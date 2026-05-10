Bengal and after

With the installation of a BJP government in West Bengal on Saturday, a lot of things are now set to go for a change not just in that state but in the whole of eastern and northeastern India. The new West Bengal regime headed by the 55-year-old Suvendu Adhikari promises structural shifts focusing on industrialization, improved law and order, and alignment with central policies. Upon assuming office, Adhikari has made it a priority to enhance law and order, establish ‘Sonar Bangla’ through development, combat corruption, and ensure the safety of women. He has also clearly hinted at dismantling previous administrative structures, promoting collective leadership, and strengthening border security. Key implications include efforts for economic rejuvenation, curbing the deep-rooted syndicate culture, and increased social welfare payments aimed at restructuring the state’s development model. A major implication of this new dispensation is the push for an industrial renaissance to overcome West Bengal’s tragic industrial decline and rising debt-to-GSDP ratio. The new government intends to move away from previous land acquisition challenges, aiming to attract investment and foster a leading industrial hub. By focusing on job creation, the administration aims to tackle high unemployment and integrate local industries into national supply chains, including developing fishing and manufacturing hubs. The new chief minister has also indicated a shift toward a more centralized governance model with a focus on administrative accountability. He has also indicated his government’s focus on easing business regulations and reducing red tape. The new BJP government’s social policies promise to reorient financial support, including offering increased monthly aid for women and creating jobs for the youth. The biggest issue, however, is that of internal security and Islamic threat, which has remained complicated because of Mamata Banerjee’s deliberate stand of refusal to construct the border fence and secure the India-Bangladesh boundary. The 2,217-km India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal is highly porous; roughly 963 km has remained unfenced largely due to former Chief Minister Mamata Banerji’s refusal to hand over land along the boundary for construction of the barbed-wire fence. By doing so, Mamata had clearly facilitated transboundary smuggling and illegal migration, both of which had jeopardized the security scenario not just in West Bengal but in the whole of eastern and northeastern India.