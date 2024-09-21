Letters to the Editor: Bamboo offers sustainable future

Bamboo offers sustainable future

Although the Northeastern states have abundant bamboo plantations as part of agro forestry and indigenous communities have developed vast knowledge on bamboo use in their day-to-day lives and passed on to the next generation, yet manufacturing bamboo products on a commercial scale is still much less than the potential. As a result, India imports from China to meet the shortfall of nearly fifty percent. The editorial 'Tapping commercial bamboo markets in the Northeast' published in your esteemed daily on September 19 on the occasion of the 15th World Bamboo Day has rightly said that since bamboo plays an integral role in the socio-economic and cultural lives of the northeastern people, it is utmost necessary to promote commercial bamboo cultivation and support farmers in large-scale bamboo production. Bamboo is often referred to as the ''poor man's timber. It is not only the tallest grass but also a remarkably versatile and rapidly growing plant, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional timber. With approximately 1,200 species of bamboo worldwide, 150 species are found in India and 98 species in the Northeast region alone. Arunachal Pradesh boasts the highest bamboo diversity with 76 species. Apart from bamboo's myriad uses, there is a need to focus on every part of the plant serving a purpose. The culms are used in various applications; leaves are processed into drugs and fodder, and shoots are incorporated into local cuisines and beverages. It may be mentioned here that bamboo is an important ingredient in the tribal cuisines of the Northeast because of its taste, high nutritional values, and low fat content. The editorial rightly said that there is a need for setting up Common Facility Centres (CFC) at convenient distances, equipped with tools and equipment to motivate the individual artisans to engage in commercial-scale production of bamboo products at minimum transportation costs. The recent initiative of the Assam government to embark on a pioneering project in collaboration with international partners to produce ethanol from bamboo will bring about meaningful changes in bamboo's economic and environmental potential. At the same time, the state governments of the NE region should initiate time-tested policies that aim at leveraging bamboo for watershed management, soil and water conservation, and rural development to boost their state's economy and ensure nutritional security.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Become self-reliant through investment

It is indeed possible to become self-reliant by investing your earned money in any method. However, it is crucial to thoroughly understand where and how to invest your money before proceeding. Often, it is seen that various frauds collect money under the guise of investment. Past events have been a testament to this. If you dream of becoming self-reliant by investing your earnings, one thing is clear: you must first gather the essential information yourself. In our country, the stock market is a popular platform for investment. Apart from this, you can also invest in mutual funds, Life Insurance Corporation of India, and other such mediums. However, making such investments directly by yourself is extremely important. If you rely on others for these investments, there is no guarantee that you won't face risks.

The investment sector is not one where you can be assured of profits from the money you've invested. In investments, both profit and loss are possible. Your profit or loss entirely depends on how meticulously you monitor every stage of your investment. Even after careful scrutiny, experiencing a loss in investment is not uncommon. But the key to investing lies in how you turn your loss into profit. You may often hear stories of people profiting from investments, but rarely do you hear about losses. Some people try to present themselves as highly successful by showcasing a luxurious lifestyle and claiming they have profited from investments. However, one important thing to think about here is, if everyone is profiting from investments, then where is this money coming from? For someone to gain from an investment, someone else must face a loss; only then can the person profiting receive the money. So, don’t blindly trust someone’s word and hand over your hard-earned money to them in hopes of becoming rich quickly.

If someone promises a 30-40% return on your investment, then you must ask yourself, if it’s such a profitable venture, why isn’t that person making this large profit for themselves rather than offering it to you? Becoming self-reliant through earning money is a dream for every individual, but those who dream of achieving it easily will never succeed. There is no substitute for hard work and persistence if you want to be successful in life. Never be misled by someone’s enticing words, and avoid becoming a victim of fraud by handing over your hard-earned money with the hope that someone else will grow it for you. Otherwise, you are certain to be left penniless.

In particular, with proper knowledge or information, you can successfully trade in the stock market. But you cannot publicly share any of this information with others, as it is against SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) rules. There are heavy penalties for violating these regulations. Additionally, there are many other policies and rules that neither you nor ordinary people like me are aware of. Some people take advantage of this ignorance to create fraudulent schemes. If you are unable to invest on your own, rather than relying on others, strive to gather all the necessary information and make yourself competent in the field of investment. If you feel this is not possible for you, then abandon the dream of becoming self-reliant through investment and start looking for other ways to achieve self-reliance.

So, never allow yourself to be misled by someone's persuasive words and open the door to your own downfall. If you don’t make any mistakes, no one can deceive you. Even a small error on your part can quickly turn into the biggest danger of your life.

Deborshi Gautam

Belsor, Nalbari

A call for public horticultural gardens in Guwahati

Guwahati is rapidly urbanizing, but the city lacks sufficient green spaces for its residents. A public horticultural garden is an urgent need to enhance the quality of life by offering a serene environment for relaxation and recreation. Such a space would also promote environmental awareness, showcase the region’s rich biodiversity, and encourage sustainable practices like urban gardening. Besides, it could serve as an educational hub for students and the community, fostering greater connection with nature. I urge the authorities to prioritize establishing such a garden, ensuring a greener, healthier future for Guwahati.

Mowsam Hazarika

Guwahati