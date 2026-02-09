Beyond tariffs: The promise of a renewed India-US trade partnership

Siddharth Roy

The recently announced interim trade agreement framework between India and the United States represents a major milestone in one of the world’s most significant bilateral partnerships. Welcomed enthusiastically by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “major boost” to economic and strategic relations, this framework reflects the growing depth, trust, and dynamism between New Delhi and Washington and signals a shift toward deeper economic cooperation that could shape global trade patterns in the years ahead.

At its core, the interim trade framework seeks to reduce longstanding barriers and create a more balanced, mutually beneficial foundation for commerce between the world’s largest democracy and the world’s largest economy. After months of negotiations, the two countries have agreed on a roadmap that will set reciprocal tariffs at a more equitable level, open market access on key products, and lay the groundwork for a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) in the future.

Prime Minister Modi described the development as “great news for India and the USA,” expressing gratitude to former U.S. President Donald Trump for his “personal commitment” to strengthening ties between the two nations. Modi highlighted that the framework is more than just a trade deal; it is a reflection of deepening trust and shared vision for future prosperity. He also emphasized that this agreement will significantly strengthen India’s flagship economic initiatives, particularly Make in India, by opening new opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), start-ups, fishermen, and innovators across sectors.

One of the most tangible aspects of the interim framework is its potential impact on employment, especially among women and the youth. Modi specifically underscored that the agreement would generate large-scale employment opportunities by enhancing market access and stimulating demand for Indian products abroad. In a country with a rapidly growing workforce, such prospects are not merely economic but deeply social, offering hope to millions seeking stable and remunerative jobs.

The framework also reinforces India’s broader vision of building a “Viksit Bharat,” a developed nation driven by innovation, investment, and resilient supply chains. By integrating the two economies more closely, the deal aims to strengthen industrial cooperation, deepen technology partnerships, and create reliable supply networks that can withstand global disruptions. In an era marked by geopolitical uncertainty and supply chain fragility, such collaboration has significance beyond bilateral trade alone.

From an economic standpoint, the interim framework offers several concrete advantages. Under the agreed terms, reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods in the U.S. are expected to be lowered significantly, improving the competitiveness of Indian exports in the American market. In return, India will ease or eliminate certain tariffs on U.S. industrial and agricultural products, fostering greater bilateral flow of goods. Many key Indian export sectors, including textiles, leather, footwear, organic chemicals, and home decor, stand to benefit from improved access to the U.S. market, which is among the largest consumer markets in the world.

At the same time, sensitive sectors such as agriculture and dairy have been protected, alleviating concerns that increased trade could harm India’s farm sector or rural livelihoods. The framework demonstrates a careful balancing act, aiming to expand opportunities without compromising domestic interests.

Beyond trade in goods, the agreement is expected to strengthen cooperation in areas such as technology, digital trade, and innovation. Enhanced access to advanced technologies and collaborative investment in research and development can accelerate growth in sectors like artificial intelligence, telecommunications, and advanced manufacturing. Such cooperation aligns with India’s ambition to become a global innovation hub and complements the domestic push for high-value industries under initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat.

For small businesses and MSMEs, the interim framework is particularly significant. Historically, such firms have faced challenges in entering highly competitive global markets due to high tariffs and regulatory barriers. With reduced tariffs and easier market access, India’s MSMEs are poised to expand their footprint abroad, creating jobs, raising incomes, and contributing to broader economic development. Increased exports can also improve India’s trade balance and establish new long-term commercial relationships with American partners.

Strategically, the deal reinforces India’s place in a global trade order that is rapidly evolving. As nations seek reliable partners to reduce overdependence on any single economy, India’s cooperation with the United States positions it as a key node in diversified supply chains. This geopolitical dimension of the trade framework cannot be overstated; it enhances India’s voice on the world stage and strengthens its ability to influence the rules of global commerce.

Despite these positives, careful implementation will be critical. Negotiations toward a full bilateral trade agreement must continue with a focus on fairness, sustainability, and mutual respect. Ensuring that the benefits of enhanced trade reach ordinary citizens, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, remains a priority for policymakers.

The India–U.S. interim trade framework represents a historic step forward in bilateral relations, touching not only trade and investment but also strategic cooperation, technology exchange, and job creation. If successfully implemented and expanded upon, it could become a catalyst for economic growth that touches every layer of Indian society. More than a trade deal, it is an affirmation of trust between two nations with shared democratic values and economic aspirations, a partnership that reflects India’s rising influence in a complex global landscape.