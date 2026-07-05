Balancing high-stakes geopolitics with domestic development

The masterclass of multi-alignment

Bivash Modi

(modi.bivash@yahoo.in)

India is effectively translating its rising global geopolitical leverage into internal economic development. In an era defined by trade wars and supply chain blockades, New Delhi has consistently maintained an aversion to joining rigid global blocs. Instead, it uses a highly pragmatic policy of multi-alignment and strategic autonomy to shield its 1.4 billion citizens from external shocks. Foreign policy is no longer just a matter of diplomatic protocol; it serves as a direct shield for domestic stability and a primary engine for regional growth.

The Art of the Balancing Act: Russia, West Asia, and the Global Powers

The ultimate proof of India’s strategic autonomy lies in how it navigated the Russia-Ukraine war. Facing immense diplomatic pressure from Western allies to cut ties with Moscow, New Delhi held its ground. It prioritized national survival by ramping up imports of discounted Russian crude oil. This crucial decision kept domestic energy prices remarkably stable, keeping fuel inflation under tight control while Western economies faced skyrocketing energy costs. A similar high-stakes tight rope walk is visible in West Asia. India has achieved the rare diplomatic feat of deepening ties with conflicting powers simultaneously.

The Western & Technological Alliance: It maintains a robust defence, counter-terrorism, and technology-sharing framework with Israel and the United States.

The Arab Economic Pivot: Concurrently, India has elevated its trade, investment, and diaspora ties with Arab powerhouses like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar to record highs.

The Central Asian Gateway: At the exact same time, New Delhi bypasses regional choke points by securing a long-term, 10-year operational lease for Iran’s Chabahar Port, giving Indian goods direct transit access into Central Asia and Afghanistan.

Securing the Supply Chain: Shielding Energy, Food, and Technology

The continuous conflict between Iran and Israel, alongside frequent disruptions in critical Red Sea shipping lanes, posed a severe threat to global markets. A protracted blockade could have triggered catastrophic shortages of fuel, fertilizers, and critical mineral assets inside India. By building these resilient fallback mechanisms, India prevented industrial pauses, supported its vital agricultural sector, and kept its fast-growing manufacturing ecosystem running smoothly.

The Blue Economy and High-Tech Corridors: Seychelles and Japan: India’s proactive outreach is visible through key bilateral engagements. The Prime Minister’s historic visit to Seychelles expanded New Delhi’s maritime security architecture under its SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiative. By extending a crucial Rs 1,250 crore line of credit, launching digital UPI connectivity, and agreeing to set up a new national hospital, India cemented its position as a reliable security partner and a trusted friend in the western Indian Ocean.

Directly complementing this ocean strategy was the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit held in New Delhi. The official visit of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi resulted in deep collaboration on economic security, artificial intelligence, and clean energy supply chains. Japan reaffirmed its massive target of investing 10 trillion yen in Indian industries over the next decade, solidifying a joint front to build resilient tech corridors independent of external monopolies.

Assam and the Northeast: The Gateway to the Indo-Pacific: The direct internal beneficiary of this diplomatic momentum is India’s North-Eastern frontier, specifically Assam. For a long time, people viewed the North-East as an isolated border region. Today, it serves as the critical hub for India’s foreign policy outreach to Southeast Asia.

Japanese development assistance and strategic funding are transforming Assam’s infrastructure. Massive investments are flowing into building long-distance highways, heavy-duty bridges across the Brahmaputra River, and upgraded cross-border power transmission networks. These corridors connect Assam directly to Bangladesh, Myanmar, and the expanding markets of the ASEAN region. By placing the Northeast at the heart of the India-Japan development partnership, New Delhi is turning a historically remote border area into a bustling international trade gateway.

Conclusion: The Rise of a Stabilizing Power India’s recent foreign policy demonstrates that successful diplomacy requires balancing external alliances with domestic economic needs. By maintaining a pragmatic balance among geopolitical rivalries, India has turned potential global crises into distinct advantages for its development goals. Whether by securing affordable energy during global conflicts, protecting its technology supply chains, or turning Assam into an international trading hub, New Delhi is proving that strategic independence is the most effective way to secure a nation’s future.