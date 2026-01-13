Bhogali: Between memory and modernity

Neelim Akash Kashyap

(neelimassam@gmail.com.)

Bhogali Bihu, the festival of feasting and abundance, is no longer what it once was. With the passage of time, lifestyles have changed, traditions have shifted, and celebrations have adapted to modern routines. Nevertheless, even in its altered form, Bhogali Bihu continues to hold a special place in the cultural and emotional landscape of Assam.

Traditionally, Bhogali Bihu symbolises prosperity, togetherness, and gratitude. The days leading up to the month Magh were filled with activity. Households buzzed with preparation—pitha, laru, sunga pitha, til pitha, new rice, meat, and fish were prepared with care and shared generously. These were not merely food items; they were expressions of community bonding and collective joy.

In earlier times, kitchens became gathering spaces. Women worked together, exchanging stories and laughter, while children waited eagerly beside the fire, watching pitha slowly cook. The festival was as much about people as it was about food. Celebration was communal, unhurried, and deeply rooted in shared experience.

Today, that rhythm has changed. Many of the traditional delicacies are still available, but they are often purchased ready-made from markets. Convenience has replaced preparation, and efficiency has taken precedence over emotion. While the feast remains, the process that once brought people together has gradually faded.

This transformation reflects broader social changes. Urban living, demanding work schedules, and shrinking family structures have reduced opportunities for collective celebration. Bhogali Bihu is still observed, but often within limited spaces — sometimes confined to small families, sometimes marked quietly, without the warmth of extended community participation.

The meaning of “bhog”, or enjoyment, has also evolved. Eating well has become easy, but celebrating meaningfully has become rare. The festival, once a pause in everyday life, now struggles to find space within fast-paced modern routines.

Elders often recall that Bhogali Bihu was never just about abundance on the plate but about abundance in relationships. It was about sharing, gratitude, and slowing down to acknowledge what the year had provided. That pause, once natural, is increasingly absent today.

Yet, every Magh brings with it a quiet reminder. Memories of smoke rising from earthen ovens, of rice flour-dusted hands, of long conversations by the fire, continue to surface. These memories suggest that the spirit of Bhogali Bihu has not disappeared—it has merely been overshadowed.

The real question, therefore, is not whether Bhogali Bihu has changed, but whether society is willing to reconnect with its essence. While rituals may evolve, the values of togetherness, patience, and sharing remain relevant.

As Magh arrives once again, Bhogali Bihu invites reflection. Beyond the feast, it calls for renewal—not of tradition alone, but of intent. Because Bhogali Bihu is more than a festival; it is a reminder of collective roots and an opportunity to rediscover the joy of celebrating together.