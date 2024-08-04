Awws of the Paws: The Case of Pet-Friendly Workplaces

Mannat Mehra

(An undergraduate student at FLAME University, Pune.)

Moitrayee Das

(Assistant Professor of Psychology at FLAME University, Pune)

Introduction

As COVID-19 imposed stringent measures on human interaction, physical

touch became a scarce yet treasured resource. While conventional forms of physical touch were reduced, humans worldwide turned to their loyal companions—their pets. Recent studies have indicated that pets help effectively cope with stress and enhance mental well-being, particularly when physical contact is restricted (Young et al., 2020). People worldwide believed that having their pets around during the pandemic provided a sense of security. Research conducted mid-pandemic revealed that pet owners increasingly turned to their animals for emotional support, especially during times of remote work (Bowen et al., 2020). As we continue to navigate the complications of post-pandemic work life, pet friendly work spaces can surely aid our well-being.

Pet parenting and its growing importance: Based on a survey by USA Today, younger generations are starting to recognize the significance of pet parenting. The phrase “pet parenting” accentuates the importance of pets in our society by implying a greater emotional connection between people and animals (Travers, 2024). Pet parenting has picked up, especially after COVID-19, as people have realized the importance of having a support system (EPO S.r.l., 2023). The unprecedented mental health challenges posed by the pandemic have brought issues like anxiety, depression, and loneliness to the forefront. One reason for the widespread adoption of pets is their ability to aid in building emotional resilience, as people found comfort and companionship in their pets during this isolation crisis (Kretzler et al., 2022).

Pets are now viewed as family members and even influence people’s coping mechanisms. One learns how to care and nurture while also developing empathy and taking responsibility. These essential life skills are equally critical for children as well as adults (Fitzpatric, 2023). The wide adoption of pets has led to the fostering of supportive communities and groups as well (Skerrett, 2015). When neutral families have become the norm, pets also offer a sense of safety and fill the gaps left by ultra-modern lifestyles. Medical research has proved that having a pet can improve sleep quality and reduce insomnia. Regular pet interaction is also found to aid in faster recovery from illness or surgery through a pet’s comforting presence (Harper et al., 2015).

Benefits of Pets in the Workplace

Lower Blood Pressure and Stress Levels: In professional settings, strict work rules are slowly diminishing post-COVID-19 as people embrace more unconventional workspaces. The growing popularity of remote work has transformed office environments into more pet-friendly spaces, as pets help create a relaxed and stress-free atmosphere. Pet interaction, such as playing together or petting them, alleviates stress levels by reducing cortisol levels and producing endorphins. Pet parenting’s multifaceted benefits, including reduced anxiety and loneliness, contribute to this trend. (5 ways pets help with stress and mental health, 2023).

Enhancing Job Satisfaction and Company Values: An article in the Harvard Business Review highlights how having pets in the workplace increases job satisfaction and even impacts career decisions made by the pet parent (Quan, 2023). Pet-friendly office policies reflect company values and resonate with current and potential employees, aligning with social identity theory. Consequently, these policies affect the brand image of the company and the employer (Wagner & Cunha, 2021). These policies cater to individuals who appreciate having pets or a friendly atmosphere at work and even determine the decision to apply for a particular job. Oftentimes, pets serve as ‘social lubricants’ by serving as a conversation piece (Wells & Perrine, 2001). Hence, there is an overall improvement in organizational culture that is brought about by the inclusion of pet-friendly policies.

Challenges and Considerations

Fear of Animals and Allergies: When implementing substantial changes like introducing pet policies, inclusive workspaces need to consider everybody. Individuals must balance the demands of pet care with work responsibilities. By creating specific zones where pets are allowed, companies can accommodate employees with allergies or a fear of animals. Educating employees about the pet-friendly policies, addressing concerns, and providing training is extremely necessary. As some employees might not object to the presence of pets, their health can be severely impacted by one. Installing high-quality air purifiers to reduce allergens and improve air quality in shared spaces can be a game-changer. Regular cleaning and sanitation can ensure a hygienic environment (Pali-Schöll et al., 2023). Additionally, there has been significant research on the ongoing crisis for adoption centres as people are returning the pets they adopted during the pandemic. Inflation and less time for pets as people return to the office post-COVID are two major concerns contributing to the crisis (Norris & Hastings, 2023).

Managing Distractions: Many office-goers do not want to compromise their pet’s comfort by introducing them to a stricter professional environment. Pets can also cause major distractions in formal work spaces. There are definitely concerns about leaving pets at home while they work, but it could also potentially be a nuisance in the workplace by interrupting workflow. To address this, all pet parents should adhere to pet policies to ensure their pets are not disruptive. A dog trainer on board or a pet daycare could also be beneficial (depending on the kind of pets the company allows). (Pooch Power: On-site Doggie Daycare Can Help Companies Keep Workers, RE Journals, n.d.). Not all pet breeds are safe for workplaces, as biting and other aggressive behaviours can be common problems (Dogs at Work: Pros, Cons, and How to Do It Safely | Four Paws, n.d.).

Inclusive Workspaces: While Millennials were apprehensive about pets in their workspace, Gen Z was more receptive. The shift in attitudes towards pets reflects broader changes in workplace norms, with younger generations favouring more employee-centric policies (Gen Z Wants Meaningful, Flexible, and Comfortable Workplaces, n.d.).

Pet-Friendly Policies in Companies

Office Pets : Studies suggest that having an office pet can provide companionship and enhance the work environment. However, this idea should be implemented in a way that does not require employees to bring their personal pets to the office. Research indicates that employees report feeling a stronger connection to the company’s vision, increased job satisfaction, and positive employer referrals in the presence of a pet (Ng et al., 2021).

Pawternity Leave: A relatively new concept called ‘pawternity’ leave allows pet parents to get paid time off to take care of their pets. Similar to maternity and paternity leaves, it highlights the importance of having a pet and the time and attention needed to parent them. Offering these leaves makes employers recognize employees’ personal lives and relationships, boosting trust and productivity. Research showed that 5% of pet parents have been offered paid leave to adjust to their parenting duties (Dodgson, 2018).

Specific policies: Google provides pet insurance as an employee benefit, demonstrating a commitment to the well-being of employees’ pets, and has specific pet-friendly zones. To foster a pet-inclusive culture, Petco offers benefits such as pet health and wellness programs, which reflect their core business and values as well.

Long-term benefits: Besides enhanced emotional and physical health, pets boost productivity at work and increase morale. Pet-friendly policies can be a significant factor in employee loyalty and retention, as employees want to be associated with a positive work environment. From the company’s side, flexible work environments give organizations a competitive edge in the job market. Lastly, pet-friendly workplaces ease the stress of leaving pets alone, enhancing work-life balance and satisfaction. Many companies that have embraced pet-friendly policies often limit the types of pets allowed in the workplace, with dogs being the most common choice. Google, for instance, is widely known for its commitment to a work culture that is employee-centric. Dating back to 1999, Yoshka became the first Google dog. Since then, the company has embraced its identity as a ‘dog company’ (Dogra, 2021). Amazon’s Woof From Office (WFO) ensures that dogs have designated play areas, pet insurance discounts, welcome packages, and free treats (Staff, 2023). GoDaddy treats its dogs as employees, providing various benefits, including on-site appointments with psychologists, which has led to several employees adopting dogs as assistants (Smith, 2021). Employees even register their dogs to receive access badges for their assigned buildings (Staff, 2023).

Conclusion: Research on pets in workspaces acknowledges the potential benefits for employees and companies, especially after COVID-19, and considers the dramatic shift in employee engagement (Tsipursky, 2024). As people recognized what was truly important to them, they chose to integrate those aspects into their workspace. With Gen Z entering the job market, the need for comfortable working spaces is on the rise, and more workspaces are bound to adopt pet-friendly policies. Whether you’re a self-proclaimed animal lover or not, there is nothing that a pet’s companionship cannot fix, especially in your workplace.

