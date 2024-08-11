Being Hindu in Bangladesh!

Partha Pratim Mazumder

Hindava Sodara Sarve, Na Hindu Patito Bhavet I

Mam Deeksha Hindu Raksha, Mam Mantra Samaanata II

Today, Bangladesh has been marred by the biggest crisis since independence. While several people have been killed in anti-quota protests, incidents of Hindus being attacked in some parts of Bangladesh have also been reported. A Hindu from Bangladesh may be depressed on two levels these days. First of all, he follows a religion where there is only one nation to turn to for support, guidance, and other needs. (Although the majority of the of the population in 49 countries is Muslim, the number of Christians easily exceeds three figures.) And the people of that one nation are mainly unaffected by their predicament. Two, a Hindu Bangladeshi is perceived as carrying the burden of belonging to the more advanced portion of Bharat, which no longer seems to care about him. I recently read a report published by the Oikya Parishad, a Hindu, Buddhist, and Christian organization in Bangladesh. According to the annual report, Hindu minorities in Bangladesh experienced unrelenting persecution from July 2023 to June 2024. The report painstakingly details a plethora of atrocities that persist in endangering the rights and existence of Hindu communities in Bangladesh, such as targeted violence, land seizures, religious attacks, and systemic injustices.

Terrorist and intimidation tactics are used by radical Islamist groups to force Hindu families to sell their ancestral lands at steep discounts or give them up completely. The report highlights the concerted efforts to displace and dispossess the Hindu community by detailing 47 cases of threats and forced evictions against 45 Hindu families during the reporting period. Throughout the year, the main targets of violence and desecration have been religious institutions and symbols. A startling 94 instances of attacks on Hindu temples, ranging from vandalism and looting to arson, are documented in the report. By demolishing idols and holy statues, these attacks aim to eradicate cultural and religious identities in addition to targeting houses of worship (Murtis). In Bangladesh, Hindu women and girls’ safety and dignity are still seriously jeopardized. The report lists 25 incidents of Hindu girls being abducted, raped, and subjected to gang rape; several of the victims were minors. Twelve Hindu girls were also forced to convert to Islam, underscoring the minority community’s systematic targeting of weaker women. These incidents represent serious human rights violations, but they also point to a larger plot to destroy Hindu communities’ social cohesion and cultural integrity.

In just the last year alone, there have been 45 murders and ten attempted murders against Hindus, according to the alarming report. In addition, 479 Hindus were hurt in different attacks throughout Bangladesh, demonstrating the widespread sense of fear and unease. In addition, there were 36 recorded death threats against the community, which highlights the ongoing danger of violence and intimidation that people and families must deal with. The condition of Hindu communities in Bangladesh is further made worse by economic exploitation and legal harassment. Eleven extortion cases targeting wealthy Hindu businessmen are cited in the report, which adds to the community’s financial instability and sense of insecurity. Furthermore, the unjustifiable detention of eight Hindus on false accusations of blasphemy highlights the abuse of legal systems to stifle criticism and threaten minority religious groups.

The indictment of law enforcement agencies for cooperation and negligence in addressing crimes against Hindus is a central finding of the report. A structural breakdown in safeguarding and maintaining the rule of law for minority communities is brought to light by accusations of biassed investigations and the dismissal of major crimes, like vandalism of temples, as the product of mentally unstable people. According to the report, political pressures and Islamist agendas frequently have an impact on these failures, which feeds the cycle of injustice and impunity. International human rights organizations and advocacy groups are pressing for immediate action to protect the rights and security of Hindu minorities as Bangladesh struggles with these grave violations of human rights. But today, we all know the real picture! The report’s conclusions highlight a serious humanitarian crisis that calls for swift attention and resolute action from national and international authorities in order to protect basic human rights, religious freedoms, and the rule of law for all citizens.

In conclusion, the Hindu population in East Pakistan has led a painful life since 1947: they have experienced an unparalleled genocide, had their properties unlawfully taken, their temples vandalised, and their women have been singled out by their opponents, forcing them to flee the nation in large numbers in search of refuge in the only country they can find: India.