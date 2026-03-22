Ballots and the Constitution: Assam’s democratic moment

Siddharth Roy

(siddharth001.roy@gmail.com)

As Assam prepares for its state legislative assembly elections, the democratic exercise unfolding across the Brahmaputra Valley is not merely a political contest but a reaffirmation of India’s constitutional vision. Elections in a diverse and complex state such as Assam are underpinned by a robust constitutional framework and a meticulously designed institutional mechanism that together ensure the legitimacy, inclusiveness, and integrity of the democratic process.

At the heart of this process lies the Constitution of India, which provides the legal and normative basis for elections. Part XV of the Constitution (Articles 324 to 329) deals exclusively with elections, vesting the superintendence, direction, and control of the electoral process in the Election Commission of India (ECI). This constitutional body functions as the custodian of free and fair elections, insulated from executive interference, thereby preserving the sanctity of the democratic process.

The State Legislative Assembly elections in Assam are conducted to elect representatives to the Assam Legislative Assembly, which currently comprises 126 members. These members are directly elected by the people from territorial constituencies, following the principle of universal adult suffrage enshrined in Article 326. Every citizen aged 18 and above, irrespective of caste, creed, gender, or economic status, is entitled to vote, reflecting the inclusive ethos of Indian democracy.

A crucial aspect of the electoral framework is the delimitation of constituencies. This process, governed by the Delimitation Commission constituted under parliamentary law, ensures equitable representation by redrawing constituency boundaries based on population changes. In a state like Assam, marked by ethnic diversity and sensitive demographic dynamics, delimitation assumes particular significance, balancing representation while addressing concerns of identity and political equity.

The electoral mechanism itself is a multi-layered process involving several stages. It begins with the notification of elections by the ECI, followed by the filing of nominations by candidates. Scrutiny of nominations ensures compliance with legal requirements, while the provision for withdrawal allows candidates to reconsider their participation. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC), enforced from the date of election announcement, acts as a moral and regulatory framework, guiding the behavior of political parties and candidates. Though not legally binding, the MCC has evolved into a powerful instrument to ensure a level playing field.

Campaigning in Assam reflects the state’s unique socio-political landscape, where issues of identity, development, migration, and governance intersect. However, the ECI imposes strict regulations on campaign finance, advertising, and the use of media to prevent undue influence and maintain transparency. The introduction of expenditure monitoring mechanisms and the use of technology for surveillance have strengthened accountability.

Polling, the most visible stage of the election, is conducted using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) coupled with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems. These technological interventions have significantly enhanced efficiency and transparency, addressing concerns about electoral fraud. In geographically challenging regions of Assam, including riverine islands (chars) and remote hill areas, the logistical complexity of setting up polling stations underscores the administrative capacity and commitment to inclusivity.

Security arrangements during elections are another critical dimension. Given Assam’s history of insurgency and ethnic tensions, the deployment of central and state security forces ensures that voters can exercise their franchise without fear. The ECI’s vulnerability mapping and area-specific strategies play a vital role in mitigating risks and maintaining order.

Counting of votes and declaration of results mark the culmination of the electoral process. The ECI follows stringent protocols to ensure accuracy and transparency, with multiple layers of verification. The results determine the composition of the Legislative Assembly, and the party or coalition commanding a majority is invited to form the government, in accordance with constitutional conventions.

Beyond the procedural aspects, the Assam elections also highlight the evolving nature of Indian democracy. The increasing participation of women voters, the growing role of youth, and the use of digital platforms for voter awareness campaigns reflect a dynamic and responsive electoral ecosystem. Initiatives such as the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme have been instrumental in enhancing voter turnout and informed participation.

However, challenges persist. Issues such as misinformation, the influence of money and muscle power, and the need for greater transparency in political funding continue to test the resilience of the electoral system. In Assam, additional complexities arise from debates over citizenship, migration, and the implementation of agreements such as the Assam Accord. These factors not only shape electoral narratives but also underscore the need for inclusive governance.

In this context, the role of institutions becomes paramount. The credibility of the ECI, the impartiality of the administrative machinery, and the adherence of political actors to democratic norms are essential for sustaining public trust. Equally important is the vigilance of civil society and the media in holding stakeholders accountable.

As Assam goes to the polls, the election is not merely about choosing representatives but about reinforcing the foundational principles of democracy, i.e., representation, accountability, and the rule of law. The constitutional provisions and electoral mechanisms, while robust, derive their true strength from the active participation and trust of the people. The success of the Assam Legislative Assembly elections will be judged by how well the process reflects the people’s will and upholds the democratic ideals in the Constitution, not just by the peaceful polling or efficient administration. In a diverse and vibrant state like Assam, this democratic exercise stands as a testament to the enduring strength and adaptability of India’s constitutional democracy.