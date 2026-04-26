Astro-tourism in the Northeast India: Opportunities and scope

Dr Kishor Baruah

&

Madhurjya Saikia

(madhurjyatu15@gmail.com)

In Assam and the Northeastern region of India, people may have started studying the stars in a basic way long ago. Assam, located in the northeastern region of India, has a rich history of migration and trade since ancient and mediaeval times, making it a melting pot of various cultures, traditions, and beliefs. Evidence shows that people from the Neolithic age had settled in this area. Many large stone structures, or monoliths, have been discovered across the region. Some of these resemble stonehenge, which historians believe was used for astronomical observations, though this link is yet to be confirmed. In ancient and mediaeval times, the people of Assam made progress in both astronomy and astrology. Important sites like the Navagraha Temple and the remains of Surya Pahar serve as proof of this knowledge. Assam was once known as Pragjyotishpura, which means “Eastern City of Astrological Studies”, highlighting its long-standing connection with celestial sciences and astrology. These historical links show that astronomy had a strong presence in Assam’s cultural heritage.

Ancient Assam, known as Pragjyotisha or Kamarupa, was a major centre of astrology and astronomy. Texts like the Markandeya Purana, Brihatsamhita, and Kalika Purana mention the region’s importance in sun worship and astrological studies. The Kalika Purana even calls Shri Surya Pahar the permanent home of the Sun. During the Vaishnava period, the Adi Charita by Sankardeva described solar worship. A class of learned people called ‘Ganakas’ could study celestial bodies to calculate time, while ‘Daivagyas’ or ‘Suryabipras’ were experts in stars and planetary movements. The oldest known manuscript on astrology and astronomy in Assam is the Kamrupia Nivandhaniya Khandasadhya. It was later translated into Assamese verse by Sridhara Kandali at the request of King Naranarayana. The king’s guru, Pitambara Siddhanta Vagish, also wrote two Sanskrit manuscripts—Grahana Kaumudi and Siddhanta Kaumudi. The Kamarupa Anusandhan Samiti preserved other works like Jyotish and Samvitsara Ganana. Another notable book is Jyotish Churamani, written in Assamese by Churamani for his students. It focused on arithmetic and land surveying and mentioned Bakul Kayastha, a skilled arithmetician who wrote a book on arithmetic in Saka 1356. These records show Assam’s deep-rooted contributions to ancient astronomy and mathematics. During the Ahom rule in Assam, astrologers from other parts of India, including Daivagyas from Kanyakubja, settled in the region. Royal astrologers like Bailung, Mohon, and the Dolois advised kings, especially during wars or disasters, by calculating auspicious times. The Bor Doloi even accompanied generals to decide when to fire cannons. Interestingly, the burial sites (Maidams) in Charaideo are aligned in a way that may resemble the Ursa Major constellation. Historian S.K. Bhuyan noted that a European named M. Le la Leubierre took an Assamese astronomy manuscript to Europe, possibly influencing astronomer Cassini—though this claim lacks solid evidence.

Astronomy is the broad study of the universe, mainly focused on observing and describing celestial objects and events, including the positions and movements of stars, planets, and other bodies in the sky. It involves tracking changes in direction, studying the solar system, and calculating planetary positions. Observational astrophysics, a branch of astronomy, goes a step further by using physical laws and mathematical models to explain the processes behind these observations and understand the nature of celestial phenomena. Modern astronomy and astrophysics are studied using both theory and observation. Scientists use telescopes to look at stars, planets, and other objects in space, while also using computer models and physics to understand how these things work and where they come from. Students in this field learn basic physics, analyse large sets of space data, write computer programs, and perform experiments with advanced tools to study things like how stars are born or how the universe changes over time. Telescopes aren’t just used to see through visible light; they also observe other parts of the electromagnetic wave spectrum, such as radio waves, infrared, ultraviolet, X-rays, gamma rays, etc. Each wave reveals different details—for example, where stars are forming, what elements are present, or what’s hidden from our eyes. Some of those waves can’t reach Earth’s surface because of the atmosphere, so telescopes are sometimes placed in space to detect them. Different types of detectors and techniques are used for each wavelength to gather the most accurate information possible. That helps scientists to get a full picture of the universe and its many hidden wonders.

Northeastern India has enormous potential for the fields of astronomy and astrophysics, especially in helping to fill important gaps in global observatory networks. Its location in the eastern longitudes offers a unique advantage for observing certain astronomical events that may not be visible from other parts of the world. While most observatories are currently located in high-altitude, dry regions like Ladakh, setting up facilities in the Northeast would complement these by improving coverage and timing of global observations. Although the Northeast is not as dry or cold, its atmospheric conditions and weather patterns may still offer specific benefits for certain types of observations. Establishing an observatory in the region would boost scientific development and give students hands-on experience in operating telescopes, collecting and analysing data, and working with experts. It would also open up career opportunities in astronomy and astrophysics. Collaborations with institutions like Tezpur University, IIT Guwahati, and national organizations such as the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), IUCAA, TIFR-NCRA, IIST, and ISRO can provide valuable support. These partnerships would help students from the Northeast get better exposure to the field, access advanced training, and become part of national and international research projects in space science.

Combining astronomy and tourism can be a unique and captivating experience for visitors. By offering sky observation and astronomical discussion sessions at popular tourist spots in the North-East region, we can attract stargazing enthusiasts and astronomy buffs, enhance the region’s tourism appeal, promote science education and awareness and also create a niche for astrotourism in the region. This initiative could also lead to collaborations between local tourism boards, astronomy clubs, and research institutions, further enriching the experience.