Banikanta Kakati: A scholar’s contribution to Assamese language, culture, and literature

Banikanta Kakati, one of the most prominent intellectual figures from Assam, was a luminary who shaped the intellectual and cultural landscape of the region. Born in 1894 in Barpeta, Assam, Kakati was renowned for his profound scholarship in linguistics, literature, and cultural studies, particularly focused on the Assamese language. His contributions to Assamese literature, linguistics, cultural anthropology, and comparative religion have earned him a lasting legacy. His scholarly pursuits, ranging from the study of Srimanta Sankardeva and Assamese literature to deep enquiries into Assamese linguistics and religious traditions, solidified his reputation as one of Assam’s greatest scholars. This article delves into the life and works of Dr. Banikanta Kakati, underscoring his immense contributions to the preservation and development of Assamese language and culture.

Early Life and Academic Achievements: Born to Lalitram Kakati and Lahobala, Banikanta Kakati showed signs of his prodigious intellect from a young age. His academic journey began with remarkable achievements in his school days. During his matriculation, he secured the highest position in Assam under the Calcutta University, and in 1913, he astonished many by standing first in the intermediate examination from Cotton College, Guwahati. His excellence in academics continued as he earned his first MA degree in English literature from Presidency College, Calcutta, in 1918. He later secured the first class, first position in the MA English Language group in 1923 from Calcutta University.

Kakati’s brilliant academic career paved the way for his entry into Cotton College, Guwahati, where he joined as a professor of English in 1918. His tenure at Cotton College was marked by his deep commitment to teaching, research, and writing, and he eventually became the principal of the college in 1947. His scholarly inclinations later led him to join Gauhati University in 1948 as the Dean of the Faculty of Arts and the Head of the Department of Assamese. He remained a towering figure in Assam’s academic circles until his passing in 1952.

The Formation and Development of Assamese Language: One of Kakati’s most significant contributions to Assamese scholarship was his groundbreaking research on the formation and development of the Assamese language. In 1935, he obtained his doctorate from Calcutta University for his thesis titled Assamese: Its Formation and Development. The publication of this thesis in 1941 was a monumental event for the Assamese people, who had long been struggling to establish the identity and provenance of their mother tongue. In his thesis, Kakati systematically refuted the widely held belief that Assamese was merely an offshoot of the Bengali language, a misconception propagated by certain scholars in the early 20th century. Kakati’s work established the distinctiveness and originality of Assamese as a language in its own right.

The scholarly rigour of Kakati’s thesis earned him widespread recognition, not only in Assam but across the academic world. One of his examiners, Prof. Dr. Jules Bloch from Paris University, was reportedly amazed that Kakati could produce such an impressive body of work from a place like Guwahati, where research infrastructure and academic resources were limited. Kakati’s work was instrumental in resolving the longstanding controversy surrounding the origins of the Assamese language, and it was hailed by scholars like Lakshminath Bezbaruah, who acknowledged that Kakati had taught the Assamese people about the uniqueness of their language and culture.

The thesis is divided into two parts. The first part, consisting of eleven chapters, discusses various aspects of the phonology of the Assamese language, while the second part, containing eight chapters, delves into the origins and roots of Assamese words and the current status of the language. Through this meticulous research, Kakati not only established the independent existence of Assamese but also provided a detailed account of its script, its relationship with the Prakrit language of Magadha, and the differences between the colloquial languages spoken in Upper and Lower Assam.

Contributions to Assamese Literature and Cultural Studies: Banikanta Kakati’s academic interests were not confined to linguistics alone. His contributions to Assamese literature and cultural studies are equally noteworthy. His work Purani Asomiya Sahitya remains one of the finest pieces of literary criticism in Assamese, providing a thorough analysis of Vaishnavite literature and mediaeval Assamese religious texts. His erudition in the fields of Sanskrit and English literature enabled him to introduce a more scientific approach to literary criticism in Assam. His deep understanding of religious mysticism allowed him to offer unique interpretations of works like Madhabdev’s Namghosha, which stands as one of his finest critical analyses to date.

Kakati’s other notable works include Purani Kamrupar Dharmar Dhara, Kalita Jaatir Itibritta, Sahitya Aru Prem, and Pakhila. These works span various genres, including religious history, literary criticism, and cultural anthropology, showcasing Kakati’s versatility as a scholar. His work Mother Goddess Kamakhya (1948) provides an in-depth analysis of the syncretic religious traditions of Assam, particularly the blending of Saivism and Tantricism in places like Kamakhya. In this work, Kakati explores the socio-religious context of Assam during the mediaeval period, revealing how religious beliefs and practices were shaped by social and cultural transformations.

Neo-Vaishnavism and Assam’s Religious Traditions: Banikanta Kakati’s scholarly endeavours also extended into the study of Neo-Vaishnavism, which played a significant role in shaping the religious and cultural identity of Assam. His research on the life and teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva, one of Assam’s most revered saints, highlights the profound impact of Vaishnavism on Assamese society and literature. Kakati’s writings in various issues of Banhi under the pseudonym Babananda Pathak reflect his deep engagement with the ideological debates within Assam’s Vaishnavite tradition.

Through works like Vaishnavite Myths and Legends, Kakati explored the rich tapestry of myths and legends that form the core of Assam’s religious consciousness. His analysis of these myths was not merely a recounting of religious stories but a scientific examination of their historical, social, and cultural underpinnings. By providing critical insights into the religious scene in mediaeval Assam, Kakati’s writings continue to offer valuable perspectives on Assam’s cultural heritage.

Legacy and Influence: Banikanta Kakati’s contributions to Assamese language, literature, and culture were vast and far-reaching. His works set new standards for literary criticism, linguistic research, and cultural studies in Assam. He was not only a pioneering linguist but also an influential cultural historian whose writings continue to shape scholarly discourse on Assam’s language and cultural traditions. His book reviews, written with an eye for detail and a deep understanding of both English and Sanskrit literature, introduced a new level of scholarly rigour to Assamese literary criticism.

Kakati’s legacy extends beyond his academic achievements. His dedication to Assamese language and culture, combined with his intellectual curiosity and commitment to scholarly excellence, has inspired generations of scholars in Assam and beyond. His untimely death in 1952, shortly after the passing of his beloved wife Kanaklata, left a void in the Assamese intellectual community. Yet, his influence endures through his writings, which continue to be studied and appreciated by scholars and readers alike.

Banikanta Kakati was a towering figure in the world of Assamese scholarship. His pioneering research on the Assamese language, his critical analyses of religious and literary texts, and his contributions to the study of Assam’s cultural heritage have earned him a place of honour in the annals of Assam’s intellectual history. His legacy remains a source of inspiration for future generations of scholars dedicated to the study and preservation of Assam’s rich linguistic and cultural traditions