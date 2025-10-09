Bihar Elections: A Battle for Change and Development

Lalit Garg

The political war drums have begun to beat in Bihar. With the announcement of the polling dates, the grand festival of democracy has commenced — a festival in which millions of voters will, through the power of their ballots on November 6 and 11, determine not just the government, but the direction and destiny of the state. This election is not merely about a change of power; it is about a transformation of thought, governance, and morality. For decades, Bihar has been shackled by backwardness, unemployment, corruption, and lawlessness. Now comes a rare opportunity for liberation — to reshape its destiny. The counting of votes on November 14 will reveal the political picture, but until then, Bihar’s political landscape is likely to witness many twists and turns.

Once the land of Buddha’s compassion and Chanakya’s wisdom, Bihar today struggles under the weight of law-and-order failures, caste divisions, and developmental stagnation. Roads are broken, the education system is crumbling, healthcare is weak, and every year thousands of young men and women are forced to migrate in search of a livelihood. Hence, this election is more than a political contest — it is a social awakening, where voters must choose not just faces, but character and conviction. Every political party has entered the arena with lofty manifestos and grand promises. Some talk of a “New Bihar”, others of a “Developed Bihar”. But the real question is—can mere declarations change Bihar’s fate? Or will this election again be reduced to traditional slogans and caste arithmetic? This is the moment for the people of Bihar to rise above alliances and slogans and instead align with direction, ethics, and integrity.

For two decades, Nitish Kumar has remained the central figure of Bihar politics, and this election is no exception. The key question remains — will the people of Bihar grant him yet another chance? Backed by the NDA, Nitish faces a formidable challenge from the Mahagathbandhan. Since 2005, barring brief interruptions, Nitish Kumar has held power, been sworn in nine times, and changed allies several times, yet managed to remain at the helm—a testament to his “Sushasan Babu” image. But now, that very image stands tested. For the first time, his government faces direct criticism over corruption and crumbling law and order. Recent incidents — from the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna to a gangster being killed inside a hospital — have raised serious questions. The same Nitish-BJP alliance that once projected the Lalu-Rabri regime as a “jungle raj” now finds itself under similar scrutiny.

Despite Bihar’s developmental strides, caste remains a decisive factor. Every party’s strategy hinges on community-based mobilisation. The NDA and Mahagathbandhan are still wrestling with seat-sharing disputes among the 243 Assembly seats. Adding to the mix is Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj, a new entrant promising to confront corruption and migration, along with several other fledgling parties testing their strength for the first time. Bihar’s biggest challenge remains the restoration of law and order. Frequent crimes and administrative failures have tarnished the state’s image. Bihar needs a government that ensures fear-free governance, swift justice, and genuine safety for its citizens — for only in an atmosphere of trust can development truly flourish.

This election also witnesses the emergence of new political formations — Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj, Tej Pratap Yadav’s Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha, and Pashupati Paras’s Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party. All are set to test their mettle. The real curiosity lies in whether Kishor’s promises will translate into performance and how much impact Tej Pratap’s new outfit will have on his brother Tejashwi Yadav’s political base. Ultimately, Bihar stands at a defining moment. Its people today seek not just roti, kapda, aur makaan (food, clothing, and shelter), but also education, employment, healthcare, and dignity. This election is the voice of that aspiration. Whichever party understands this pulse will shape Bihar’s future.

The modern Bihari voter is more aware and discerning than ever before. They know that true transformation lies not just in changing governments but in changing culture, ensuring political integrity and administrative accountability. This election will decide whether Bihar can finally emerge from the shadows of its past into the light of progress. Though the state has seen significant improvement in recent decades, challenges of poverty, corruption, and unemployment persist. The Nitish government’s new welfare promises—especially for women, senior citizens, and the differently abled—suggest a different tone this time, but opposition parties question the financial feasibility of these announcements. Whether people will trust these promises or vote for real change will soon be clear.

Bihar elections have always held national significance. For nearly two decades, they have followed a predictable cycle — held a year after the Lok Sabha polls and fiercely contested by both ruling and opposition alliances. Despite fatigue after two decades in power, Nitish Kumar and the JD(U) cannot be written off. The BJP stands firmly by his side, while the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is treating this as a now-or-never battle. In this great test of democracy, Bihar may well script a new chapter — a state that is educated, organized, and awakened. A Bihar where politics becomes a medium of service, not struggle; where power speaks the language of sensitivity, not selfishness. If the people of Bihar this time choose justice over caste, trust over promises, and good governance over gimmicks, then this election could indeed become the key to Bihar’s transformation — a new dawn for a state long waiting for its rightful place in India’s progress story.