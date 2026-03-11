At the edge of a fractured world order

Pallab Bhattacharyya

The international system in the early months of 2026 appears increasingly unsettled, with multiple conflicts unfolding simultaneously across different theatres of the world. The war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas continues to destabilise the Middle East; the Russia-Ukraine war grinds on with devastating consequences for European security; and the most recent escalation between Israel, the United States, and Iran threatens to widen into a regional conflict involving several Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. At the same time, tensions have surfaced along the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier, while a maritime episode involving an Iranian vessel near India-reportedly linked to a joint naval exercise invitation-has generated diplomatic ripples across South Asia. These developments together form a complex global imbroglio with no clear resolution in sight, raising questions about the viability of the international order established after the Second World War.

The Gaza-Israel conflict has become the most visible symbol of the present global turmoil. What began as a violent confrontation between Israel and Hamas has expanded into a geopolitical flashpoint drawing in regional and global actors. Israel's military operations in Gaza have attracted strong support from some Western powers while simultaneously provoking widespread criticism across the Global South. Iran's backing of groups such as Hezbollah and other regional actors has complicated the conflict further, transforming it from a localised struggle into a wider strategic contest between rival regional blocs. As diplomatic initiatives falter, humanitarian conditions in Gaza have deteriorated dramatically, and the conflict has become a rallying point for competing narratives about sovereignty, resistance, and international law.

Parallel to the Middle Eastern crisis, Europe remains gripped by the Russia-Ukraine war, now entering another protracted phase with no decisive outcome. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the conflict has reshaped European geopolitics, leading to sweeping economic sanctions on Moscow and unprecedented military assistance to Kyiv from the United States and its NATO allies. The war has also revealed the extent of Europe's structural dependence on the United States for security and defence. NATO's integrated command structures, the American nuclear umbrella, and Washington's provision of strategic capabilities-from satellite-based intelligence and missile defence to advanced logistics and surveillance-have created an asymmetrical relationship in which Europe cannot easily defend itself against major threats without US support.

This strategic dependence has also influenced the political behaviour of European states in international forums. In many diplomatic arenas, particularly within the United Nations system, European governments have tended to align closely with American positions on major geopolitical disputes. Critics, like Prof. Jeffrey D. Sachs, a well-known American economist and UN adviser, say that this alignment has made it harder for Europe to act as an independent mediator in international conflicts. The perception that Europe has abdicated a more balanced diplomatic role has contributed to the sense that the rule-based order established after the Second World War is under strain.

The most recent escalation between Israel, the United States and Iran threatens to widen this already fragile geopolitical environment. The confrontation carries profound implications for the Persian Gulf region, where the GCC states-including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and others-must navigate a delicate balance between security partnerships with Washington and the economic realities of regional stability. Any sustained confrontation between Iran and a US-Israel alliance risks disrupting global energy supplies, heightening tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, and triggering proxy conflicts across the Middle East.

Simultaneously, South Asia has witnessed its own security challenges. Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have resurfaced over border disputes and militant activities, complicating regional stability at a time when Afghanistan's political future remains uncertain. Another unexpected development involved a maritime incident near India concerning an Iranian ship reportedly invited for joint exercises. The episode, though limited in scale, illustrated how even minor naval interactions can acquire strategic significance in an already volatile geopolitical environment.

These overlapping crises reflect a broader structural problem within the international system. The post-1945 order, built upon institutions such as the United Nations and alliances like NATO, was designed to prevent the recurrence of global war through collective security and international law. Yet the effectiveness of these mechanisms appears increasingly contested. The United Nations, despite its central role in international diplomacy, has struggled to act decisively in many recent conflicts. Security Council divisions among major powers have often paralysed collective action, while disagreements over funding and political priorities have weakened the organisation's operational capacity.

In particular, debates over financial contributions have highlighted the fragile foundations of multilateral cooperation. Delays and reductions in funding for several UN programmes have complicated humanitarian operations and peacekeeping missions. Critics argue that when major powers selectively support or undermine multilateral institutions according to their strategic interests, the credibility of the entire system suffers. This situation has led many observers to question whether the United Nations can continue to function as the principal guardian of international law and global peace.

At the same time, the responses of other major actors-Russia, China, and the wider Global South-have introduced additional complexity. Russia's actions in Ukraine represent a direct challenge to the territorial integrity principle embedded in the UN Charter. China, while advocating diplomatic solutions and emphasising respect for sovereignty, has also pursued its own strategic ambitions through initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative and expanding maritime influence. Many countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America have adopted a cautious stance, refusing to align completely with either Western or Russian positions. This phenomenon reflects the emergence of a more diversified geopolitical landscape in which states seek to preserve strategic autonomy rather than join rigid alliances.

The growing assertiveness of the Global South is particularly noteworthy. Countries such as India, Brazil, Indonesia, and South Africa increasingly emphasise the need for a multipolar world order that better reflects contemporary economic and demographic realities. These states argue that the current international institutions still mirror the power distribution of 1945 rather than that of the twenty-first century. Calls for reform of the United Nations Security Council, greater representation for developing nations, and more equitable economic governance have therefore gained momentum.

Yet the transition toward multipolarity is unlikely to be smooth. Historically, shifts in the global balance of power have often been accompanied by instability, as rising and established powers compete for influence. The present moment resembles such a transitional phase. The United States remains the world's most powerful military and technological actor, but its relative dominance has diminished as other centres of power have grown stronger. China's economic rise, Russia's military assertiveness, and the increasing coordination among emerging economies have gradually altered the global strategic landscape.

In this evolving environment, the question arises: what is the path toward a more stable and peaceful international order? One possible approach lies in revitalising multilateral diplomacy. Despite its limitations, the United Nations remains the only global forum where all states can negotiate collectively. Strengthening its financial stability, reforming its decision-making structures, and reinforcing the authority of international law could help restore confidence in the rules-based system.

Another essential step involves renewed commitment to dialogue among major powers. During the Cold War, mechanisms such as arms-control treaties and diplomatic summits helped manage rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union. Similar frameworks may now be required to regulate relations among today's major powers, particularly in areas such as nuclear weapons, cyber warfare, and space security.

Regional cooperation also offers potential pathways toward stability. In Europe, renewed efforts to rebuild a broader security architecture that includes both NATO members and neighbouring states might reduce the risk of prolonged confrontation. In the Middle East, dialogue among regional powers-including Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey-could create the foundations for a more inclusive security framework. In Asia, institutions such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) demonstrate how regional diplomacy can help manage disputes among diverse states.

Ultimately, the most significant challenge lies not only in managing conflicts but in addressing the underlying economic and political grievances that fuel them. Inequality between nations, competition for energy resources, climate change, and technological rivalry all contribute to geopolitical tensions. Without coordinated global efforts to tackle these structural issues, even the most sophisticated diplomatic arrangements may prove insufficient.

The world thus stands at a crossroads. The turbulence visible in Gaza, Ukraine, the Persian Gulf and South Asia is not merely a series of isolated crises but a reflection of deeper transformations in the international system. Whether this period becomes the prelude to a more dangerous era of fragmentation or the beginning of a more balanced multipolar order will depend largely on the willingness of nations to revive cooperation and respect for international norms. The lessons of history suggest that peace cannot be sustained solely by power; it must also be anchored in shared institutions, mutual restraint, and a collective recognition that in an interconnected world, stability is a common good that no nation can secure alone.