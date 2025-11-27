Beneath tea leaves: The struggles of Assam’s tea cultivators and the road ahead

The challenges faced by tea cultivators today are not merely economic; they are deeply emotional, affecting families, generations, and the very future of this iconic industry – Siddharth Roy

Tea is not just a crop in Assam. It is an emotion, a heritage, and the livelihood of lakhs of families who have kept this industry alive for more than 180 years. Assam's tea gardens built the state's global identity, and even today, every cup that travels from these fields carries the sweat, hope, and resilience of thousands of cultivators and workers. Yet behind the green beauty of tea estates lies a story of struggle, of people battling rising costs, climate change, stagnant prices, and a system that has not always responded to their needs. The challenges faced by tea cultivators today are not merely economic; they are deeply emotional, affecting families, generations, and the very future of this iconic industry.

For small tea growers, who now produce more than half of Assam's tea, the last few years have been especially difficult. The cost of fertilisers, labour, and irrigation has increased sharply. But the price they receive for green leaves has not kept pace. Many growers say that after months of labour, they sometimes earn less than what it costs to keep their fields running. In remote areas, some growers wake up before sunrise, walk long distances to their plots, and spend the day pruning, weeding, or plucking. But by evening, when they finally sell their leaves to a factory, they often leave with a disappointment heavier than the load they carried.

Climate change has brought another layer of hardship. Erratic rainfall, sudden floods, long dry spells, and rising temperatures have started affecting the yield and quality of Assam tea. The once predictable monsoon is no longer reliable. A dry month can burn the tender shoots, while a sudden downpour can wash away newly sprouted leaves. Diseases and pests, earlier seasonal, now appear throughout the year. Many cultivators fear that the climate their fathers and grandfathers worked with is gone forever.

Labour shortage is another deep concern. Younger generations of tea garden families are leaving for cities, dreaming of better jobs and better lives. Many do not want to return to the cycle of daily work, uncertain income, and limited opportunities. For small growers who depend on hired labour, this shortage means unplucked leaves, delayed harvests, and lower incomes.

In some tea estates, basic facilities for workers like clean water, stable healthcare, good education, and proper housing are still inadequate. Although the Plantation Labour Act mandates these facilities, implementation on the ground often remains uneven. Women, who form the backbone of the tea workforce, face additional challenges, from heavy workloads to limited access to healthcare. Many families fear that their children may inherit the same struggles unless the system changes.

The government, both at the Centre and in Assam, has taken several steps to address these issues. Welfare programmes for tea garden workers, scholarships for students, housing projects, health initiatives, and development schemes for tea tribes have brought some relief. The state government has also introduced financial support for pregnant women in tea gardens and improved mobile medical units. Efforts to improve road connectivity, electricity, and access to schools are slowly transforming many estates. For small tea growers, schemes aimed at providing training, subsidies, and better market access have been launched. The government has also encouraged the formation of self-help groups and farmer producer organisations to help growers bargain for fair prices.

These efforts deserve appreciation. But much more needs to be done because the challenges are large, complex, and deeply rooted.

The pricing system must become fair and transparent. Small tea growers cannot survive if they are forced to sell leaves at distress prices. A stronger regulatory system, better partnerships between factories and growers, and timely payments are essential. The government can also explore a minimum support price model or a price stabilisation fund to protect growers during market crashes.

Climate resilience must become a priority. Assam needs more research on climate-resistant tea varieties, better irrigation support, and training for growers on sustainable practices. Small growers, who often cannot afford expensive machinery, must receive subsidies for irrigation pumps, pruning machines, and organic inputs. Strengthening the Tea Research Association and extending its reach into remote grower clusters can make a big difference.

The welfare of tea workers cannot remain optional; it must be a national commitment. Healthcare facilities in tea gardens need urgent upgrading. Maternal health programmes must be expanded. Schools in and around tea estates should be strengthened so that children have real opportunities to build better futures. Clean drinking water and proper sanitation should become basic rights, not privileges.

The industry must move beyond bulk production and focus on quality and global branding. Speciality teas, organic teas, small-batch teas, and GI-tagged varieties can improve incomes. If small growers receive support to process and market their own tea instead of selling raw leaves, they can earn far more and become self-reliant.

The tea community, i.e., growers, workers, estate owners, and the government, must work together. The emotional bond that ties people to tea cannot survive on tradition alone; it needs support, dignity, and opportunity. Tea is not just a business in Assam; it is the backbone of the rural economy, the identity of millions, and the pride of an entire state.

Assam's tea industry has weathered storms before, but the current challenges require compassion, long-term thinking, and a willingness to reform old systems. If we want the next generation to stay connected to tea, we must give them reasons to hope, not just memories of hardship.

The story of Assam tea is the story of resilience. It is time the nation honours that resilience with policies, empathy, and real change. Only then will the future of our tea cultivators bloom as richly as the gardens they nurture with their hands, their sweat, and their hearts.

