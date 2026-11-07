Beyond Washington: India’s Interests Must Come First

Debika Dutta

(debika.dutta2015@gmail.com)

A country’s international standing cannot be measured by the warmth of its relationship with the most powerful nation in the world. It must be measured by its ability to defend its interests when that relationship encounters political uncertainty. The outcome of the United States midterm elections offers India an opportunity to reflect on this fundamental principle. The Democratic Party’s victory in both chambers of Congress has dealt a significant political setback to President Donald Trump and will introduce a new legislative balance when the incoming Congress assumes office in January 2027. For New Delhi, however, the central lesson extends beyond the fortunes of an American administration. India must never allow the political calculations of another country to determine the boundaries of its own national choices.

The American electorate has delivered its verdict amid economic anxieties, rising living costs and dissatisfaction with the administration’s policies, including its handling of the war with Iran. The incoming Democratic majorities will exercise greater legislative oversight, scrutinise executive decisions and challenge the administration’s domestic and international priorities. Although the President retains substantial executive authority over foreign policy, the changed composition of Congress will make political negotiations more difficult. India must understand these institutional realities without exaggerating their immediate consequences for bilateral relations.

There is little wisdom in interpreting the election as either a diplomatic victory or a setback for India. American foreign policy is shaped by considerations that extend beyond the preferences of an incumbent President. Its economic interests, security establishments, institutional relationships and geopolitical priorities have considerable continuity. The importance Washington attaches to the Indo-Pacific, its concerns about China’s expanding influence and its interest in maintaining a consequential relationship with India are not likely to disappear with a change in congressional arithmetic. Equally, India must not assume that shared interests will eliminate differences over trade, technology, energy or international conflicts.

The India-US relationship has acquired considerable depth through defence cooperation, intelligence sharing, technological collaboration, trade and people-to-people connections. This partnership deserves sustained attention, not because India needs external validation, but because cooperation with the United States serves several important Indian interests. However, diplomatic warmth must not be confused with an assurance of permanent political agreement. Personal relationships between leaders can accelerate cooperation, but they cannot guarantee its continuity. India’s engagement must extend beyond the White House to Congress, state governments, businesses, universities and influential policy institutions. A relationship rooted in institutional interests is more durable than one dependent on political personalities.

Yet, the most important lesson from Washington is not about American politics. It is about India’s own preparedness. New Delhi cannot spend its diplomatic energy anticipating every political change abroad while neglecting the foundations of its national strength. Independence in foreign policy is meaningful only when supported by the economic and technological capacity to withstand external pressure. A country dependent on others for essential defence equipment, critical technologies, energy supplies or industrial inputs may possess formal sovereignty, but its freedom of action can become severely constrained.

This is why India’s development priorities must be understood in their wider national context. Domestic manufacturing, indigenous defence production, semiconductor capabilities, scientific research, digital infrastructure and energy security are not merely economic ambitions. They determine India’s ability to negotiate internationally from a position of confidence. Self-reliance, however, must not become a justification for economic isolation. India needs foreign investment, advanced technology, international markets and productive partnerships. The objective should be to participate confidently in the global economy without allowing excessive dependence to compromise national interests. Openness without resilience creates vulnerability; self-reliance without engagement creates stagnation.

The weaponisation of economic interdependence has made this challenge increasingly urgent. Energy supplies, critical minerals, maritime routes, semiconductor manufacturing and digital infrastructure have become instruments of geopolitical influence. A conflict in one region can disrupt shipping, raise fuel prices and threaten industrial production thousands of kilometres away. India’s substantial energy requirements and developmental priorities make such disruptions particularly consequential. Diversifying energy sources, developing domestic capabilities and securing dependable supply chains must therefore be treated as essential components of national security.

India must also pay closer attention to the changing balance of influence in its neighbourhood. China’s expanding presence in the Indian Ocean and its growing economic and political engagement with neighbouring countries cannot be countered through military preparedness alone. India needs sustained diplomatic engagement, credible economic partnerships, infrastructure development and regional cooperation. Geography gives India considerable advantages, but geographical proximity does not automatically translate into political influence. That influence must be earned through reliability, economic opportunity and a consistent commitment to the interests of neighbouring countries.

This consideration brings Northeast India into the larger national conversation. The region occupies an important geographical position in India’s engagement with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar and Southeast Asia. The Act East Policy cannot achieve its full potential if the Northeast remains insufficiently integrated into the country’s economic and connectivity networks. Roads, railways, functional border trade facilities, industrial investment and reliable transport infrastructure must become instruments of regional transformation. The Northeast should not be viewed merely as a sensitive frontier requiring security protection. It must be recognised as an important gateway to India’s wider engagement with Southeast Asia. India’s international ambitions will have greater credibility when they translate into visible economic opportunities for its own border regions.

Equally important is India’s ability to maintain constructive relationships across competing international formations. Its partnership with the United States must deepen, but that should not restrict its independent relations with Russia, Europe, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia or West Asia. India’s energy requirements, defence interests and developmental priorities cannot be dictated by the geopolitical preferences of external capitals. Nor should New Delhi accept the assumption that closer cooperation with one country necessarily requires distancing itself from another.

This is not an argument for equidistance or diplomatic indecision. It is an argument for independent judgement. India must cooperate where interests converge, express disagreement where necessary and defend its decisions without unnecessary defensiveness. A genuine partnership must accommodate differences. Indeed, the ability to disagree without abandoning cooperation is a more convincing demonstration of mutual respect than the exchange of diplomatic courtesies.

India’s aspiration to become a leading global power demands a corresponding change in its international outlook. It must move beyond the psychology of seeking acceptance from established powers and concentrate on developing the capabilities that command respect. Its economic potential, democratic institutions, geographical importance and engagement with the Global South offer considerable opportunities. But international influence cannot be acquired through declarations of ambition. It must be earned through economic strength, institutional credibility, diplomatic consistency and the capacity to contribute meaningfully to global decision-making.

The American midterm elections should therefore prompt neither apprehension nor premature celebration in New Delhi. They should reinforce a principle that must remain central to Indian statecraft: international partnerships are indispensable, but national interests are non-negotiable. The United States will remain an important partner, irrespective of the political composition of its Congress. India’s responsibility is to ensure that this relationship advances mutual interests without narrowing its freedom of action.

India must engage the world without surrendering its judgement, cooperate without becoming dependent and exercise influence without seeking another country’s approval. Its rise will be determined not by how closely it follows the changing political preferences of powerful nations, but by how effectively it protects its people, strengthens its institutions and shapes the international order. Washington will decide its political future through its own democratic process. India must have the confidence to determine its own.

The more the evil in a man, the less he will

respond to sincere and pure love

— Swami Chinmayananda