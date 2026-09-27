AVFU FOUNDATION DAY: A beginning, a shared dream and a commitment

Prof. (Dr.) Dilip Kumar Deka

It is a matter of immense pride and joy for the fraternity of Assam Veterinary and Fishery University (AVFU) that the first Foundation Day of this newly established premier institution of veterinary and fishery education, research and extension is being celebrated on 27 September. This historic occasion marks not merely the birth of a new university, but the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream of the veterinary and fishery fraternity of Assam.

The idea of establishing a dedicated university for veterinary and fishery education and research in Assam has a long history. Teachers of the veterinary faculty had been pursuing this aspiration since 1995, recognising the immense potential of the livestock, poultry, fisheries and allied sectors to contribute significantly to rural livelihoods, food security and the economic development of the state. The vision was also closely linked with the larger goal of improving farmers' incomes and creating greater opportunities for the farming community of Assam.

The efforts towards realising this long-standing aspiration received renewed momentum from 2023 onwards. In this journey, the fraternity remains deeply grateful to Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, the former Governor of Assam, for his encouragement and support. His assurance of extending all possible assistance to the Teachers' Association of the Veterinary Faculty provided considerable encouragement to those working towards the establishment of the university. His initiative in taking up the matter with the state government was an important step in advancing this long-pending aspiration.

The fraternity also places on record its sincere gratitude to the Government of Assam, under the leadership of the Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, for its support in translating this long-cherished dream into reality. The establishment of AVFU represents an important milestone for Assam and provides a dedicated institutional platform for strengthening veterinary and fishery education, research, extension and human-resource development in the state.

At the same time, the first Foundation Day is an appropriate occasion not only to celebrate the achievement but also to look ahead with realism and hope. As a young university in its formative stage, AVFU naturally has several institutional and administrative challenges to overcome. The process of bifurcation from the parent university involves the settlement and harmonisation of a number of important matters relating to employees, financial records, provident fund, insurance schemes, pensionary benefits and other service-related issues.

These matters are particularly important for employees who have already retired or those who are approaching retirement, as timely settlement of their legitimate dues and pensionary benefits is of considerable importance to them and their families. It is, therefore, hoped that all pending issues arising out of the transition will receive sympathetic and expeditious consideration from the authorities concerned.

During a transition of this magnitude, there may inevitably be differences in interpretation, procedural difficulties and unresolved financial or administrative matters relating to the period preceding the establishment of the new university. Such issues, however, need not become obstacles to the larger institutional objective. They can, with mutual understanding, transparency and a spirit of cooperation, be addressed through appropriate dialogue and coordination among all stakeholders concerned.

In this regard, the intervention and mediation of the state government, wherever necessary, could play a constructive role in facilitating discussions and helping the institutions concerned arrive at mutually acceptable solutions. Experience teaches us that many difficult matters can find fruitful resolution when all parties sit together in a spirit of mutual respect, listen to each other's concerns and work towards a common objective.

The Foundation Day of AVFU should therefore be seen as a day of celebration as well as a day of renewed commitment. The university is still in its infancy, and its future will depend upon the collective efforts of its teachers, scientists, officers, staff, students, administrators and all other stakeholders. Institutional building is a gradual process, and every new institution faces challenges in its formative years. What matters most is our ability to address these challenges together while keeping the larger interests of the university and the people of Assam at the centre.

AVFU has enormous potential. Assam possesses rich livestock and fishery resources, and the university can become a major centre of excellence in education, research, innovation, technology transfer and extension services. With appropriate infrastructure, adequate financial and administrative support, and a strong commitment from its academic community, AVFU can emerge as an institution of national significance.

The university also has an important social responsibility. Veterinary and fishery sciences are not confined to classrooms and laboratories; they are directly connected with farmers, livestock owners, fish farmers, rural entrepreneurs and the wider community. Strengthening these sectors can contribute to employment generation, nutritional security, sustainable agriculture and improved rural livelihoods.

On this historic Foundation Day, therefore, let us celebrate what has been achieved while remaining mindful of the work that lies ahead. Let us approach the remaining challenges not with confrontation, but with dialogue; not with blame, but with cooperation; and not with differences, but with a shared commitment to building a strong and vibrant institution.

The establishment of Assam Veterinary and Fishery University is the culmination of a dream nurtured for decades. It is now the collective responsibility of all of us to protect that dream, strengthen the institution and ensure that AVFU fulfils its potential as a centre of excellence for Assam and the nation.

May the first Foundation Day of AVFU mark the beginning of a new era of academic excellence, scientific innovation, institutional harmony and service to society.

Long live Assam Veterinary and Fishery University.