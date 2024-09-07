Bhupen Hazarika: A musical beacon in Bangladesh liberation struggle

Zahid Ahmed Tapadar

Bhupen Hazarika transcended the conventional realm of music and used his art to support the struggle for the liberation of common people. He transformed music into a powerful medium for raising awareness about rights and inspiring the disenfranchised in their fight for justice. Hazarika’s work was a call to awaken the human spirit through music, and his influence extended far beyond Assam or India, marking him as a true global citizen.

Throughout his life, Bhupen Hazarika dedicated himself to serving his nation, community, and humanity. The universal themes of love and brotherhood in his songs inspired people from all walks of life to unite, fostering peace, solidarity, and prosperity. His contributions were not limited to Assamese culture; his music introduced the Assamese nation to the world stage, with his songs and melodies rich in humanism and national consciousness.

Hazarika’s rare personality, vision, and creativity depicted various facets of society—portraying the oppressed and exploited, the lovers and the bereft, the hills and the plains, and the essence of society and culture. His artistic expressions resonated with messages of unity and harmony through his songs, melodies, and films, capturing the lives of different social classes. His cultural journey mirrored the hopes and struggles of people, regardless of race or caste. His bold protests against exploitation and oppression were powerfully articulated through his creations.

Bhupen Hazarika’s songs played a significant role during the Liberation War of Bangladesh. His music conveyed messages of hope to the freedom-seeking people of Bangladesh and became the voice of the Mukti Juddha (freedom fighters). Former Prime Minister Shekh Hasina Wazed noted, “During the Liberation War, Bhupen Hazarika’s folk songs generated excitement and motivation among the freedom-loving people. His songs inspired the oppressed to unite in the struggle for liberation.”

Liakat Ali Lucky, Director-General of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, highlighted, “Bhupen Hazarika’s immortal creation, ‘Jai Jai Naba Jata Bangladesh / Jai Jai Muktibahini/Bharat?ya Sainyar S?the Rachile/Maitr?r Kahini’ (Hail the Newborn Bangladesh/Hail the Liberation Army/ Along with the Indian soldiers, they created a story of friendship), inspired the common people during Bangladesh’s Liberation War. This song strongly resonated with the Mukti Bahini (freedom fighters).”

According to a survey by BBC Bengali Service in Bangladesh, Bhupen Hazarika’s song ‘Manush Manusher Jonya/Ektu Sohanuvuti Ki Manush Pete Pare Na’ (People are for people/can’t a person get a little sympathy?) is the second most popular Bengali song of all time in Bangladesh. Additionally, his song ‘Ganga Amar Ma, Padma Amar Ma / O Amar, Dui Chokhe Dui Joler Dhara-Meghna-Jamuna’ (Ganga is my mother, Padma is my mother / O mine, two streams of water in my two eyes—Meghna-Jamuna) played a significant role in bridging cultural connections between India and Bangladesh. Hazarika was cherished by both common people and intellectuals. During the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence in early 2023, a delegation of journalists, intellectuals, and freedom fighters, participating in the India-Bangladesh Friendship Tour organised by the Ministry of External Affairs of India, visited Guwahati and paid tribute at Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s memorial by singing his songs. In 1971, during Bangladesh’s Liberation War, Bhupen Hazarika, a member of the Assam Legislative Assembly, played a unique role. Moved by the Pakistani military’s atrocities, he actively supported Bangladesh’s independence. In an interview with Bangladeshi writer and researcher Abul Azad, Hazarika recalled, “In March 1971, after the West Pakistani army began massacres in East Pakistan, I discussed the matter with some legislators in Guwahati. On March 30, I entered the Assembly singing your national anthem, ‘Amar Sonar Bangla Ami Tomay Bhalobashi’ (My Golden Bangladesh, I Love You) while holding your national flag. Despite mixed reactions, the majority of the MLAs supported me, and the Assembly passed a resolution recognizing the demand for an independent Bangladesh and calling on the central government to shelter refugees. When I displayed Bangladesh’s flag in the Assembly and sang ‘Amar Sonar Bangla,’ the Speaker and all the legislators stood in respect for the flag of Bangladesh.”

The ‘Dainik Sambad’ newspaper of Tripura reported on March 31, 1971, “During today’s Assembly session, member Dr. Bhupen Hazarika hoisted the flag of independent Bangladesh, and all members applauded the flag.” After Bangladesh’s independence, Bhupen Hazarika was part of a cultural delegation that visited Dhaka on February 21, invited by Prime Minister Shekh Mujibur Rahman, to participate in the Bhasha Sahid Divas (Language Martyrs’ Day). Hazarika, alongside Satyajit Ray, Hemanta Mukherjee, Shyamal Mitra, and Manabendra Mukherjee, was a prominent member of this delegation of India. His song ‘Ganga Amar Ma, Padma Amar Ma’ echoed in the voices of countless people in Bangladesh during the visit. In recognition of his remarkable contribution to Bangladesh’s Liberation War, the Bangladesh Government posthumously awarded Bhupen Hazarika the ‘Muktijuddho Padak’ (Liberation War Medal) in 2011.