Beware of dust

Many people dismiss dust as a mere cleaning inconvenience. But the reality is, dust represents a significant, often invisible, health hazard. Ranging from household dust mites and pet dust to industrial particles, airborne dust poses severe risks to the respiratory system, cardiovascular health, and overall well-being. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), exposure to particulate matter in dust is associated with hundreds of thousands of premature deaths annually, particularly in vulnerable populations. Dust can become a killer, particularly when smaller particles penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, thus causing cardiovascular disease and asthma, leading to premature death. Chronic exposure leads to respiratory illnesses like silicosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), while inorganic dusts (silica, asbestos) and organic dusts trigger severe inflammation. The severity of health effects of dust depends on the size, concentration, and chemical composition of the particles. Dust is divided, according to its ability to enter the body, into three categories – (i) (i) Inhalable Dust of size 100 microns or less, which is trapped in the nose and mouth; (ii) Thoracic Dust of size 10 microns or less, which easily reaches the lungs; and (iii) Respirable Dust of size five microns or less, which penetrates deep into the lungs, where it can enter the bloodstream. Inhaling high concentrations of dust can cause immediate eye, nose, and throat irritation. Long-term exposure to dust is more dangerous, leading to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchitis, and asthma. Specifically, inhaling respirable crystalline silica can cause silicosis, a progressive, irreversible, and potentially fatal lung disease characterised by scarring or fibrosis. Similarly, asbestos dust is a well-known cause of mesothelioma and lung cancer. Ultrafine dust particles can pass into the bloodstream and travel throughout the body, causing systemic inflammation. Research has linked fine dust exposure to increased risks of cardiovascular diseases like heart attacks and strokes. Some studies show a connection between high fine dust exposure and an increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, as dust particles may cross the blood-brain barrier.ier. While everyone is exposed to dust, children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing conditions like asthma or emphysema are at higher risk. To combat these hazards, it is essential to implement dust suppression techniques, such as using wet methods for cutting, improving ventilation, and ensuring workers use proper protective equipment or respirators. A mask is a must for all.