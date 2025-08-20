Aviation sector reforms: Improving air travel safety in India

Sujata Gautam

&

Madhurjya Saikia

(madhurjyatu15@gmail.com)

“When human life and dignity are at stake, there can be no compromise.”

In an age when aviation is considered one of the safest modes of travel, incidents of catastrophic plane crashes are a grim reminder that safety in the skies can never be taken for granted. On June 12, 2025, Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff, killing more than 240 people. This tragic incident, the first fatal crash involving a Dreamliner, has shaken public confidence and placed global aviation safety once again under intense scrutiny. According to early reports, the aircraft managed to climb only to an altitude of about 625 feet before losing control and descending rapidly. The flight crew issued a mayday call just seconds before the aircraft plunged into a college hostel near the airport. The crash site revealed scenes of utter devastation, with the wreckage spread across a wide radius and only one person reported to have survived. The loss of lives, combined with the advanced technology of the aircraft involved, has led many to ask: How could this happen?

Aviation safety is built on a foundation of strict regulations, rigorous training, and continual technological innovation. Yet, the margin for error in commercial flight, especially during takeoff and landing, is razor-thin. These are the most critical phases of flight, accounting for nearly 75% of aviation accidents worldwide. Despite the industry’s efforts to minimise risks through automation, advanced navigation systems, and multi-layered fail-safes, unexpected failures or human errors can still lead to catastrophic consequences.

The Air India crash serves as a painful reminder that the chain of safety can break anywhere, mechanically, operationally, or procedurally. Investigators from India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), along with representatives from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Boeing, have begun combing through flight data recorders and cockpit voice recordings to understand what went wrong. Maintenance records, crew rosters, pre-flight checklists, and fuel logs will also be crucial in reconstructing the sequence of events. Investigations of this scale typically take months, and while initial speculation points to either engine trouble or aerodynamic failure, definitive answers will only come after thorough analysis.

Flight AI171 was operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, a next-generation aircraft designed with composite materials and sophisticated avionics to reduce pilot workload and enhance safety. This model has completed more than a billion passenger journeys since its introduction in 2011 without a single fatal crash until now. Boeing, already under global scrutiny for manufacturing and quality control issues related to other aircraft models, is likely to face renewed questions about safety protocols, assembly practices, and post-delivery inspections. Allegations from whistleblowers about lapses in quality control and structural issues in some Boeing aircraft had surfaced earlier, raising concerns that will now be revisited in light of this tragedy.

What’s most troubling, however, is the recurring pattern where safety concerns receive real attention only after a tragedy occurs. Why must we wait for hundreds of lives to be lost before existing flaws, ignored warnings, or overlooked vulnerabilities are finally acknowledged and addressed? This incident also highlights the broader ecosystem that supports flight safety. Maintenance crews, air traffic controllers, airline schedulers, and ground engineers all form a complex web that keeps aircraft flying safely. A lapse at any point, be it a missed warning during routine checks or fatigue in the cockpit, can have devastating consequences. With aviation recovering from the pandemic-induced slowdown, many airlines are grappling with workforce shortages, ageing fleets, and cost-cutting pressures. Ensuring that safety standards are not compromised amid operational demands is more critical than ever.

The Chicago Convention, officially known as the Convention on International Civil Aviation, established the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and provided the groundwork for international air transportation and safety standards. ICAO is responsible for establishing worldwide guidelines concerning aviation safety, security, efficiency, and environmental sustainability. In India, ensuring aviation safety is a vital component of the rapidly expanding civil aviation industry. The country’s safety framework relies on robust regulations, infrastructure enhancements, and strict compliance with international safety norms. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), operating under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, is the primary regulatory authority overseeing civil aviation operations, including safety protocols, licensing procedures, and aircraft maintenance standards within India.

Since its inception as the regulatory authority, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has carried out routine safety inspections and assessments. India’s National Aviation Safety Plan (NASP) is a comprehensive approach aimed at enhancing aviation safety across the country, aligning with the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) Global Aviation Safety Plan (GASP). This includes initiatives such as operational safety audits, the deployment of advanced ground proximity warning systems, and the development of aviation safety reporting mechanisms. Moving forward, emphasis should be placed on bolstering regulatory frameworks, conducting more frequent safety inspections of airlines, airports, and maintenance facilities to better identify and mitigate hazards, and increasing the autonomy and resources of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to ensure impartial and thorough investigations.

Recent aviation incidents underscore the ongoing need for rigorous safety protocols and reveal gaps in safety management that have resulted in tragic losses. It is essential to implement comprehensive Advanced Safety Management Systems (SMS) across all airlines, airports, and ground handling organizations. Additionally, strengthening regulatory oversight by ensuring DGCA’s adherence to the recommendations of ICAO’s Universal Safety Oversight Audit Program (USOAP) is crucial. Strict compliance with international safety standards, coupled with vigilant statutory and regulatory authorities, is vital to uphold safety standards effectively. Ultimately, when human life and dignity are at stake, there can be no compromise.