius sophore), and Striped Dwarf Catfish (Mystus tengara)-have become increasingly rare. Once abundant in village ponds, paddy fields, and wetlands, these fish now command high prices, reflecting not only their scarcity but also the ecological degradation of Assam's freshwater systems.

The disappearance of these species is symptomatic of broader environmental challenges. In many villages, rivers, beels, canals, and other water bodies are shrinking or disappearing altogether. These water bodies, previously the bedrock of rural ecology, have either dried, been filled for construction, or become polluted through domestic and industrial waste. Industrialisation in and around village water bodies has further exacerbated the situation. Factories, workshops, and small-scale industrial units release untreated effluents that alter water chemistry, reduce oxygen levels, and make habitats unfit for sensitive fish species. Even hardy species, once capable of surviving low-oxygen conditions, struggle to survive in increasingly hostile waters.

A less visible but deeply consequential threat to Assam's indigenous fish is overharvesting during the breeding season. In many villages, local fish are captured while gravid, and their eggs are consumed or discarded. This prevents the next generation of fish from maturing, directly contributing to the dwindling populations of the spotted snakehead, striped snakehead, climbing perch, walking catfish, and other species. Recognising the severity of this issue, the Assam Government has prohibited the sale of pregnant fish in markets to protect breeding stocks and allow natural regeneration. Yet, despite this regulation, reports indicate that some fishery businessmen continue to sell gravid fish illegally, undermining conservation efforts. This disregard for ecological law, driven by short-term profit motives, threatens not only the survival of local fish but also the food security and cultural continuity of rural Assam. Protecting breeding fish is therefore not merely a legal matter but a moral and communal responsibility, essential for preserving the state's aquatic heritage.

In several villages across Assam, some dedicated individuals have taken the initiative to construct small, backyard breeding tanks, where they carefully rear Magur (walking catfish). While this practice may not be highly lucrative or bring substantial financial gain, it holds value far beyond mere profit. By cultivating these fish, villagers ensure a steady supply of fresh, nutritious food for their households, reducing dependence on the market and allowing them to consume what they have nurtured themselves. Moreover, such practices contribute in a subtle but meaningful way to the preservation of local fish species. In an era where natural water bodies are shrinking and wild fish populations are declining due to overfishing, habitat loss, and environmental changes, these small-scale breeding efforts serve as a safeguard against the extinction of important indigenous species. Beyond sustenance and conservation, this approach reflects the wisdom, resourcefulness, and ecological awareness of rural communities, who balance the demands of daily life with a deep understanding of the need to protect and sustain the natural aquatic heritage for future generations.

The decline of indigenous species represents more than an environmental problem; it is a cultural and nutritional crisis. The spotted snakehead and striped snakehead were once valued not only for their taste but also for their perceived medicinal qualities. Walking catfish, or magur, was widely recommended in rural households for its protein-rich broth, believed to restore strength to those recovering from illness. Stinging catfish, or shingi, was a staple in diets requiring easy-to-digest nutrients. Pool barb and striped dwarf catfish each held a unique place in local diets and culinary traditions. Their absence deprives communities not only of sustenance but also of food heritage that defined village life for generations.

Historical narratives, passed down by elders, capture the intimacy of rural life with water. Children once spent hours wading through shallow ponds to collect finger-sized climbing perch, chasing after juvenile catfish after seasonal rains, learning the rhythms of nature through observation and play. Women prepared daily meals with fresh, indigenous fish, and festivals were incomplete without dishes featuring local species. Today, such practices have become memories, stories recounted with nostalgia rather than experienced firsthand. The younger generation grows up encountering farmed or imported fish, rarely understanding the ecological and cultural context of the species their grandparents cherished.

The disappearance of these fish is compounded by the degradation of the ecosystems that once sustained them. Assam's rivers and wetlands have been subjected to a slow but relentless assault from multiple fronts. Deforestation, soil erosion, sedimentation, the encroachment of wetlands, chemical fertilisers and pesticides from agriculture, and excessive extraction of water have collectively diminished water quality and altered habitat structure. Climate change further intensifies the crisis. Erratic rainfall, unpredictable floods, and prolonged dry periods disrupt breeding cycles, reduce juvenile survival rates, and render traditional spawning grounds uninhabitable. Even resilient species, such as the walking catfish and stinging catfish, now face survival challenges as hydrological patterns become increasingly unstable.

Industrialization has been particularly impactful. Small and medium enterprises, workshops, and large factories located near village water bodies release a mix of organic and inorganic pollutants, which, over time, accumulate and transform once-pristine waters into toxic habitats. Increased turbidity, chemical runoff, and lowered dissolved oxygen levels make it impossible for sensitive indigenous species to thrive. The spotted snakehead, striped snakehead, climbing perch, pool barb, and other species that rely on clear, oxygen-rich waters are often among the first to vanish. Industrialisation, while a driver of economic growth, has brought unintended ecological costs that rural communities now face acutely.

In addition to industrial pressures, unsustainable fishing practices have eroded fish populations. Traditional rules that regulated fishing-respecting breeding seasons, avoiding fry, and limiting catches to household needs-have been abandoned. Mechanised fishing, fine-mesh nets, and overharvesting are now commonplace, leaving little opportunity for fish populations to regenerate naturally. Exotic species introduced in commercial aquaculture compete with native fish, often outcompeting them for resources and habitats, further exacerbating the decline of indigenous populations.

The loss of local fish carries profound implications for human nutrition. Indigenous fish species are rich sources of protein, micronutrients, and fatty acids essential for growth and health. For many rural households, these fish were the primary source of protein, especially for children, pregnant women, and the elderly. With the disappearance of local species, dietary diversity has diminished, and reliance on farmed or imported fish has increased, often at higher costs and with lower nutritional value. Rising prices of rare species such as the spotted snakehead, striped snakehead, walking catfish, and stinging catfish place additional strain on household budgets, creating inequities in access to nutrition.

Beyond nutrition, the cultural impact is immense. Fish have historically been central to Assamese festivals, rituals, and culinary traditions. Community identity, domestic customs, and intergenerational knowledge were entwined with fish cultivation and consumption. The loss of indigenous species severs this continuity, leaving future generations with an incomplete understanding of their cultural and ecological heritage. Elderly women lament that the flavours they grew up with are now unattainable. Children may never witness the simple joy of catching a climbing perch or striped dwarf catfish in a village pond. The intangible heritage embedded in these experiences is vanishing silently.

Despite these challenges, there is hope. Restoration and conservation are possible through multi-faceted approaches. Protecting and reviving wetlands and village ponds must be a legislative priority. Community-led pond management, desilting initiatives, and removal of invasive vegetation can create viable habitats for indigenous fish. Scientific interventions, including controlled breeding programmes, fish seed banks, and reintroduction of endangered species, can bolster populations of the spotted snakehead, striped snakehead, climbing perch, walking catfish, stinging catfish, pool barb, and striped dwarf catfish. Education and awareness campaigns, particularly in schools and villages, can instil appreciation for local species and encourage sustainable fishing practices.

Community participation is crucial. Rural families possess intricate knowledge of water cycles, breeding patterns, and ecosystem behaviour, often surpassing institutional understanding. Engaging local communities in conservation programmes ensures not only ecological success but also the restoration of cultural practices that have long supported biodiversity. Traditional festivals, cooking practices, and ecological stewardship can coexist with modern approaches, reinforcing the link between people and water.

World Fisheries Day thus becomes an occasion to reflect not just on fish as a commodity but as living heritage. Water is finite, and fish are vulnerable. Indigenous species-both common and rare-serve as indicators of ecosystem health, cultural resilience, and nutritional security. The decline of the spotted snakehead, striped snakehead, climbing perch, walking catfish, stinging catfish, pool barb, and striped dwarf catfish signals a crisis far beyond ecological loss: it is a call to action for communities, governments, and civil society alike.

Assam stands at a critical juncture. One path leads to continued ecological degradation, disappearing wetlands, and the cultural amnesia of younger generations. The other path leads to restoration: revitalised ponds teeming with native species, children learning the names and habits of indigenous fish firsthand, communities regaining pride in sustainable fishing, and ecosystems recovering their balance. The choice is urgent and collective.

In safeguarding the future of these fish, Assam safeguards its own environmental and cultural legacy. Their revival will signify more than biodiversity restoration; it will reflect ecological harmony, the continuity of rural livelihoods, and the reaffirmation of a centuries-old connection between people and water. On this World Fisheries Day, the State is called to listen to the silent warnings of drying wetlands, polluted rivers, and vanishing species. Protecting local fish is an ecological imperative, a nutritional necessity, and a cultural responsibility.

Ultimately, the story of Assam's fisheries is a story of identity, memory, and sustainability. World Fisheries Day is not merely a symbolic observance; it is a clarion call to restore what has been lost, preserve what remains, and nurture a future where rivers, ponds, wetlands, and the fish that inhabit them continue to sustain generations to come.

