Beyond the border: India-China reset

Dipen Gogoi

(gogoidipen3686@gmail.com)

In diplomacy, a handshake can last a few seconds; its consequences can stretch across decades. The recent meeting in Beijing between India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng, followed by the 25th round of Special Representatives’ talks on the India-China Boundary Question, therefore, deserves attention beyond the optics of cordiality. It is a small but consequential step in an otherwise tortuous relationship, where strategic mistrust, border anxieties and competing geopolitical calculations have repeatedly jostled against the need for coexistence.

Doval’s visit, at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, comes at a moment when both countries appear to recognise a simple strategic reality: neither can afford an indefinitely rancorous relationship. The two sides have spoken of strengthening peace and tranquillity in border areas and improving bilateral relations across economic, political and multilateral forums. While such language may seem diplomatic and carefully calibrated, it holds significant weight. When two large neighbours with a disputed frontier sit across the table, even guarded communication is preferable to the deafening silence of estrangement.

The border question remains the fulcrum around which much of the relationship turns. The special representatives’ system has become the main way for both sides to discuss the border, letting them share concerns, compare views, and identify common ground without turning every issue into public arguments. The 24th round, held last August, reportedly produced several points of consensus, and the continuation of “in-depth communication” indicates that diplomacy remains a priority.

Yet, realism requires a cautious approach to optimism. Ceremonial meetings alone cannot resolve the India-China boundary dispute; it is a complex issue that demands careful consideration. Any durable settlement will require patience, cartographic precision, political courage, and, above all, an architecture of confidence-building measures that survives changes in political mood.

The immediate priority, therefore, should be to keep the border peaceful even while the larger dispute remains unresolved. Peace along the frontier is not merely a military requirement; it is the indispensable scaffolding for wider bilateral engagement. If tranquillity holds, the two countries can gradually rebuild economic and diplomatic bandwidth. If tensions escalate, every aspect of the relationship—from trade to people-to-people contacts—can become strained.

There is also a larger economic calculus. India and China are major Asian economies whose commercial relationship cannot be viewed in isolation from strategic realities. New Delhi must remain vigilant about trade imbalances, supply-chain vulnerabilities and critical technologies, but economic prudence should not become economic paralysis. India must diversify its economy without isolating itself from opportunities, while China has a vested interest in maintaining a stable and predictable relationship with one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies. The sensible course is neither indiscriminate dependence nor reflexive decoupling, but calibrated de-risking.

For India’s Northeast, the stakes are particularly palpable. The region sits at the intersection of India’s Act East aspirations and the wider strategic landscape of the eastern Himalayas. A calmer India-China equation can create a more propitious environment for connectivity, commerce and regional cooperation, even though border management must remain uncompromising. Assam, as a gateway to the Northeast, cannot remain insulated from shifts in the strategic weather. Stability in the Himalayan frontier ultimately strengthens the economic and diplomatic space in which the Northeast can pursue its growth trajectory.

Multilateral cooperation provides another avenue to mend fences. India and China often encounter themselves addressing overlapping concerns in forums dealing with global development, climate change, energy security, financial stability and the interests of developing countries. Their interests do not always coincide, but disagreement need not automatically become antagonism. Strategic autonomy provides India the room to cooperate where interests converge and push back where they diverge.

What both sides now need is not a grandiose proclamation but sustained follow-through. Diplomatic parleys are meaningful only when they translate into verifiable arrangements on the ground. Military-to-military communication must remain robust; mechanisms for preventing accidental escalation should be strengthened; and the two governments must ensure that local incidents do not snowball into strategic crises. In a relationship as sensitive as this, a spark can set off a larger conflagration if communication channels clogged communication channels can ignite a larger conflagration.

India, for its part, must combine firmness with finesse. It should neither be overawed by China’s economic and military heft nor allow nationalism to crowd out sober statecraft. Standing up for national interests and keeping the door open for dialogue are not contradictory propositions. Credible diplomacy often works best when deterrence and dialogue move in tandem.

China, too, has much to gain by recognising that a stable relationship with India serves its long-term interests. A perpetually frictional frontier would compel both sides to divert resources and strategic attention towards managing tensions. In an increasingly volatile Indo-Pacific, cooperation—or at least predictable coexistence—between the two Asian powers would contribute to regional stability.

The road ahead will not be smooth. There will be disagreements, intense bargaining and moments when rhetoric may threaten to drown out reason. However, diplomacy is fundamentally about continuing to communicate even when it is challenging. The Doval-Han meeting should therefore be judged not by the warmth of the handshake but by what follows it.

India and China do not have to become friends to be responsible neighbours. They have to learn to manage differences without allowing them to define the entire relationship. The latest talks offer an opening; it is now for both sides to follow through. If they can turn cautious engagement into confidence-building and confidence-building into durable tranquillity, the handshake in Beijing may prove more than a diplomatic photograph—it may become the first stitch in repairing a frayed Asian relationship.