Author-in-residence: A new academic culture of writerly presence in universities

Harsha Mohan Sarma

(harshasarma183@gmail.com)

A university is not merely a place for textbooks, examinations, degrees and

preparation for employment. A truly vibrant university is a living space for ideas, creativity, inquiry, debate and the creation of new knowledge. It is in this spirit that many leading universities and colleges across the world have, for decades, cultivated the tradition of the "Author-in-Residence" or "Writer-in-Residence" programme. Its fundamental purpose is to bring a distinguished writer into the academic environment for a specified period and provide students with direct access to the writer's creativity, experience and ideas. It is not merely a ceremonial arrangement to honour a celebrated author; rather, it creates a bridge between classroom learning and the lived experience of literature.

In simple terms, an Author-in-Residence is a distinguished writer invited by a university or educational institution to become part of its academic community for a defined period. The position is generally more than honorary. An Author-in-Residence may conduct creative-writing workshops, deliver lectures, participate in literary discussions and reading sessions, engage in seminars and provide one-to-one mentoring to students. Writers may share their experiences of writing fiction, poetry, novels, drama, journalism, memoirs, translations or non-fiction.

A professor may provide students with a scholarly interpretation of a literary genre, movement or theory. A practising writer, however, can offer a different kind of knowledge: how a piece of writing is born, how a character takes shape, how language is chosen and how experiences from real life are transformed into literature.

One of the major weaknesses of contemporary education is its excessive examination orientation. Students may secure good marks and degrees, yet often have limited opportunities to think independently, ask questions, articulate their views and write creatively. An Author-in-Residence can help address this gap. A good writer does not merely teach students how to write; a writer can teach them how to observe society, understand people, ask meaningful questions and express their experiences and ideas coherently.

These abilities are valuable not only for students of literature but also for those studying science, technology, commerce, management, law or medicine. In the modern workplace, communication skills, critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving and empathy are increasingly important. The Author-in-Residence model, therefore, should not be regarded merely as a literary programme; it can contribute significantly to the holistic development of students.

Several renowned universities around the world have established Writer-in-Residence or Author-in-Residence programmes in different forms. Stanford University has a long tradition of bringing distinguished writers into its literary and academic environment, while its Wallace Stegner Fellowship reflects its commitment to nurturing creative writers. Harvard University has also hosted significant writer-in-residence initiatives, including the Rosenthal Writer-in-Residence Program associated with the Shorenstein Center, which brought professional non-fiction writers into closer contact with scholars and students.

At the University of Chicago, writer-in-residence initiatives have connected students interested in narrative non-fiction with experienced writers. At the University of Oxford, different colleges and centres have developed their own programmes. St Edmund Hall, for instance, has collaborated through the TORCH-St Edmund Hall Writers-in-Residence programme to bring professional writers into conversation with students and the academic community. The University of Cambridge, too, has a tradition of engaging professional writers through readings, discussions and mentoring.

These examples demonstrate that at institutions such as Oxford, Cambridge, Harvard, Stanford and Chicago, bringing writers into the intellectual life of a university is not a novelty. It is an established academic and cultural practice.

In a country such as India, with its extraordinary linguistic diversity, multicultural traditions and rich literary heritage, the potential of this model is even greater. University departments of literature often operate primarily around syllabi, literary theory and examinations. The regular presence of a practising writer, however, can make literary education more experiential and interactive. The idea is particularly significant for Indian languages. If writers of Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Manipuri, Mizo, Karbi and other regional languages are associated with universities, stronger connections can be created between regional literature and higher education. Such initiatives can also help younger generations discover the richness of their own linguistic and cultural traditions.

In Assam, this idea is no longer merely a matter of discussion. There are already notable examples of its practical implementation at Royal Global University (RGU) and the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM). Royal Global University has appointed distinguished writer, academic and intellectual Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora as Chancellor's Advisor and Author-in-Residence. His presence is intended to enhance the intellectual and artistic vibrancy of the campus and create an environment of writing, dialogue and creative engagement among students, faculty members and the wider academic community. The significance of this initiative lies in recognising a writer not merely as a chief guest at a literary function, but as an active participant in the intellectual life of the university. An equally significant development in Assam and the Northeast is the initiative of USTM. Renowned Assamese writer and eloquent speaker Mayur Bora has been appointed Author-in-Residence by USTM. On 25 August 2026, Mayur Bora joined USTM as Author-in-Residence and also assumed responsibility as Director of its Centre for Competitive Examinations (CCE). His appointment is particularly significant because his experience extends beyond literary writing. He has been associated with education, competitive examinations, banking and academic mentoring. He has authored several books in Assamese and has also written in English. The combination of literary experience and educational engagement could give the Author-in-Residence role at USTM a broad dimension.

The objectives associated with his engagement include strengthening students' writing skills, original thinking, critical thinking, communication abilities and interview skills. In an age increasingly shaped by Artificial Intelligence, such an initiative also opens up an important conversation about the continuing significance of human thought, creativity and judgement. An Author-in-Residence, therefore, should not be understood as someone appointed exclusively for students of literature. The central idea is to connect the intellectual abilities, language skills, social awareness and creative experience of a writer with the educational life of the entire university.

Universities in Assam can adopt this model on a wider and more systematic basis. Institutions such as Gauhati University, Dibrugarh University, Assam University, Assam Agricultural University, Assam Women's University, Bodoland University and Bhattadev University could introduce Writer-in-Residence or Author-in-Residence programmes according to their academic strengths and institutional needs.

An Author-in-Residence could be associated with a university for six months or a year and undertake creative-writing workshops, review students' writings, deliver lectures on literature and society, conduct literary discussions, provide individual mentoring, collaborate with campus magazines and journals, undertake field-based writing projects and promote translation and regional literature. Such activities could make the literary and intellectual environment of an institution considerably more vibrant.

The concept need not remain confined to universities. A smaller version-"Writer-in-Residence for Schools"-could also be introduced in higher secondary schools across Assam. A local poet, short-story writer, children's author or journalist could visit a school regularly to interact with students and conduct sessions on stories, poetry, essays, public speaking and creative writing. Such engagement could strengthen reading habits, vocabulary, imagination and self-expression.

Another important possibility of the Author-in-Residence model is its ability to take literature beyond the university campus and connect it with society. A writer could accompany students to villages and explore subjects such as the lives of farmers, floods, environmental challenges, tribal communities, women's issues, youth, education, technology and the social consequences of Artificial Intelligence. These experiences could subsequently be transformed into stories, essays, documentary scripts or research-based writing. Thus, education, literature and society could come together within a single framework.

There is, however, an important caution. The position of Author-in-Residence should not become merely a ceremonial mechanism for honouring a celebrated writer. Every institution should establish clear Terms of Reference for the position. Workshops, lectures, mentoring responsibilities, creative projects, student engagement and expected outcomes should be clearly defined. Only then can the position become a meaningful component of a university's academic culture.

Author-in-Residence represents a valuable connection between conventional university education and the living experience of literature. Universities such as Oxford, Cambridge, Harvard, Stanford and Chicago have adopted this concept in different forms. In Assam and the Northeast, the idea is now acquiring a practical dimension through initiatives such as the appointments of Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora at Royal Global University and Mayur Bora at USTM. The significance of such initiatives becomes even greater in the age of Artificial Intelligence. Machines can provide information, generate language and produce apparently sophisticated pieces of writing. But the capacity to deeply experience human life, ask fundamental questions, make ethical judgements, imagine possibilities and develop an authentic individual voice remains at the heart of human creativity.

That is why Author-in-Residence should not be seen merely as another literary programme. It represents a modern model of human-centred, creative and reflective education.

If universities in Assam adopt the concept in a planned, transparent and responsible manner, it can achieve much more than producing new writers. It can cultivate a generation of young people capable of thinking independently, questioning intelligently, communicating effectively and engaging empathetically with society. Ultimately, the true purpose of a university is not simply to produce degree-holders. It is to produce thinking human beings. The presence of a writer within the university can make that larger educational mission more meaningful, more imaginative and, above all, more human.