Bengal’s political shift reflects a deeper cultural awakening

Lalit Garg

(The writer can be reached at lalitgarg11@gmail.com)

The recent Assembly election results in West Bengal cannot be viewed merely as the victory or defeat of a political party. These outcomes have emerged as a symbol of a deeper ideological conflict that had long been simmering beneath the surface of Bengal’s political landscape. For decades, West Bengal was portrayed as a state where caste, religion, and identity politics held little significance and where ideology, class struggle, and “Bengaliyat” defined political discourse. However, the 2026 election verdict has profoundly challenged this long-standing perception. This election marks not only a political transition but also a transformation in social psychology. Voters are no longer influenced solely by emotional slogans or ideological romanticism; they are increasingly considering questions of cultural identity, security, social balance, and the future of their society. This is why the unprecedented rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal is being interpreted by many political observers as a form of “cultural resurgence”.

Over the past few years, a visible ideological tension has emerged in Bengal between “Bengali identity” and “Hindu identity”. While the Trinamool Congress projected itself as the guardian of Bengal’s regional pride and culture, the BJP centred its narrative around nationalism, Hindutva, and cultural consciousness. Historically, Bengal’s intellectual and cultural legacy has never been narrow or exclusionary. It is the land that gave India towering personalities such as Swami Vivekananda, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Rabindranath Tagore, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, all of whom shaped the spirit of Indian nationalism. The slogan “Vande Mataram” also originated from this soil. Therefore, when questions of nationalism and cultural identity arise in Bengal, they transcend politics and acquire deep emotional and historical significance.

The BJP sought to revive this historical consciousness. The political debates surrounding Durga Puja, Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti, and other Hindu religious symbols over recent years created a perception among sections of Hindu society that their cultural expressions were being turned into political controversies. Consequently, a significant segment of society became more vocal regarding questions of identity and cultural recognition. For years, West Bengal’s politics has revolved around minority vote-bank considerations. Opposition parties repeatedly accused the Mamata Banerjee government of encouraging appeasement politics rather than maintaining balanced governance. Whether it was the issue of allowances for imams, administrative decisions concerning religious events, or demographic changes in border districts, these matters gradually generated resentment among sections of Hindu society.

This dissatisfaction was not merely religious in nature; it was also social and psychological. Many people began to feel that neutrality in governance and law enforcement was weakening. The BJP succeeded in politically channelling this sentiment by presenting itself as a force committed not merely to electoral success but to what it described as “cultural security.” As a result, slogans such as “Jai Shri Ram” evolved beyond religious chants and became symbols of political assertion and cultural identity. Hindi-speaking voters also played an important role in this election. Over the years, industrial and urban regions of Bengal have witnessed the growing influence of Hindi-speaking communities. Many among them had long felt politically marginalized. The BJP effectively mobilised this segment of society. Yet, it would be simplistic to interpret the election as a “Hindi versus Bengali” contest. In reality, the BJP attempted to create an ideological bridge between Hindi-speaking communities and local Hindu societies by emphasising the idea that cultural nationalism transcends regional boundaries. This strategy helped the party secure broad-based support across many regions of Bengal.

West Bengal was once considered the strongest bastion of Left politics in India. Class struggle, labour movements, and secular ideology formed the foundations of its political culture. Over time, however, Left ideology became increasingly disconnected from changing social realities. Left parties failed to understand the aspirations of the younger generation, who today seek not merely ideological rhetoric but employment, security, cultural dignity, and development. As a result, the Left gradually faded into political irrelevance, creating a vacuum that the BJP successfully occupied by presenting itself as a credible alternative. Many observers also connect the BJP’s rise in Bengal with the vision of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Dr Mookerjee was not merely a political leader but a staunch advocate of national unity and cultural nationalism. He strongly opposed divisive politics and upheld the idea of national integration above all else. The BJP’s emergence in Bengal is therefore being projected as a revival of that ideological legacy. The message being conveyed is that Bengal will no longer remain confined to regional politics but may once again emerge as a centre of national consciousness.

The most significant question, however, is whether these election results can truly be described as a “Hindu renaissance”. The answer is not entirely simple. Yet it is evident that a new awareness regarding cultural identity has emerged within Hindu society. This awakening is no longer limited to religious rituals; it is increasingly taking the form of political expression as well. At the same time, in any democracy, cultural consciousness must remain balanced with social harmony and constitutional values. If identity politics transforms from dialogue and inclusiveness into confrontation, it can become a serious challenge to democratic institutions. Therefore, Bengal’s political transformation should not be viewed merely as a celebration of victory but also as an opportunity for introspection and social reflection.

West Bengal now stands at a crucial turning point. The BJP’s success has made it clear that Bengal is no longer politically exceptional. The same issues that dominate politics in other parts of India — cultural identity, nationalism, security, development, and social equilibrium — have now become central in Bengal as well. However, with political power comes responsibility. If the BJP truly wishes to usher in a new era in Bengal, it cannot remain confined to ideological slogans alone. It must deliver tangible progress in employment, industry, education, law and order, and social harmony. The soil of Bengal has always provided India with new directions in thought, literature, culture, and nationalism. Today, history once again stands at a decisive crossroads. The coming years will determine whether this transformation remains merely a political wave or evolves into the foundation of a genuine cultural and ideological renaissance in Bengal.