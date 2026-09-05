Beyond the blackboard: Redefining the teacher

Dr Lakshmi Niwas Kalwar

(lnkmountpeak@gmail.com)

When we hear the word ‘teacher’, our minds instantly picture a person standing with a piece of chalk before a blackboard, inside the four walls of a classroom. That is the conventional image. However, life teaches us that we frequently acquire the most valuable lessons beyond the confines of those four walls.

Not every teacher stood at a blackboard Some raised us. When we were too young to know right from wrong, our mother taught us to eat, speak, and fold our hands before God. She never took a salary for it; she never called herself a teacher. Yet she was our first teacher. Our father taught us how to ride a bicycle by holding the carrier from behind and then silently leaving it, giving us our first lesson in balance – and in life. Balance is learned only when support is withdrawn.

Some believed in us when we did not believe in ourselves. Every student remembers a teacher who said, “You can do it,” even when the whole world said, “You cannot.” In the crowded classrooms of Barak Valley, I have witnessed numerous teachers who personally cover the fees of underprivileged students and remain after school to address their questions. They do not teach a subject; they teach confidence.

Some challenged us. Not all teachers are soft. Some are strict; some are demanding. They assign us difficult homework, and they scold us for our laziness. At that moment we dislike them. Years later, we understand – they were not punishing us; they were preparing us. Life outside is far more strict than any teacher. Those challenges were training.

And some simply showed us a better way – by living it. A farmer who never went to school but shows honesty in his weighing, a small shopkeeper who returns extra money, a freedom fighter who sacrificed his life, and a prime minister who works 18 hours a day for 140 crore people without a leave – they all become teachers without uttering a word. Their lives become the lesson.

In Indian tradition, we never limited the definition of Guru. In our Shastras it is said, ‘Matru Devo Bhava, Pitru Devo Bhava, Acharya Devo Bhava, Atithi Devo Bhava.’ Mother, Father, Teacher and even a guest who comes to our door – all are teachers. Kabir Das said, ‘Guru Govind dou khade, kake lagoon paay, Balihari Guru aapne, Govind diyo batay.’ The Guru is greater than God because he shows the way to God.

This Teacher’s Day, let us expand our gratitude. Let us thank the individuals in the workplace who rectified us. Let us thank the friend who taught us what loyalty is. Let us thank the opponent who taught us what competition is. Let us thank failure – the greatest teacher of all – which taught us that falling down is not defeat, but refusing to get up is.

Let us also thank our students. Yes, every teacher will agree – students also teach the teacher. They teach us new questions, new technology, and new ways of thinking. Teaching is not a one-way street; it is a collaborative exchange.

Today, when we celebrate 5th September as Teacher’s Day in memory of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, let us not limit it to garnering a photo. Let us make it a day of remembrance for everyone who taught us something along the way.

If someone taught you to be kind, thank him. If someone taught you to be strong, thank him. If someone taught you to be honest when dishonesty was easy, thank him most.

Because in the end, life is a long classroom and we all are students forever. And the world becomes a better place only when we recognize our teachers everywhere.

A pranam to all gurus beyond the blackboard.

Bhakti is the attitude of the mind, and jnana is the attitude of the intellect; both flow towards the Lord.

— Swami Chinmayananda