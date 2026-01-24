Behavioural change for safer roads

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways setting the threshold of five traffic violations in a year for suspension of driving license is a strong deterrent measure against habitual traffic violators. Behavioural habits on the part of drivers play a crucial role in road safety, and the errant drivers who wilfully violate the traffic norm also endanger the lives of other road users. The implementation of the new rules will require the enforcement of traffic norms by state and regional transport authorities to shift from a revenue-centric approach to safety-driven. Dominance of the revenue-centric approach allows habitual offenders to escape accountability by simply paying the fine against the challans. If the traffic violator is running a commercial vehicle, the fine amount is included in routine expenses, often recovered from clients and end customers which undermine the objective of imposing fine and penalty against traffic violation as they would never care to learn the lessons prefer to pay the fine than changing their behaviour. The new rules say five offences threshold in a year will also include traffic violations like not wearing seatbelt, helmet, jumping red light at traffic point. Despite the alarming rise in accidents, some people refuse to wear helmet or seatbelt as they fail to see the safety aspect and continue to treat the rules casually. Many riders are seen carrying the helmet in hand and wearing it only when they observe enforcement of road safety norms by traffic police personnel or motor vehicle inspectors. For such habitual traffic violators, the helmet is just a shield against penalty and not for their own personal safety. Many drivers of four-wheeled vehicles also display the same disregard for the seat belt and wear it only when they observe an enforcement drive, which defeats the purpose of reminding them of the importance of safety guaranteed by the seat belts through the imposition of a fine. Rising incidents of using mobile phones while driving, wrong side driving, overspeed have made Indian roads unsafe for all road users. Along the highways in Assam, wrong side driving has become a menace. Due to absence of regular enforcement, number of such drivers indulging in wrong side driving in several stretches of the expressway has increased manifold. Delay in curbing this dangerous driving habit will lead to alarming rise in road fatalities in the state. The absence of an adequate service lane is a major cause behind this, but this does not allow anyone to put themselves and others in danger by driving on the wrong side. With the wide availability of earphones, mobile phone use while driving has only increased, as drivers are no longer required to hold the device to their ears, which makes it difficult for traffic police to detect if they are using phones while driving. Worsening mobile use by drivers and even by bike riders only reflects poor awareness of road safety by careless drivers. The official notification on the threshold of five traffic violations, however, clarifies that no offence or contravention recorded in any previous one-year period shall be taken into account for determining the total number of offences and that before deciding on suspending the licence, the transport authorities must hear the driving licence holder. The notified rules further state that in case any person violates the provisions of the Act or rules made thereunder, the state government can enable auto generation of challan through an electronic monitoring and enforcement system or manually by any police officer or any officer authorised by the state. Huge Cases of wrong issue of autogenerated traffic challans call for technological correction in the system so that challans for issued to actual offenders and law-abiding drivers or vehicle owners are not harassed and made to pay fine against challans wrongly issued to them. Till the authorities are not sure of technological accuracy in auto generation of challans against traffic violation, it is better to issue the challans manually so that public trust in the system is not eroded. Ignoring this issue could result in wrongfully issued challans being counted to determine the threshold limit and end up in transport authorities issuing notices for suspending licences. Such systemic deficiencies run the risk of raising question over the actual objective behind fixing the threshold limit of traffic challans in a year. The road safety initiatives by the ministry have gained another dimension with the allocation of a dedicated radio frequency by the Department of Telecommunications for the development of vehicle-to-vehicle communication systems for reducing road accidents and fatalities. As such advanced technological features are available only in high-end vehicles, the road safety norms and initiatives on Indian roads must primarily account for improving safety standards of low-cost vehicles and the enforcement of stringent traffic norms. Apart from enforcing the threshold norm, innovative campaigns for road safety awareness are essential for ensuring behavioural change among all drivers who tend to ignore traffic rules.