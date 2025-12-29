Initiated in 2021, it is a matter of satisfaction that the ‘Batadrava Than’ beautification project has now been completed under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. It stands as an example of continuity in vision and execution — a key hallmark of PM Narendra Modi ji’s governance — Sarbananda Sonowal

‘Batadrava Than’ holds a unique place in Assam’s cultural, social and spiritual landscape. As the birthplace of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardeva, it is far more than a Xatra or a site of worship. It is an anchor for our civilization, our identity and our faith—one that shaped Assam’s moral imagination and social consciousness.

The influence of ‘Batadrava Than’ extends far beyond religion. Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika wrote his first song inspired by Mahapurusha Sankardeva and this sacred land, reminding us that Batadrava Than has always been a source of artistic and cultural energy for the people.

In 1468, Mahapurusha Sankardeva established the first Vaishnavite than here and began propagating ‘Eka Saran Nama Dharma’. Through ‘Chihna Yatra’, he introduced a new form of public storytelling that would lay the foundations of Assamese theatre. These were not merely religious acts; they were interventions in social life, promoting equality, dignity, and collective participation.

Over time, however, ‘Batadrava Than’ suffered neglect. Inadequate conservation and the absence of long-term planning weakened its infrastructure and obscured its wider cultural relevance. Restoring ‘Batadrava Than’ was, therefore, not simply about renovation—it was about restoring a sense of continuity, purpose and duty.

‘Batadrava Than’ has always been both a spiritual centre and a site of social reform. Mahapurusha Sankardeva’s vision rejected rigid hierarchies and placed human values at the centre of faith. Preserving this legacy is inseparable from preserving Assam’s cultural identity.

Recognising this responsibility, the BJP-led alliance government has placed Xatra culture at the heart of its cultural policy. Steps have been taken to protect Xatra land, remove encroachments, conserve original architecture, and upgrade essential infrastructure. The belief that Xatras are central to Assam’s social and cultural life is now reflected in governance.

A key instrument in this effort has been the Assam Darshan scheme, under which focused support has been provided for the development and conservation of religious institutions across the state. The scheme reflects a broader commitment to safeguarding Assam’s ‘Jyati, Maati and Bheti’—identity, land, and roots —an integral part of Double Engine Sarkar’s Governance philosophy.

At ‘Batadrava Than’, these measures have translated into visible change. Roads and utilities have been improved, visitor facilities upgraded, and the overall environment enhanced with care. Today, ‘Batadrava Than’ functions not only as a place of worship, but also as an organized centre of cultural tourism. This transformation is strengthening the local economy and creating new opportunities for employment, particularly for the youth.

During my tenure as Chief Minister, I became deeply aware of Batadrava Than’s role not just historically, but what it has come to represent for generations of people over hundreds of years. Initiatives were taken to give it renewed recognition at both the state and national levels. The protection of Xatras, Namghars, and places of worship has remained central to our approach to cultural preservation and spiritual tourism.

In 2021, the ‘Batadrava Than’ beautification project was launched across nearly 130 bighas of land, with a focus on research, documentation, and preservation of Mahapurusha Sankardeva’s legacy. The foundation stone was laid by Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji. The objective was clear: to conserve the past while making it accessible and meaningful to future generations.

Initiated in 2021, it is a matter of satisfaction that the project has now been completed under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. It stands as an example of continuity in vision and execution — a key hallmark of PM Narendra Modi ji’s governance.

Since assuming office, the BJP government has worked with a clear objective—to strengthen Assam’s cultural foundations while pursuing development. With the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, this balance between heritage and progress has been steadily advanced. ‘Batadrava Than’ reflects that approach in practice.

For the first time in Assam’s history, grants amounting to ?433.67 crore have been extended to over 22,900 temples, Namghars, and religious institutions. Land laws have also been amended to protect the sacred cultural landscapes of Barpeta, Batadrava, and Majuli. Ongoing efforts to clear encroachments from Xatras and Namghars underscore a firm commitment to cultural integrity.

Under the strong and dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Assam and the entire Northeast have begun a real chapter of development, moving steadily towards long-aspired dream turn into reality. Under Modiji’s leadership, progress in infrastructure, connectivity and people-centric welfare schemes has propelled the state forward. Concurrently, thanks to the decisive and firm measures taken by Hon’ble Union Home Minster Shri Amit Shah ji, a lasting atmosphere of sustained peace has taken shape in Assam and the Northeast.It is our privilege that today (December 29, 2025), one of India’s most dynamic, resolute and courageous Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah ji, will inaugurate this much-awaited project and dedicate it to the people. We extend him a warm and heartfelt welcome to the holy Batadrava Than& sacred land of Assam.

Today, Batadrava Than stands renewed. Modern facilities coexist with a carefully preserved past, allowing the site to speak clearly to younger generations. This is not merely a development project—it is a process of cultural renewal.

As the bold, courageous and dynamic Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji inaugurates this long-awaited project and dedicate it to the people, this marks a moment of recognition for a site that has shaped Assam’s spiritual and cultural history.

Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardeva once travelled widely, often by waterways, carrying ideas of devotion, unity, and ethical living. He connected Assam to the wider currents of Indian thought while remaining rooted in local life. His philosophy and creative legacy continue to offer direction and purpose—qualities that remain essential as Assam looks to the future.

(The writer is Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways)