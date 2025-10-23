Bhai Dooj: An emotional festival dedicated to the bond of brother and sister

Lalit Garg

Bhratri Dwitiya (Bhai Dooj) is a significant and ancient Hindu festival celebrated on the second day of the bright fortnight of Kartik month. It is also known as Yam Dwitiya. Coming two days after Diwali, this festival expresses the affection of a sister toward her brother, as she prays for his happiness and well-being. At a time when society is drifting away from emotional warmth in relationships—when personal interests and material desires have pushed human bonds to the margins—Bhai Dooj reminds us of the eternal values of intimacy, devotion, and protection within relationships. It is not merely a traditional ritual but a living symbol of the Indian cultural ethos, where the relationship between brother and sister transcends blood ties, embodying affection, faith, and unbreakable trust.

On this day, it is considered highly auspicious for a brother to visit his sister’s home and partake of a meal prepared by her. It is believed that this brings him good fortune, wealth, and long-lasting happiness. According to ancient legend, on this day Yamuna, the sister of Yama (the god of death), invited him to her home for a meal. No sister ever wishes for her brother to live in poverty or ignorance. She desires him to be prosperous, wise, and influential. In Hindu tradition, festivals play an essential role in strengthening family bonds, preserving cultural values, and nurturing harmony.

As per the Puranic story, the Sun God (Surya Narayan) had a wife named Chhaya. From her womb were born Yama and Yamuna. Yamuna deeply loved her brother Yama and invited him many times to her home for a meal, but Yama, being occupied with his divine duties, kept postponing his visit. One day he thought, “I am the taker of life—no one invites me to their home. My sister’s pure love must be honoured.” Thus, Yama visited Yamuna’s home. On his way, he freed many souls suffering in hell. Seeing her brother, Yamuna was overjoyed. She bathed, performed his puja, and served him a grand meal with great devotion. Pleased by her affection, Yama granted her a boon: whoever bathes in the Yamuna on this day and visits his sister’s home to accept her hospitality shall be free from the fear of Yama. Since then, this day has been celebrated as Yam Dwitiya or Bhai Dooj.

The festival is celebrated across India under different names. In Bihar, it takes a unique form—sisters jokingly scold their brothers, then prick their tongues with a thorn as repentance and seek forgiveness, after which brothers bless them. In Gujarat, it is celebrated as Bhai Beej with a traditional tilak and aarti. In Maharashtra and Goa, sisters draw a square on the floor, and brothers, after eating a bitter fruit called Kareeth, sit within it for the ritual. Today, when relationships have become formal and distant, Bhai Dooj reminds us that emotional connection requires more than WhatsApp messages or gifts—it needs genuine interaction, respect, and togetherness.

During the puja, sisters apply a paste of rice on their brother’s palm, followed by vermilion (sindoor), and place items like pumpkin flowers, betel leaves, and coins on his hand. Pouring water slowly over it, they chant: “Ganga worships Yamuna, Yami worships Yama, and Subhadra worships Krishna; as the waters of Ganga and Yamuna flow together, may my brother’s life increase.” Another chant says, “If a snake, tiger, or scorpion bites, may all venom lose its power today.” Such mantras express the belief that on this sacred day, even deadly creatures cannot harm the brother. In the evening, sisters light a four-faced lamp in honor of Yama and place it outside their homes. Women from certain communities also worship Chitragupta, the divine accountant of deeds, on this day. Merchants perform rituals for their account books and business ledgers. If someone has no sister, it is considered auspicious to have a meal beside a cow or river—both embodiments of the feminine divine.

Bhai Dooj differs from Raksha Bandhan in its spirit. While Rakhi is a prayer for protection, Bhai Dooj is a gesture of service and love, where the sister invites her brother, serves him food, and expresses gratitude. This spirit of seva (service) forms the soul of the Indian family system—it humbles ego and re-establishes the brother-sister relationship as one of mutual respect and emotional depth. The ancient legends of Bhai Dooj compel us to reflect on the moral grandeur and human compassion that gave birth to such traditions. Though the rituals continue today, the depth of emotion and warmth once associated with them seems to be fading. It is, therefore, necessary to honor Bhai Dooj not merely as a duty but as a celebration of heartfelt connection. In earlier times, a sister would cross rivers and forests to reach her brother if she sensed he was in danger. Today, as many brothers risk their lives at the nation’s borders, sisters should pray for their safety—that alone would give this festival its true meaning.

Bhai Dooj also offers a chance to rebuild strained relationships—where distance, time, or differences have weakened sibling bonds. The shared meal becomes more than a ritual—it becomes a conversation, a rekindling of affection, and a bridge between hearts. The younger generation must realise that festivals are not just calendar dates; they are the living soul of Indian civilisation. They infuse relationships with meaning, revive dialogue, and carry forward the spirit of culture across generations. Bhai Dooj is thus the festival of love between brother and sister—a festival that renews human connections, revives emotional harmony, and fills homes with the fragrance of affection and unity. Bhai Dooj is not merely a ritual—it is the rebirth of relationships. In an age of fragmentation and loneliness, festivals like Bhai Dooj can serve as bridges of togetherness, restoring sweetness, stability, and warmth to our lives and relationships.