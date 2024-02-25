The decision of the Government of Assam to introduce bilingual textbooks for mathematics and science subjects in the next academic year for students from Class VI to VIII is a very significant decision. An earlier decision of the government that science and mathematics would be taught to high school students only in the English language had caused a lot of resentment not only among the student community and the parents, but also among the teaching community. Following the decision announced by State Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu on Friday, students from Classes VI to VII will get bilingual textbooks in both their mother tongue as well as in English for the subjects of mathematics and science. This way, the state government has not only resolved a major controversy but has also paved the way for the high school students of the state going to non-English-medium schools to prepare for taking up the science stream at the higher secondary level, which in turn will help them prepare better for competitive admission tests for engineering, medical, and other science stream high studies. The Education Minister has also announced that the state government is preparing textbooks in the mother tongues of minor ethnic groups for students at the pre-primary level. It is also heartening to note that the Minister, while responding to a resolution moved by the Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly, said that those students who want to pursue their studies in the English medium should be taught in English, and those who want to study in their respective mother tongue mediums should be taught in their mother tongue. Important to mention, the National Education Policy of 2020 has laid great emphasis on teaching young people at the school level in their respective mother tongues. This way, it has been said, the students would not only be able to understand things better but also develop an interest in the Indian tradition of gathering and acquiring knowledge.