Beyond the bio: Why your online persona needs a reality check

Trisha Marie Sam

(Psychology graduate from FLAME University, Pune)

Dr. Moitrayee Das

(Assistant Professor of Psychology at FLAME University, Pune)

Gone are the days of social media as a casual scrapbook of experiences. Today’s online landscape pulsates with relentless performance anxiety. LinkedIn morphs into a never-ending awards ceremony, and Twitter is a constant bragfest, juggling meticulously crafted personas across platforms. According to a recent Reputation Defender survey, 70% of employers look through your online profiles before hiring you. But the reality is that, given a chance, most of us would not spend our time scrolling through these feeds that just breed negativity. We are forced to be on these platforms to “stay in the game.”.

But is this constant performance—crafting a flawless online persona—actually helping us get ahead? Or are we all just drowning in a sea of manufactured victories, feeling more isolated than ever? Let’s face it, wouldn’t it be refreshing to see a genuine online presence that fosters connection instead of competition?

A recent article by Parminder Singh, COO of Tatler Asia (ex-Google MD), highlights a worrying trend: resume embellishment, or “degree dramatizing,” as he calls it. He details an interview where a candidate’s “Harvard Alum” status turned out to be a four-week course, leading to the candidate’s rejection. Companies often prefer vanity metrics over true accomplishments. Employees are incentivized to overstate their achievements on resumes and CVs. This stresses the issue of inauthenticity during the employment process. This culture of inauthenticity goes beyond the individual experience. LinkedIn, once a vehicle for creating professional groups, today feels more like a high school reunion where everyone is trying to outdo one another.

A vital shift is needed. It’s time to break free from the inauthenticity trap. Only then can we create a professional landscape that fosters connection, collaboration, and a renewed sense of purpose.

Both platforms and organisations play an important role. Amplifying diverse views through algorithm changes and encouraging users to seek out new perspectives can help bridge the gap between dominant and minority voices online. A good illustration of this is a newsletter article by Ayush Pawar, a recent tech graduate, titled “Imposter Syndrome in Tech: A Junior Developer’s Perspective.” The article speaks about how, when Ayush started his first full-time job, he felt like he was not equipped to do the work that was expected of him. It highlights how he overcame this challenge by figuring out the right questions to ask himself, like “What are the things I should focus on while doing my tasks?” This is a common challenge faced by many, especially freshmen, and articles like these are far more inspiring and useful to others than just looking at a list of qualifications or career trajectories to follow. Collaboration thrives in such circumstances, creating a culture of learning together via shared experiences and triumphs rather than meticulously polished achievements.

Personal branding, too, can be practised without turning into bragging or boasting. Harvard Business Review describes it as a strategic approach that centres on your unique value proposition (UVP). Sharing actual experiences and ideas enables you to present your UVP in an authentic manner that resonates with potential collaborators or employers. Remember that your UVP extends beyond accomplishments; it emphasizes the distinct value you bring to the table.

The Blue Mountains City Council’s “Kids Say” campaign in Australia is a remarkable example of how genuine online engagement led to better decision-making and collaboration. This programme dedicated a segment of their online platform to children, allowing them to share their thoughts and drawings via polls and forums. Their opinion had a direct impact on decisions about street libraries and park developments. This is an excellent illustration of how online spaces may be utilized to unite disparate voices, foster a feeling of ownership, and achieve common objectives.

So ditch the self-promotion and enjoy genuine stories and discussions! There’s a place for your unique voice and valuable insights online, without the pressure of constant self-promotion. Organizations must prioritize real accomplishments and empower their people to be authentic online. It starts with you. Write that blog post, create that infographic, and share your story. Building a genuine online presence takes contribution, not performance! Let’s transform these digital spaces from echo chambers of self-promotion into bustling marketplaces of ideas, knowledge, collaboration, and collective success.

Need a nudge to get started? It’s the small, consistent efforts that will help you build your online presence. You and only you have control over how you’re perceived online. It starts with a proactive approach to building a positive digital footprint.

Here are some key takeaways

to get you started:

n Shift the focus from self-promotion to authentic engagement. While it’s important to be mindful of what you share online, having a genuine online presence isn’t about maintaining a meticulously curated persona.

n Contribute meaningfully: Instead of endlessly polishing your profiles, focus on using online spaces to share your unique experiences and insights through thoughtful discussions and content creation.

n Showcase your UVP through genuine engagement: Sharing your knowledge and experiences online isn’t about bragging. It’s about demonstrating your Unique Value Proposition (UVP) in an authentic way. By engaging in discussions, creating informative content, and collaborating on projects, you showcase your expertise and build trust with potential collaborators or employers.

n Develop a growth mentality: Internet resources are great for studying and increasing your knowledge. Seek out fresh viewpoints and participate in conversations where you might gain knowledge from others. Sharing your knowledge and thoughts shows that you are willing to keep improving and reinforces your competence.

n Accept and value your uniqueness: You shouldn’t feel compelled to adopt a clichéd online persona. In your online interactions, let your own voice and personality come through. Being authentic draws sincere connections and enables you to form bonds with individuals who have similar interests and moral principles.

Take charge of your online brand today. By following these simple tips and utilizing the resources available, you can ensure your online presence works for you, not against you, in your job search. Remember, a strong online reputation can open doors to exciting new opportunities!