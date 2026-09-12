Bhola Kataki: The immortal legend of Assamese drama

Satyabrat Borah

(satyabratborah12@gmail.com)

Bhola Kataki stands as a towering figure in the rich history of Assamese culture, leaving behind an immortal legacy through his deep dedication to the arts. Born on January 20, 1935, in the quiet village of Sangiya Majarchuk within Jamugurihat, located in the Sonitpur district, his early years were steeped in the simple rural traditions of Assam. The vibrant cultural environment of Jamugurihat sowed the seeds of artistic curiosity in young Kataki, nurturing a lifelong love for music, performance and dramatic literature. His educational journey began in 1940 at Gereki Primary School, where he established a strong foundation of discipline and academic dedication. He later moved to Jamuguri High School, where his diligence and sharp mind became evident to his peers and teachers alike. In 1954, he achieved a remarkably high score, passing his matriculation examinations in the first division, a feat that brought great pride to his local community. Moving forward with his studies, Kataki relocated to the historical town of Tezpur to enroll in Darrang College. There, he successfully completed his Intermediate in Arts degree in 1956.

After wrapping up his formal education, he chose teaching as his primary profession to earn a livelihood and serve society, while devoting every free moment of his heart and mind to the world of theatre.

The artistic sensibilities and dramatic voice of Bhola Kataki were shaped by some of the most iconic personalities in the cultural history of Assam. The revolutionary thoughts, musical vision and deep social awareness of cultural titans like Jyotiprasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha deeply inspired Kataki's creative philosophy. His close association with Gojen Barua provided him with invaluable insights into the technical nuances of dramatic crafting and stagecraft.

His meaningful interaction with the revolutionary mass artist Hemanga Biswas marked a pivotal moment in his artistic journey. Biswas offered passionate encouragement and practical guidance, instilling in Kataki the conviction and confidence required to elevate his plays from local venues to a prominent national platform.

During his time as a student at Darrang College in 1955, Kataki penned a landmark one-act play titled Bibhrat. The following year proved to be a turning point for both Kataki and Assamese dramatic history. In 1956, the Third Inter-University Youth Festival took place in New Delhi, drawing competitive dramatic groups from universities across India. The Gauhati University contingent was led by the distinguished scholar Dr. Maheshwar Neog, who chose Kataki's Bibhrat to represent the university. Directed and written by Kataki himself with the enthusiastic backing of Hemanga Biswas, the production made an astonishing impact on the New Delhi stage. The play swept the national awards, winning the trophy for Best Drama Team, while Kataki personally earned the honors for both Best Playwright and Best Director. The lead actress, Rani Barua, was awarded the medal for Best Actress. This unprecedented triumph echoed across the cultural landscape of Assam. Overjoyed by the historic victory, Dr. Maheshwar Neog penned a heartfelt letter of commendation to Kataki, declaring that national recognition was not just a personal honor for the young playwright, but a matter of immense pride for the entire Assamese nation.

Following the success of Bibhrat, Kataki established himself as a pioneering figure who transformed the one-act play into a sophisticated, dynamic, and modern theatrical medium in Assamese literature. Prior to his entry, the one-act format was relatively limited in scope and application. Kataki introduced a fresh approach characterized by sharp dialogue, intense narrative suspense and the skillful exploration of complex social and psychological dilemmas within a condensed timeframe. Driven by strong social responsibility, patriotism and revolutionary ideals, he produced a continuous stream of remarkable plays. In 1951, he had already written Swadeshi Gola, a work grounded in post-independence patriotic sentiment. In 1958, he authored three powerful works: Dwitiya Shahjahan, which explored deep romantic and inner emotional conflict, alongside Duhswapna and Sanghat.

The year 1959 saw the creation of Master Babu and Pratibad, with Master Babu offering a sensitive portrayal of the struggles faced by middle-class schoolteachers. In 1963, he released Pratikriya and Enajori, the latter being a poignant reflection on the complexities of family and social relationships. His later one-act plays included Sampriti in 1965, Senehor Sota in 1967, Shraddhanjali and Amarawati in 1981 and Rabhar Abha in 1987, a moving tribute inspired by the life and principles of Bishnu Prasad Rabha.

Alongside his extensive collection of short plays, Kataki enriched the Assamese theatrical repertoire by writing full-length dramas that achieved widespread popularity. Among these, Saraighat stood out as a powerful historical play focused on the unyielding patriotism of the legendary general Lachit Borphukan. His other major works for the stage, such as Dasyurani Putulibai, Karagar, Sanghat, and Aparadh, demonstrated his skill in constructing intense dramatic situations and memorable characters that captivated audiences.

For twenty-five continuous years, from 1963 to 1987, he remained deeply involved in mobile theater, bringing dramatic art directly to the hearts of people across the state. He began his mobile theater career with the renowned Nataraj Theatre and went on to perform with several other premier troupes, including Suradevi Theatre. As a versatile actor, he brought a wide variety of roles to life on stage. He delivered unforgettable performances as Captain Chafley in Chambalor Abhisap, Laluksola Borphukan in Jerengar Sati, Shakuni in Shakunir Pratishodh, Lachit Borphukan in Saraighat, Tamed in Miri Jiyori, Tipamiya in Bhogjora, Pradip in Kiyo, Kandarpa in Siraj, Manimugdha in Rupalim, Milsahab in Maniram Dewan, and Sadagar in Sati Beula. Whether portraying historical heroes or complex antagonists, Kataki charmed audiences with his melodious voice, crisp diction, and commanding stage presence.

His immense success on stage naturally opened the door to the silver screen. Kataki made his cinematic debut in 1981 in the classic film Anirban, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Dr. Bhabendra Nath Saikia. In this movie, Kataki portrayed the character of Rajani Master, a performance that remains etched in the history of Assamese cinema. His portrayal of a schoolteacher's patience, quiet suffering, and emotional resilience touched viewers deeply, earning him widespread acclaim and turning Rajani Master into a household name throughout Assam. He continued to contribute to Assamese cinema through notable roles in Pulak Gogoi's Sadari in 1982, Samarendra Narayan Dev's Raja in 1982, Dara Ahmed's Urvashi in 1995, and Upen Barua's Jalanjali in 1996. Kataki also extended his acting talent to the small screen, appearing in popular television series broadcast by Doordarshan Kendra Guwahati, most notably Brikodar Baruah Biya and Deuta.

Throughout his long and dedicated career, Kataki received numerous awards and public honors for his contributions to one-act plays, mobile theater, and regional cinema. Decades after his triumph at the Inter-University Youth Festival in New Delhi in 1956, the Cultural Affairs Department of the Assam Government presented him with the Natasurya Phani Sarma Award in 2017, the state's highest civilian honor in the field of theater. The Assam State Film Development Corporation honored him with a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedicated service to acting and cinema. He was also presented with the Natasurya Award and the Moonlight Media Award by the Kalaguru Foundation.

After devoting his life to the cultural service of Assam, Bhola Kataki passed away on November 4, 2022, at the age of 87. His journey from the village of Sangiya Majarchuk in Jamugurihat to the national stage in New Delhi, and his eventual transformation into the beloved Rajani Master of Assamese cinema, remains an enduring story of creative devotion. His vast body of plays and dynamic performances ensure that his name will forever hold a brilliant place in the artistic heritage of Assam.