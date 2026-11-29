When reels meet rituals, hashtags meet heritage, and generations find joy in togetherness – what is life trying to tell us? — Neelim Akash Kashyap

Life has its own beautiful ways of bringing people together, and festivals are among its most colourful expressions. Whether it is the grandeur of Durga Puja, the spiritual warmth of Diwali, the joy of Christmas, the togetherness of Eid, the colours of Holi, the cultural richness of Bihu or countless other regional and community celebrations, festivals remind us that happiness becomes more meaningful when shared. Beyond religious beliefs and traditional customs, they offer opportunities to reconnect with family, strengthen friendships, celebrate diversity and rediscover the simple pleasures of life. They bring a refreshing pause to our otherwise demanding routines, reminding us that life is not merely about fulfilling responsibilities but also about creating memories, nurturing relationships and finding reasons to celebrate.

Yet, the way people celebrate has changed considerably over the years. What once revolved primarily around rituals, family gatherings and community participation has gradually embraced fashion, entertainment, technology and digital expression. For many young people, particularly Gen Z and younger Millennials, festivals are no longer confined to worship and traditional observances; they have also become occasions for creativity, self-expression, friendship and the celebration of life. The interesting question, therefore, is not whether traditions are changing, but how different generations are giving them new meanings while keeping their cultural heritage alive.

When Tradition Meets Trend:

Today’s younger generation may not always follow every traditional ritual with the same enthusiasm as their elders, but that does not necessarily mean they have lost their connection with cultural heritage. Many actively participate in organising celebrations, decorating venues, designing innovative themes, arranging cultural programmes and promoting environmentally responsible practices. They may interpret traditions differently, but their enthusiasm and creativity often give familiar celebrations a refreshing new dimension. Traditional attire finds its place alongside contemporary fashion, while ethnic styles blend effortlessly with modern trends. Youngsters experiment with colourful outfits, accessories and distinctive looks, transforming festivals into occasions for creative self-expression. Shopping, photography, music and social gatherings have also become integral parts of many celebrations. In this evolving cultural landscape, tradition does not necessarily disappear; sometimes, it simply finds a new language.

From Reels to Real Relationships:

For Gen Z, social media has become an important medium of everyday expression, and festivals are no exception. Instagram Reels, Facebook posts, WhatsApp Status updates, posts on X and trending hashtags transform celebrations into shared digital experiences. A beautifully decorated venue, a traditional outfit, a family photograph or a memorable cultural performance can reach people far beyond geographical boundaries within seconds. Friends and family members living in different cities and countries remain connected through photographs, video calls and virtual celebrations. Even those unable to return home can share in the joy of family festivities through digital platforms. In many ways, social media has become an additional gathering space where memories are created, shared and revisited.

Yet, there is an important distinction between capturing a moment and actually experiencing it. Celebrations should not become so preoccupied with photographs, likes, views and online recognition that we forget to enjoy the people standing beside us. Technology is most valuable when it strengthens human connections rather than replacing them. Perhaps the real beauty of a festival lies not in how many people witness our celebrations online, but in how deeply we connect with those celebrating alongside us. After all, a thousand likes cannot replace the warmth of one genuine smile, and a perfectly captured photograph cannot recreate the joy of a heartfelt moment.

Food, Friendship and the

Joy of Togetherness:

Some of life’s most precious memories are created around a dining table, during a family gathering or while sharing laughter with friends. Traditional delicacies, festive meals, sweets, community feasts, music and cultural performances bring people closer in ways that ordinary routines often cannot. For youngsters, festivals also provide opportunities to explore new places, discover different cuisines, attend cultural events and spend quality time with friends. These experiences encourage interaction, nurture friendships and offer a welcome break from the pressures of academic life, professional responsibilities and digital routines. More importantly, festivals remind us that happiness does not always come from expensive gifts, elaborate arrangements or grand celebrations. Sometimes, a simple meal shared with loved ones, a heartfelt conversation or an unexpected reunion can bring more joy than the most extravagant event. Often, it is these seemingly ordinary moments that become our most extraordinary memories.

Gen Z Today, Gen Alpha Tomorrow, and Generations Beyond:

Every generation adds something distinctive to humanity’s cultural journey. Millennials experienced the transition from traditional communication to the digital revolution. Gen Z grew up navigating smartphones, social media and an increasingly interconnected world. Gen Alpha, meanwhile, is growing up in a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, smart technologies and rapidly evolving digital experiences, although access to these developments varies across communities and circumstances. For this emerging generation, the future of celebrations may look considerably different. Virtual gatherings, immersive digital experiences, creative online communities and technology-assisted cultural events may become increasingly familiar. Their imagination and technological abilities could open up new possibilities for preserving, presenting and sharing cultural heritage.

However, an important question arises: Will technological advancement bring people closer emotionally, or will it gradually make genuine human interaction less meaningful? The answer will depend not merely on the technology available to future generations, but also on the values we nurture in them today. We must teach our children that technology can help preserve traditions, but it cannot replace affection; digital communication can connect people across distances, but it cannot always substitute for a comforting embrace; and virtual celebrations can create excitement, but the warmth of human presence remains irreplaceable. The future should not simply be more technologically advanced; it should also be more compassionate, inclusive and humane.

Beyond Entertainment: The

Spirit of Giving:

Festivals also provide valuable opportunities to practise social responsibility. Young people are finding meaningful ways to participate in charitable initiatives, community service, environmental awareness campaigns and inclusive celebrations. From promoting eco-friendly decorations to supporting underprivileged families, such efforts demonstrate that celebration can extend far beyond personal enjoyment. A festival becomes even more meaningful when its happiness reaches someone who might otherwise remain excluded. Sharing food, helping those in need, respecting different cultures and making celebrations accessible to everyone reflect the deeper human values that festivals are meant to nurture. After all, the true spirit of celebration is not measured by the brightness of decorations, the extravagance of arrangements or the popularity of an event, but by the kindness, compassion and togetherness it inspires. The greatest gift we can offer during any celebration is the assurance that nobody is forgotten or left behind.

The Timeless Festival Called Life:

Perhaps the greatest lesson festivals offer us is that life itself is a continuous celebration of change, relationships, hope and new beginnings. Every generation has its own language of happiness, its own preferences and its own ways of expressing emotions. Rather than judging one generation by comparing its celebrations with those of another, we should encourage young people to embrace innovation without losing their connection with their roots. Life does not ask us to choose between tradition and modernity, between rituals and reels, or between heritage and hashtags. It invites us to discover harmony among them. We can enjoy the convenience of technology while appreciating the warmth of personal relationships, celebrate contemporary trends while respecting cultural values, and welcome the future without forgetting the wisdom of the past.

Ultimately, festivals come and go, generations succeed one another, and technology continues to redefine the world around us. Yet, the values that make life beautiful remain timeless: love, kindness, mutual respect, gratitude, compassion and the joy of sharing happiness. So, when reels meet rituals, hashtags meet heritage, and generations find joy in togetherness, perhaps life is trying to tell us something simple yet profound: the real celebration is not merely about how we celebrate, but about how we make others feel included in our happiness. Because the greatest festival of all is life itself, and its most beautiful celebration is humanity.

(Neelim Akash Kashyap is a novelist writing in English and Assamese. The author can be reached at neelimassam@gmail.com)