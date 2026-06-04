Beyond border management: Reimagining India-Myanmar relations

Siddharth Roy

(siddharth001.roy@gmail.com)

The visit of Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing to India marks a significant moment in a relationship that has often oscillated between strategic necessity and diplomatic caution. The discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Myanmar leader covered an expansive agenda i.e. trade, connectivity, border management, security cooperation, development assistance and regional stability. More importantly, the visit signals New Delhi’s recognition that Myanmar remains indispensable to India’s security and economic interests, particularly in the Northeast and the wider Indo-Pacific region. At a time when geopolitical competition is intensifying and instability continues to grip Myanmar, India must move beyond a narrowly security-centric approach and pursue a comprehensive strategy that integrates connectivity, economic engagement and people-to-people ties.

Myanmar occupies a unique place in India’s foreign policy architecture. It is the only ASEAN member that shares both a land and maritime boundary with India and serves as the crucial bridge between South Asia and Southeast Asia. For New Delhi’s Act East Policy, Myanmar is not merely a neighbour; it is the gateway through which India seeks deeper integration with ASEAN economies and regional supply chains. Prime Minister Modi’s observation that Myanmar lies at the intersection of India’s Neighbourhood First, Act East and MAHASAGAR visions reflects this strategic reality.

Yet, despite decades of diplomatic engagement, the potential of the relationship remains underutilised. Bilateral trade remains modest, connectivity projects have suffered delays, and instability in Myanmar has complicated economic cooperation. The latest discussions underscore the urgency of reversing this trend. Both countries have expressed commitment to expanding trade, improving connectivity infrastructure and accelerating key development projects. Such efforts are essential not only for bilateral growth but also for integrating India’s northeastern states into wider regional markets.

Security concerns, however, continue to dominate the relationship. India shares a 1,643-kilometre border with Myanmar stretching across Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram. The ongoing conflict within Myanmar has generated serious repercussions for India’s border regions, including refugee flows, arms trafficking, narcotics smuggling and the movement of insurgent groups. During the talks, India raised concerns about militant organizations operating from Myanmar’s territory and their impact on communities in the Northeast. Myanmar’s assurance that its territory would not be allowed to be used against India’s security interests is therefore a welcome development.

Nevertheless, assurances alone cannot resolve complex border challenges. Effective cooperation requires institutionalized intelligence sharing, coordinated patrols, stronger border infrastructure and sustained political engagement. India’s decision to reassess the Free Movement Regime and strengthen border management reflects legitimate security concerns. Yet policymakers must recognise that border communities have historically shared deep ethnic, cultural and economic ties across national boundaries. Any new framework must therefore balance security imperatives with local realities to avoid alienating border populations whose cooperation is essential for long-term stability.

Connectivity constitutes the second pillar of a future-oriented relationship. Major projects linking India and Myanmar have strategic significance far beyond bilateral commerce. Improved road, port and multimodal transport networks can transform the economic landscape of India’s Northeast while reducing the region’s physical isolation. Enhanced connectivity would also strengthen India’s engagement with Southeast Asia and create alternatives to infrastructure networks dominated by external powers. The repeated emphasis on expediting connectivity projects during the recent talks indicates growing recognition that delayed implementation has strategic costs.

The geopolitical dimension cannot be ignored. Myanmar occupies a critical position in the strategic competition unfolding across the Indo-Pacific. China has invested heavily in infrastructure, energy and transportation projects in Myanmar, making it a central component of Beijing’s regional ambitions. India’s engagement with Myanmar is therefore not merely about bilateral ties; it is also about preserving strategic space and ensuring that the Bay of Bengal and the eastern Indian Ocean remain open, stable and multipolar. Recent discussions on maritime security and broader defence cooperation point towards a growing convergence of interests in maintaining regional stability.

At the same time, India faces a delicate diplomatic challenge. Myanmar continues to grapple with political turmoil and international criticism following years of internal conflict. New Delhi must engage the authorities in Naypyidaw to protect its legitimate interests, but such engagement should not come at the cost of its long-standing support for democratic aspirations and inclusive political processes. Strategic realism and normative commitments need not be mutually exclusive. India’s credibility in the region will depend on its ability to pursue security cooperation while encouraging conditions conducive to reconciliation and stability.

The recent India–Myanmar discussions offer an opportunity to reset bilateral relations on a stronger foundation. Security cooperation remains essential, but it should be complemented by accelerated connectivity projects, expanded trade, greater developmental assistance and deeper people-to-people engagement. A stable, connected and prosperous Myanmar serves India’s interests as much as it serves Myanmar’s own future.

For India, the lesson is clear. Myanmar should not be viewed merely as a frontier to be managed. It must be seen as a strategic partner whose stability, prosperity and connectivity are inseparable from India’s aspirations in the Northeast, ASEAN and the wider Indo-Pacific. The success of India’s eastern outreach will depend significantly on whether it can transform this understanding into sustained action.