Bamboo boom: Unlocking bioeconomy and livelihoods

Dr Arup Jyoti Kalita

As the world observes World Bamboo Day on 18th Sep-tember, Assam has good rea- son to celebrate it louder than most. The state is home to India’s first and the world’s only commercial second-generation bamboo-based bioethanol plant, and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has, on this occasion, once again drawn the state’s attention to bamboo’s growing place in Assam’s economic future, describing it as the crop that allows ‘farming to converge with industry’. Over the past year, the chief minister has repeatedly renewed his appeal to farmers, entrepreneurs, and institutions to strengthen bamboo agriculture and position Assam as a genuine hub of the bamboo-based bioeconomy, describing bamboo as nothing less than the state’s ‘green gold’.

This appeal is timely and significant. Bamboo has been an essential element of Assam’s culture, existence, and way of life for ages. Its versatility and abundance have made it a valuable resource across sectors - housing and handicrafts, food and medicine, energy and employment. With the Assam Bio Ethanol Private Limited (ABEPL) plant coming out at Numaligarh to produce an estimated 5 lakh tonnes of bamboo annually to produce 50,000 tonnes of ethanol and targeting the integration of over 30,000 farmers into its sourcing network in the coming years, the demand for bamboo has reached unprecedented heights. This moment calls for a renewed focus on building organised market infrastructure, strengthening sustainable supply chains, and integrating traditional knowledge with modern innovations. As the state that can rightfully be called the Bamboo Capital of India, Assam now stands at a genuine turning point, one that the chief minister’s repeated calls to action are seeking to convert into a statewide movement to transform its vast bamboo resources into engines of inclusive growth and green enterprise.

India boasts the second-largest bamboo reserves in the world, with an estimated 136 species spread across diverse agro-climatic zones. Assam stands as India’s second-largest bamboo-producing state, home to a rich diversity of species that play a vital role in both its economy and cultural heritage. Among them are Bambusa tulda (Jati bans), Bambusa balcooa (Bhaluka bans), Dendrocalamushamiltonii (Kako bans), Melocannabaccifera (Muli), Bambusa vulgaris (Yellow bamboo), and Schizostachyumdullooa (Dolu bans), each valued for its unique qualities and applications. These bamboo varieties support a range of industries, from construction and handicrafts to food production, paper manufacturing, bioenergy, and exports.

Bamboo has long been an important part of traditional life in the state, widely used for construction, furniture, tools, baskets, mats, and various household items. Beyond its practical applications, it holds deep cultural significance in many parts of the region, often playing a vital role in festivals, rituals, and artistic expressions. Bamboo also supports the livelihoods of millions in rural areas, particularly artisans, farmers, and forest-dependent communities, making it a crucial resource for both economic and cultural sustainability.

Bamboo, a fast-growing grass and cash crop, thrives under suitable agro-climatic conditions and, once planted, continues to grow for generations with minimal maintenance. Its cultivation requires very little investment in terms of management and inputs, making it a sustainable and cost-effective resource. Moreover, bamboo has the unique ability to flourish even on marginal lands, turning otherwise underutilised areas into productive green assets precisely the kind of land-use transformation the Chief Minister has urged farmers and planters across sectors, including tea and rubber growers, to consider as they diversify.

Traditional bamboo-based agroforestry systems in Assam include home gardens (Bari) and small-scale, multi-layered farming systems found near households, combining trees, shrubs, crops, and sometimes livestock, providing a diverse range of products such as fruits, vegetables, medicinal plants, fuelwood, and fodder. The diverse ecological conditions and socio-economic needs of Assam shape the current bamboo-driven agroforestry systems. These models, suited to Assam’s varied agro-climatic conditions, enhance agricultural productivity and environmental sustainability while improving the livelihoods of rural communities. The integration of bamboo with trees, crops, and livestock in different configurations helps optimise land use, enhance biodiversity, and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

Recent advancements in engineered bamboo products – boards, panels, and structural composites – are redefining the role of bamboo, transitioning it from a predominantly traditional material into a scientifically validated, eco-friendly alternative within the global building materials industry. By strategically linking bamboo agroforestry with industrial clusters, research and development, and global value chains, Assam can reposition itself from being a resource-rich state to a genuine bioeconomy powerhouse in South Asia.

Despite this immense potential, most bamboo growers and producers still operate within informal networks, facing challenges such as limited access to verified buyers, fluctuating market prices, and the absence of standardised quality benchmarks. It needs focused execution of policy, supportive institutional mechanisms, enhanced technical capacities, and sustained investment aimed at generating demand for bamboo products.

Limited infrastructure and transportation challenges often hinder the efficient movement of bamboo products, restricting their reach to broader markets. Many bamboo enterprises in the region struggle with market access, limiting opportunities for growth and expansion. There is also a pressing need for skill development among artisans and entrepreneurs to enhance their ability to produce high-quality, innovative bamboo products that can compete in larger markets. In this context, bamboo cultivation needs a sharpened focus on robust research and development, a strengthened value chain, extensive training and capacity building, linkage to credit and insurance products, and improved marketing infrastructure.

Understanding the gap between demand and supply, the state needs a robust and sustainable vision and mechanism to promote bamboo farming and strengthen the bamboo supply chain — and this is precisely the direction in which recent policy signals point. The Assam State Agroforestry Policy, adopted by the state government, is a milestone in this regard; its proper execution will pave the way for rolling out various initiatives focused on developing a robust agroforestry system and expanding Bamboo Outside Forests (BOF) in the region.

In recent years, new developments have emerged in bamboo cultivation across the state, with small tea growers, tea estate companies, agricultural cooperatives, entrepreneurs, progressive farmers, rubber planters, and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) showing a keen interest in the bamboo sector. To harness this momentum, it is essential to systematically mobilise and motivate these stakeholders through an enabling and proactive support system, thereby transforming bamboo farming and production into a popular and sustainable practice.

The World Bamboo Day this year arrives at a moment when Assam’s bamboo story is no longer aspirational but operational, with a working bioethanol plant, a stated Chief Ministerial vision, and a growing base of farmers being drawn into organised supply chains. The task now is to ensure that this momentum reaches every district with bamboo potential and that every farmer, particularly those from marginalised and underserved communities, is equipped with the scientific knowledge, market linkages, and institutional support needed to participate fully in this emerging economy. Training programmes, farmer producer organisations, and industry-institution partnerships of the kind already being piloted across the state will be central to this effort.

Now is the moment to unlock the true economic and ecological power of bamboo farming, heeding the Chief Minister’s call and World Bamboo Day’s spirit alike, paving the way for a prosperity that lasts for generations and firmly establishing Assam as India’s bamboo economy hub.

(Dr Arup Jyoti Kalita, Development Analyst based at Guwahati. He can be reached at drarupjk@gmail.com.)