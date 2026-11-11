Bhai Tika: Tradition and Social Significance

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

(himangshur1989@gmail.com)

Bhai Tika holds a special place in the family and social life of the Gorkha community and shares a close cultural connection with similar festivals celebrated by different communities across India. Observed on the second day of the bright fortnight of Kartik, the festival is widely known as Bhai Dooj in northern India, Bhai Phonta in Bengal, Bhau Beej in Maharashtra and Goa, and Bhai Bij in Gujarat. It is also known as Yama Dwitiya in different parts of the country. Although the names and certain rituals vary according to regional customs, the central idea remains the same: celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, their mutual responsibilities, affection and respect. Among the Gorkha community, Bhai Tika marks the final day of the five-day Tihar festival. On this occasion, sisters invite their brothers to their homes, perform traditional rituals and apply colourful tika on their foreheads, praying for their good health, longevity and well-being. Brothers, in return, offer blessings and gifts to their sisters and express their commitment to supporting them. Thus, the festival represents a relationship based on mutual affection, respect and familial attachment rather than a one-sided responsibility.

The religious belief associated with this festival is closely connected with the story of Yamaraj and his sister Yamuna. According to the traditional legend, Yamuna invited her brother Yamaraj to her home, welcomed him with affection and performed religious rituals for his well-being. Pleased with her devotion and hospitality, Yamaraj granted her a blessing associated with the protection and longevity of brothers who receive their sisters’ blessings on this day. This story forms an important religious foundation of Bhai Tika and its regional counterparts. However, the social significance of the festival extends beyond mythology. It provides an opportunity for family members to reunite, renew relationships and maintain connections that may have weakened due to distance, employment and other responsibilities. Across different communities, the basic practice of applying tika or phonta, performing aarti, offering sweets and sharing meals reflects the same underlying sentiment. The methods may differ, but the emotional and social importance of the occasion remains closely connected.

Every item used in the Bhai Tika ceremony carries traditional significance. Among Gorkha families, sisters traditionally draw a protective boundary around their brothers using mustard oil and holy water before placing garlands of dubri grass and marigold flowers around their necks. A five-coloured or seven-coloured tika is then applied to the forehead. Sandalwood, rice grains, fruits, walnuts, almonds, sweets and homemade delicacies also form part of the offerings. Sel roti is one of the well-known traditional foods associated with the occasion. In other parts of India, the rituals take different forms. In Bengal, during Bhai Phonta, sisters apply a mark made with sandalwood paste and other traditional ingredients on their brothers’ foreheads and pray for their long life. In Maharashtra and Goa, the festival is known as Bhau Beej, where sisters perform aarti and invite their brothers for a special meal. In Gujarat, Bhai Bij is observed through similar expressions of affection and blessings. In northern India, Bhai Dooj is marked by the application of tilak, aarti and the exchange of gifts. These regional differences demonstrate how a shared cultural idea finds expression through diverse local traditions. The gifts exchanged between brothers and sisters are not primarily measured by their material value; rather, they symbolise gratitude, affection and mutual responsibility.

An important social dimension of this festival is the role played by women in maintaining family and cultural traditions. In most communities, the sister takes the leading role in conducting the ceremony, offering prayers and preparing traditional food. Her participation reflects the importance of women in preserving religious practices, family customs and social relationships. At the same time, the brother’s responsibilities are equally significant. Traditionally, brothers are expected to support and protect their sisters, but the meaning of this relationship should not be restricted to protection alone. A sister has her own rights, opinions, dignity and responsibilities within the family. The exchange of blessings and gifts reflects the importance of mutual respect and emotional support. Even after marriage, when sisters establish their households elsewhere, their relationships with their brothers continue through visits, invitations and family gatherings. Festivals such as Bhai Tika and Bhai Dooj help preserve these connections and provide an opportunity to maintain communication across generations and households.

The celebration of this festival across India also reflects the country’s cultural diversity and shared social values. From Assam and other northeastern states to West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and different parts of the country, the observance of the sibling festival has become an important part of the cultural life of numerous communities. In Assam, the Gorkha community celebrates Bhai Tika as part of Tihar, preserving its traditional food, attire, folk songs and religious practices. The festival is also celebrated among Bengali families as Bhai Phonta and among other communities through their respective regional customs. In regions where different linguistic and cultural groups live together, such occasions create opportunities for cultural interaction and mutual understanding. Although the details of the rituals differ according to family traditions and regional practices, the underlying values of affection, family unity and mutual responsibility remain common. This shared cultural character demonstrates that traditions can retain their distinct identities while also contributing to a wider sense of social harmony.

Another significant aspect of Bhai Tika and its related festivals is their social inclusiveness. The relationship celebrated on this occasion is not always confined to biological siblings. People who do not have brothers or sisters may also observe the tradition with cousins, relatives or individuals whom they accept as siblings. Such practices broaden the meaning of kinship beyond blood relationships and strengthen the spirit of mutual support within society. Elderly family members also play an important role by introducing younger generations to traditional rituals, folk songs, religious beliefs and family customs. Through their participation, children become familiar with cultural practices and understand the significance of maintaining family relationships. The occasion also provides an opportunity for relatives living far away to reconnect with their families. For people separated from their homes due to employment or other circumstances, such festivals offer an important emotional connection with their families and communities.

The festival also has a connection with traditional food culture, local markets and household economies. The purchase of flowers, fruits, sweets, rice, sandalwood and other ceremonial items provides business opportunities for small traders and local vendors. The preparation of traditional delicacies such as sel roti among Gorkha families and various regional sweets and dishes in other communities helps preserve local culinary traditions. Women continue to play an important role in preparing these foods and conducting family rituals, while younger members learn traditional cooking methods and cultural practices through participation. Folk songs, customary expressions and oral traditions associated with the festival also contribute to the preservation of regional languages and cultural memories. For communities living in culturally diverse regions such as Assam, these celebrations help maintain their distinct identities while encouraging interaction with neighbouring communities.

Bhai Tika, Bhai Dooj, Bhai Phonta, Bhau Beej and Bhai Bij may differ in their names, rituals and regional expressions, but they share a common social purpose. Their significance lies not merely in applying a mark on the forehead or exchanging gifts, but in strengthening relationships, recognising mutual responsibilities and maintaining family connections. These traditions also remind society that family relationships must be sustained through respect, understanding and reciprocal care. As generations change and social circumstances evolve, the forms of celebration may undergo certain modifications. Nevertheless, the enduring values represented by these festivals continue to make them meaningful across communities. They remain an important expression of India’s cultural diversity and the shared human bond between brothers and sisters.

(Source of Information: Several books, multiple articles and various writings available on the internet have been consulted.)